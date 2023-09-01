Follow Us

Aditya Birla Money Ltd. Share Price

ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹70.35 Closed
1.591.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aditya Birla Money Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.70₹71.00
₹70.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.65₹71.00
₹70.35
Open Price
₹69.50
Prev. Close
₹69.25
Volume
3,95,721

Aditya Birla Money Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R171.57
  • R272.93
  • R374.87
  • Pivot
    69.63
  • S168.27
  • S266.33
  • S364.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 562.0168.41
  • 1061.6267
  • 2059.2365.13
  • 5059.4261.98
  • 10057.5459.29
  • 20061.1758.02

Aditya Birla Money Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.4913.6635.5831.2819.1590.2612.75
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Aditya Birla Money Ltd. Share Holdings

Aditya Birla Money Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aditya Birla Money Ltd.

Aditya Birla Money Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993GJ1995PLC064810 and registration number is 064810. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 231.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gopi Krishna Tulsian
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Shriram Jagetiya
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Pinky A Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tushar Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. P Sudhir Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G Vijayaraghavan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aditya Birla Money Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Birla Money Ltd.?

The market cap of Aditya Birla Money Ltd. is ₹397.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aditya Birla Money Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aditya Birla Money Ltd. is 11.28 and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Money Ltd. is 3.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aditya Birla Money Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Birla Money Ltd. is ₹70.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Birla Money Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Birla Money Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Birla Money Ltd. is ₹71.00 and 52-week low of Aditya Birla Money Ltd. is ₹42.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

