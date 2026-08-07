What is the share price of Aditya Birla Money? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Birla Money is ₹133.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Aditya Birla Money? The Aditya Birla Money is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Birla Money? The market cap of Aditya Birla Money is ₹751.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aditya Birla Money? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Birla Money are ₹133.20 and ₹132.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Birla Money? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Birla Money stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Birla Money is ₹197.20 and 52-week low of Aditya Birla Money is ₹95.03 as on .

How has the Aditya Birla Money performed historically in terms of returns? The Aditya Birla Money has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.37% for the past month, -10.68% over 3 months, -23.1% over 1 year, 29.8% across 3 years, and 12.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Money? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Money are 13.86 and 2.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global