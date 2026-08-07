Here's the live share price of GFL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GFL
|9.28
|11.16
|3.89
|3.30
|-17.79
|-6.75
|-6.46
|BASF India
|12.20
|15.43
|5.50
|3.95
|-10.97
|16.05
|2.16
|Fine Organic Industries
|6.87
|2.97
|10.44
|14.66
|2.99
|3.47
|11.12
|Elantas Beck India
|32.96
|31.00
|28.39
|42.33
|17.57
|21.72
|27.38
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|5.65
|5.27
|9.04
|20.29
|-10.49
|-7.41
|-15.10
|Balaji Amines
|-5.09
|-1.85
|33.12
|75.44
|32.09
|-3.01
|-10.04
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.43
|13.28
|7.44
|15.10
|-4.76
|-13.13
|-8.36
|Foseco India
|5.76
|8.11
|10.96
|15.47
|12.04
|16.65
|28.30
|J G Chemicals
|10.05
|29.65
|30.94
|52.42
|17.01
|44.25
|24.58
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.70
|-3.30
|40.84
|104.05
|101.85
|22.11
|43.29
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|0
|-3.87
|17.31
|124.83
|124.83
|31.00
|17.59
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.80
|19.77
|19.97
|27.89
|9.11
|-5.02
|-15.00
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.45
|-6.49
|-20.11
|-14.93
|-15.88
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|-3.91
|-10.77
|-5.16
|-15.59
|-35.16
|-17.15
|29.73
|Fairchem Organics
|-3.89
|2.61
|18.96
|20.60
|-13.83
|-10.93
|-17.94
|Indo Amines
|3.64
|3.04
|8.18
|12.79
|-5.13
|2.96
|-0.78
|Valiant Organics
|9.46
|8.42
|-1.29
|6.94
|-17.02
|-18.10
|-27.36
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-0.43
|-6.41
|-2.36
|6.20
|-14.63
|-20.45
|8.17
|Mangalam Organics
|-6.02
|-13.76
|-17.72
|7.08
|-0.25
|1.48
|-7.79
|Nikhil Adhesives
|1.06
|-1.72
|-18.28
|4.94
|-37.12
|-18.11
|-3.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GFL has declined 17.79% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, GFL has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|47.12
|48.27
|10
|46.44
|47.48
|20
|45.96
|46.84
|50
|46.41
|46.54
|100
|45.75
|47.3
|200
|51.19
|50.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GFL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.20%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|63,662
|0
|0.24
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|GFL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|GFL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:24 PM IST IST
|GFL - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting.
|Jul 09, 2026, 04:59 PM IST IST
|GFL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|GFL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
GFL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1987PLC374824 and registration number is 009362. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GFL is ₹51.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GFL is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GFL is ₹560.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GFL are ₹51.90 and ₹49.41.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GFL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GFL is ₹79.80 and 52-week low of GFL is ₹37.07 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GFL has shown returns of -1.54% over the past day, 11.16% for the past month, 3.89% over 3 months, -17.79% over 1 year, -6.75% across 3 years, and -6.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GFL are 12.44 and 0.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global