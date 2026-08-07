Here's the live share price of Aditya Birla Money along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aditya Birla Money
|-1.26
|-6.37
|-10.68
|0.64
|-23.10
|29.80
|12.72
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aditya Birla Money has declined 23.10% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Aditya Birla Money has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|132.57
|133.68
|10
|132.73
|134.09
|20
|138.43
|135.92
|50
|138.8
|137.55
|100
|134.58
|137.89
|200
|139.75
|142.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aditya Birla Money remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Aditya Birla Money - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Aditya Birla Money - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Aditya Birla Money - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Aditya Birla Money - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 15, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|Aditya Birla Money - Financial Results For June 2026
Source: Dion Global
Aditya Birla Money Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993GJ1995PLC064810 and registration number is 064810. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 468.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Birla Money is ₹133.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aditya Birla Money is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aditya Birla Money is ₹751.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Birla Money are ₹133.20 and ₹132.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Birla Money stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Birla Money is ₹197.20 and 52-week low of Aditya Birla Money is ₹95.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aditya Birla Money has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.37% for the past month, -10.68% over 3 months, -23.1% over 1 year, 29.8% across 3 years, and 12.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Money are 13.86 and 2.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global