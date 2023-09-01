Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.49
|13.66
|35.58
|31.28
|19.15
|90.26
|12.75
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Aditya Birla Money Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993GJ1995PLC064810 and registration number is 064810. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 231.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aditya Birla Money Ltd. is ₹397.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aditya Birla Money Ltd. is 11.28 and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Money Ltd. is 3.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Birla Money Ltd. is ₹70.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Birla Money Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Birla Money Ltd. is ₹71.00 and 52-week low of Aditya Birla Money Ltd. is ₹42.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.