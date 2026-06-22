Recently, the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with the West Bengal state government, announced a comprehensive Rs 1 lakh crore railway infrastructure revamp.

Under this, there are plans to induct 60 new-generation Kolkata Metro trains over the next five years, and a proposed high-speed rail corridor connecting Delhi and Siliguri. “We are planning about 60 new-generation trains for Kolkata Metro in the coming 4-5 years. These trains will be inducted, and Kolkata Metro Rail will get a totally new generation of trains,” said the minister.

This brings the spotlight on a handful of railway stocks, which go from financing to project execution to civil construction.

The government’s plans include metro expansion, station redevelopment, track infrastructure, grade-separation works, and high-speed rail development.

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Here are a few railway stocks that are likely to benefit from the revamp plan-

Titagarh Rail: The most direct metro play

Titagarh Rail Systems appears to have the most visible connection to the Kolkata Metro expansion plans. The company has established capabilities in manufacturing metro coaches and railway rolling stock and operates manufacturing facilities in West Bengal.

While no order awards have been announced, the metro expansion creates a sizeable addressable market for manufacturers with proven execution capabilities in rail and metro coach production.

Thus, Titagarh could remain one of the key names as the procurement process evolves. But the probability is higher than for most competitors.

To give you context, the company delivered its first indigenously manufactured stainless steel metro coach to Gujarat Metro. “Commissioning and Training of 30 standard-gauge cars for the Ahmedabad Metro Rail. The order value for this project is approximately Rs 350 crores,” read the company’s website.

It completed all 34 trainsets for Pune Metro and bagged a follow-on order for 12 more. “…Titagarh has again received a Rs 430 crore extension order in 2025 for the supply of 12 additional aluminium metro train sets for the Pune Metro,” said the company’s website.

Its passenger rail order book alone stands at Rs 10,600 crore. Add freight and joint ventures, and the total order book swells to Rs 27,540 crore for FY26, as per the data on Screener.

RVNL: Turning announcements into execution

Large infrastructure announcements generate economic value only when projects move from planning to implementation.

Unlike Titagarh Rail, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) does not build coaches. The company has built a strong presence in railway project execution, undertaking works across track infrastructure, signalling, station redevelopment, and other rail-related works.

As Bengal’s pipeline of projects moves from blueprint to construction site, RVNL is positioned to be one of the biggest beneficiaries.

Navratna PSU’s order book sits close to Rs 1 lakh crore, giving it years of revenue visibility. For FY26, revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 20,412 crore.

However, the company’s net profit for FY26 fell 32.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 871 crore, down from Rs 1,282 crore in FY25. Rising input costs and project-related expenses shrank margins. In the fourth quarter of FY26, net profit dropped 59% YoY to around Rs 182 crore.

Also, the company has guided to 15-20% revenue growth in FY27. It also recently won fresh contracts, proving that new business keeps flowing in even as margins stay under pressure.

As more projects from the Bengal pipeline enter the tendering and execution stages, companies with proven implementation capabilities are expected to be among the primary beneficiaries.

IRFC: Following the capex cycle

West Bengal received a record Rs 14,205 crore railway allocation in the Union Budget. That money doesn’t go directly to Indian Railway Finance Corporation’s books. But it reflects something IRFC cares about deeply, the overall direction of railway capital expenditure.

IRFC is the dedicated financing arm of Indian Railways. As capex rises, IRFC’s lending business expands with it, although individual state allocations do not directly translate into IRFC business.

In FY26, the firm’s net profit surged 7.8% year-over-year to Rs 7,009 crore, the highest ever. It disbursed loans of Rs 35,000 crore, beating the Rs 30,000 crore target. Its Assets Under Management (AUM) hit a record Rs 4.85 lakh crore, driven by a massive surge in disbursements.

For investors seeking exposure to the railway capex theme through the financing route rather than construction execution, IRFC remains an important part of the conversation.

Cherry on top, the Government of India launched an Offer for Sale (OFS) in February 2026 and diluted its 1.7% stake in the company, bringing it down to 84.65%.

Also, IRFC’s board has approved raising up to Rs 60,000 crore in FY27 to continue funding infrastructure and railway-linked expansion.

IRCON: A potential beneficiary of future high-speed rail development

Union Minister also announced a bullet train project that would connect Delhi with Siliguri. Vaishnaw said it would reduce the travel time to a mere six hours from the current 20 hours.

If it moves forward, it will need bridges, viaducts, and stations on a massive scale, putting Ircon International on the radar.

The company has a long track record in railway construction and infrastructure development. However, unlike the metro expansion programme, the high-speed rail opportunity remains at an early stage, making it a longer-duration theme rather than an immediate earnings trigger.

IRCON’s current order book stands at Rs 24,984 crore, with railways contributing Rs 19,459 crore, highways Rs 3,919 crore, and other projects.

On the financial front, IRCON looks steady. In FY26, its consolidated revenue came in at Rs 9,071 crore and EBITDA margin at 8%. The net profit for the year stood at Rs 592 crore, which was slightly lower than Rs 728 crore a year back.

It is important to note that IRCON carries almost no debt. That’s a rare thing to find in capital-intensive infrastructure businesses, and it gives the company room to take on large new projects without straining its balance sheet.

But the high-speed rail opportunity itself remains early-stage. Unlike the metro expansion, which has visible tenders and timelines, Delhi-Siliguri is still moving through planning and approvals. Nonetheless, investors will surely like to keep an eye on future projects.

To conclude, the significance of Bengal’s railway infra push lies not just in the big figure of Rs 1.02 lakh crore, but in the breadth of opportunities it creates across the railway value chain.

Company Role Order Book Key Financial Metric Recent Performance Titagarh Rail Metro coach manufacturer Rs 27,540 crore in FY26 Passenger rail order book: Rs 10,600 crore Pune Metro extension order: Rs 430 crore (2025); Ahmedabad Metro order: Rs 350 crore RVNL Project execution (track, signalling, station redevelopment) Rs 1 lakh crore Revenue: Rs 20,412 crore (FY26) Net profit FY26: Rs 871 crore (down 32.6% YoY from Rs 1,282 crore); Q4 FY26 net profit: Rs 182 crore (down 59% YoY); FY27 guidance: 15-20% revenue growth IRFC Railway financing arm AUM: Rs 4.85 lakh crore Net profit: Rs 7,009 crore (FY26, up 7.8% YoY, highest ever) Disbursed Rs 35,000 crore loans (beat Rs 30,000 crore target); Govt OFS Feb 2026 cut stake to 84.65%; Board approved raising up to Rs 60,000 crore in FY27 IRCON Construction/infra (railways, highways) Rs 24,984 crore (Railways: Rs 19,459 crore; Highways: Rs 3,919 crore) Revenue: Rs 9,071 crore (FY26); EBITDA margin: 8% Net profit: Rs 592 crore (down from Rs 728 crore YoY); carries almost no debt

Conclusion

For now, the announcements represent a roadmap rather than immediate revenues. But as projects will move forward towards ground-level execution, companies such as Titagarh Rail, RVNL, IRFC and IRCON could remain among the most closely watched counters.

Disclaimer: Investment in the securities market is subject to market risks; please read all related documents carefully before investing. The corporate details, order books, and stock evaluations mentioned herein are for informational and educational purposes only and do not constitute a direct or implied offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Forward-looking projections regarding infrastructural allocations and company performance do not guarantee future returns. Readers must independently evaluate data and are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any financial commitments.

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