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Aditya Birla Money Share Price

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BSE

ADITYA BIRLA MONEY

Aditya Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Aditya Birla Money along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹133.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aditya Birla Money Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹132.10₹133.20
₹133.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.03₹197.20
₹133.00
Open Price
₹133.00
Prev. Close
₹133.00
Volume
1,275

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Birla Money Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aditya Birla Money		-1.26-6.37-10.680.64-23.1029.8012.72
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aditya Birla Money has declined 23.10% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Aditya Birla Money has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Aditya Birla Money Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Birla Money Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5132.57133.68
10132.73134.09
20138.43135.92
50138.8137.55
100134.58137.89
200139.75142.27

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Birla Money Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aditya Birla Money remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aditya Birla Money Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTAditya Birla Money - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 01, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTAditya Birla Money - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTAditya Birla Money - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 30, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTAditya Birla Money - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 15, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTAditya Birla Money - Financial Results For June 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Aditya Birla Money

Aditya Birla Money Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993GJ1995PLC064810 and registration number is 064810. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 468.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gopi Krishna Tulsian
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Pinky A Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tushar Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shriram Jagetiya
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Sethurathnam Ravi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharadkumar Bhatia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aditya Birla Money Share Price

What is the share price of Aditya Birla Money?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Birla Money is ₹133.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aditya Birla Money?

The Aditya Birla Money is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Birla Money?

The market cap of Aditya Birla Money is ₹751.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aditya Birla Money?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Birla Money are ₹133.20 and ₹132.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Birla Money?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Birla Money stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Birla Money is ₹197.20 and 52-week low of Aditya Birla Money is ₹95.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aditya Birla Money performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aditya Birla Money has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.37% for the past month, -10.68% over 3 months, -23.1% over 1 year, 29.8% across 3 years, and 12.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Money?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Money are 13.86 and 2.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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