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List of Textiles Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of textiles companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on textiles stocks here.

Textiles Sector
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Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Pearl Global Industries		2460.90246.5511.13130.85
Faze Three		571.4033.306.190.28
Sportking India		214.107.103.4342.90
Welspun Living		164.054.752.98353.56
Arvind		560.1513.452.4630.42
S P Apparels		1035.3020.251.992.61
Himatsingka Seide		80.981.461.8429.33
Filatex India		83.101.481.81119.82
Nahar Spinning Mills		314.455.001.624.01
Indo Count Industries		426.505.351.2714.53
Nitin Spinners		578.056.501.143.31
Gokaldas Exports		805.058.851.117.44
Trident		25.170.271.081185.25
Sai Silks (Kalamandir)		89.000.840.9516.71
Sanathan Textiles		481.003.850.811.57
Vardhman Textiles		606.504.050.6719.70
Century Enka		607.303.700.615.22
Lux Industries		1276.155.650.441.68
Monte Carlo Fashions		501.201.950.396.49
Page Industries		39985.00143.400.360.17
Jindal Worldwide		38.600.060.16559.38
Alok Industries		11.990.010.08189.02
Sangam (India)		614.15-0.55-0.091.44
Siyaram Silk Mills		626.80-1.25-0.201.19
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		120.15-0.25-0.2138.49
Kitex Garments		144.80-0.30-0.2129.30
Arvind Fashions		457.45-1.55-0.344.93
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Dollar Industries		280.10-2.10-0.7413.40
KPR Mill		1071.00-13.40-1.246.12
Ganesha Ecosphere		1061.10-13.60-1.272.80
Rupa & Company		164.90-2.60-1.552.93
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		59.14-1.37-2.2619.95
Garware Technical Fibres		810.95-27.90-3.337.06
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Textiles sector stocks today are Pearl Global Industries (up 11.13%) and Faze Three (up 6.19%). On the other hand, the top losers include Garware Technical Fibres (down 3.33%) and Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (down 2.26%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Textiles sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Textiles Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
SBI Comma Fund8.02Gokaldas Exports15.53
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series V7.39Sanathan Textiles8.12
HSBC Value Fund6.38KPR Mill6.54
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund6.18Arvind17.58
SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund5.93Page Industries-2.58

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