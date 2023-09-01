Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.21
|51.72
|49.82
|37.84
|16.60
|-8.63
|-89.94
|6.60
|7.07
|7.12
|4.01
|-20.63
|92.01
|333.21
|7.29
|1.93
|0.66
|-0.84
|-17.65
|96.32
|855.71
|4.99
|-5.22
|4.20
|12.90
|-19.98
|77.30
|34.52
|13.29
|10.57
|16.70
|14.05
|-9.73
|81.64
|81.64
|4.78
|1.17
|5.31
|1.62
|-36.08
|165.75
|286.31
|-0.29
|11.02
|6.05
|29.66
|34.90
|34.90
|34.90
|2.43
|7.85
|26.29
|53.46
|96.74
|187.31
|112.79
|6.00
|-5.46
|-14.20
|19.88
|-43.50
|75.36
|75.36
|8.95
|-7.66
|-18.95
|22.80
|-16.99
|-65.88
|-65.88
|-0.66
|-13.30
|10.32
|12.94
|-23.70
|27.76
|101.03
|-5.21
|16.98
|50.60
|42.84
|20.95
|-39.33
|-39.33
|10.53
|-3.37
|1.48
|31.67
|-12.83
|382.97
|380.77
|6.51
|1.19
|-2.39
|22.83
|-22.02
|4.68
|4.68
|-2.62
|-15.92
|-8.16
|-5.12
|-31.02
|-57.02
|-57.02
|3.22
|-3.02
|8.35
|14.15
|0.34
|2.70
|37.44
|13.69
|-2.71
|-1.70
|30.79
|8.08
|245.71
|8.54
|-2.03
|19.59
|7.01
|97.28
|75.97
|186.28
|117.55
|8.19
|18.78
|25.07
|12.81
|-12.13
|-68.49
|-74.68
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund
|22,49,803
|0.3
|12.37
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
GFL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1987PLC374824 and registration number is 009362. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GFL Ltd. is ₹922.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GFL Ltd. is 0.4 and PB ratio of GFL Ltd. is 0.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GFL Ltd. is ₹84.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GFL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GFL Ltd. is ₹91.40 and 52-week low of GFL Ltd. is ₹45.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.