What is the share price of GFL? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GFL is ₹51.00 as on .

What kind of stock is GFL? The GFL is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GFL? The market cap of GFL is ₹560.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GFL? Today’s highest and lowest price of GFL are ₹51.90 and ₹49.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GFL? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GFL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GFL is ₹79.80 and 52-week low of GFL is ₹37.07 as on .

How has the GFL performed historically in terms of returns? The GFL has shown returns of -1.54% over the past day, 11.16% for the past month, 3.89% over 3 months, -17.79% over 1 year, -6.75% across 3 years, and -6.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GFL? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GFL are 12.44 and 0.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global