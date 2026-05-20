Grasim, an Aditya Birla Group company, has posted a standalone net loss of Rs 163.54 crore in Q4FY26. In the previous quarter the company had posted a net loss of Rs 174.44 crore in Q3FY26.

Grasim’s revenue from operations stood at Rs11,774.25 crore, up 31.91% YoY, from Rs 8,925.7 crore reported in Q4FY25.

On a sequential basis, the company has reported 12.87% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in its revenue.

Rs 10 per share dividend announced

Grasim has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for FY26. Shareholders will need to approve the dividend at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). Partly paid-up shareholders will receive the dividend in proportion to the amount paid on their shares.

Grasim to acquire 26% stake in renewable energy SPV

Grasim is set to acquire a 26% equity stake in Ampin C&I Power Thirty, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up for supplying renewable hybrid energy to the company’s Harihar facility in Karnataka under the Group Captive Scheme.

The company will invest up to Rs 30.60 crore in one or more tranches through cash consideration. The acquisition is expected to be completed within 180 days after execution of key agreements. The move aims to meet green energy requirements, optimise energy costs, and comply with captive power consumption norms under electricity laws. The SPV is developing a captive wind-solar hybrid power project with 37.95 MWp DC/25.30 MW AC solar capacity and 27 MW AC wind capacity.

About Grasim

Grasim Industries is a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. Incorporated in 1947, it began as a textile manufacturer in India. Today, it has a presence across multiple sectors. It is a leading global producer of Cellulosic Fibres and a leading diversified chemicals, fashion yarn, and fabrics producer in India.

The company has also entered the paints business under the brand name Birla Opus. Leveraging Group synergies, Grasim has launched Birla Pivot, a B2B online marketplace for building materials.

Through its subsidiaries — UltraTech Cement, Aditya Birla Capital, and Aditya Birla Renewables — the company is also India’s prominent cement producer, a leading diversified financial services player, and a clean energy solutions provider.

Grasim share price

The share price of Grasim has increased 4.21% so far this.