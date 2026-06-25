Aditya Birla Group-backed Indriya is stepping up its diamond play as it seeks a larger share of India’s nearly Rs 50,000-crore natural diamond jewellery market and pursues its ambition of breaking into the country’s top three jewellery retailers in the future.

The company on Thursday launched SparkleScope, an in-store technology that enables customers to evaluate and compare the sparkle of diamonds before making a purchase. By allowing customers to visually assess a diamond’s sparkle, the company aims to make the buying process more transparent and differentiate its offerings in an increasingly competitive market. The move comes as organised jewellers increasingly look beyond gold-led growth and seek to unlock greater demand for diamonds, particularly among younger consumers, experts said.

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“More than 85-90% of all Indian jewellery is in gold and not in diamond. We want to make Indians buy diamonds differently and look at diamonds differently,” Sandeep Kohli, CEO of Indriya, told FE in an interaction.

Launched in July 2024 under Novel Jewels, Indriya is backed by a planned investment of Rs 5,000 crore from the Aditya Birla Group.

Last year, Titan’s Tanishq rolled out diamond expertise centres across its stores to help customers verify the authenticity and quality of diamonds. Indriya’s SparkleScope follows a broader industry push towards enhancing transparency and building consumer confidence in the category. While India’s natural diamond jewellery market (at $5 billion) is the world’s second-largest, it remains a fraction of the country’s $85-billion gems and jewellery industry, which is dominated by gold. Annual gold demand exceeds 800 tonnes, highlighting the headroom for diamond adoption.

“When people wear a diamond, they are not carrying the certificate with them. They are carrying the diamond,” Kohli said. “What makes one diamond different from another, besides size, is how much it sparkles.”

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The diamond push comes alongside aggressive expansion plans. Indriya currently operates 81 stores across 43 cities and expects to cross 85 stores shortly as it expands across metros, tier-I and tier-II markets.

The retailer has set its sights on joining the country’s top three organised jewellery players over the long term, though larger rivals currently enjoy a substantially wider footprint. For comparison, rival Tanishq operates over 500 stores across India, while Kalyan Jewellers has more than 300.

Indriya is also evaluating e-commerce opportunities, though Kohli said jewellery remains largely an offline purchase category. “Most jewellery buying behaviour is discover online and buy offline. The bigger play is offline, but discovery online is very important for us,” he said.