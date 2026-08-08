Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of textiles companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on textiles stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Pearl Global Industries
|2460.90
|246.55
|11.13
|130.85
|Faze Three
|571.40
|33.30
|6.19
|0.28
|Sportking India
|214.10
|7.10
|3.43
|42.90
|Welspun Living
|164.05
|4.75
|2.98
|353.56
|Arvind
|560.15
|13.45
|2.46
|30.42
|S P Apparels
|1035.30
|20.25
|1.99
|2.61
|Himatsingka Seide
|80.98
|1.46
|1.84
|29.33
|Filatex India
|83.10
|1.48
|1.81
|119.82
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|314.45
|5.00
|1.62
|4.01
|Indo Count Industries
|426.50
|5.35
|1.27
|14.53
|Nitin Spinners
|578.05
|6.50
|1.14
|3.31
|Gokaldas Exports
|805.05
|8.85
|1.11
|7.44
|Trident
|25.17
|0.27
|1.08
|1185.25
|Sai Silks (Kalamandir)
|89.00
|0.84
|0.95
|16.71
|Sanathan Textiles
|481.00
|3.85
|0.81
|1.57
|Vardhman Textiles
|606.50
|4.05
|0.67
|19.70
|Century Enka
|607.30
|3.70
|0.61
|5.22
|Lux Industries
|1276.15
|5.65
|0.44
|1.68
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|501.20
|1.95
|0.39
|6.49
|Page Industries
|39985.00
|143.40
|0.36
|0.17
|Jindal Worldwide
|38.60
|0.06
|0.16
|559.38
|Alok Industries
|11.99
|0.01
|0.08
|189.02
|Sangam (India)
|614.15
|-0.55
|-0.09
|1.44
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|626.80
|-1.25
|-0.20
|1.19
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|120.15
|-0.25
|-0.21
|38.49
|Kitex Garments
|144.80
|-0.30
|-0.21
|29.30
|Arvind Fashions
|457.45
|-1.55
|-0.34
|4.93
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Dollar Industries
|280.10
|-2.10
|-0.74
|13.40
|KPR Mill
|1071.00
|-13.40
|-1.24
|6.12
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|1061.10
|-13.60
|-1.27
|2.80
|Rupa & Company
|164.90
|-2.60
|-1.55
|2.93
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|59.14
|-1.37
|-2.26
|19.95
|Garware Technical Fibres
|810.95
|-27.90
|-3.33
|7.06
The top gainers among the Textiles sector stocks today are Pearl Global Industries (up 11.13%) and Faze Three (up 6.19%). On the other hand, the top losers include Garware Technical Fibres (down 3.33%) and Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (down 2.26%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Textiles sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|SBI Comma Fund
|8.02
|Gokaldas Exports
|15.53
|SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series V
|7.39
|Sanathan Textiles
|8.12
|HSBC Value Fund
|6.38
|KPR Mill
|6.54
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|6.18
|Arvind
|17.58
|SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund
|5.93
|Page Industries
|-2.58