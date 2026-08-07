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GFL Share Price

NSE
BSE

GFL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Holding Companies

Here's the live share price of GFL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹51.00 Closed
-1.54₹ -0.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GFL Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.41₹51.90
₹51.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.07₹79.80
₹51.00
Open Price
₹51.90
Prev. Close
₹51.80
Volume
5,476

Source: Dion Global

GFL Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GFL		9.2811.163.893.30-17.79-6.75-6.46
BASF India		12.2015.435.503.95-10.9716.052.16
Fine Organic Industries		6.872.9710.4414.662.993.4711.12
Elantas Beck India		32.9631.0028.3942.3317.5721.7227.38
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		5.655.279.0420.29-10.49-7.41-15.10
Balaji Amines		-5.09-1.8533.1275.4432.09-3.01-10.04
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.4313.287.4415.10-4.76-13.13-8.36
Foseco India		5.768.1110.9615.4712.0416.6528.30
J G Chemicals		10.0529.6530.9452.4217.0144.2524.58
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.70-3.3040.84104.05101.8522.1143.29
Citurgia Biochemicals		0-3.8717.31124.83124.8331.0017.59
Oriental Aromatics		3.8019.7719.9727.899.11-5.02-15.00
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.45-6.49-20.11-14.93-15.88-10.32-6.32
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		-3.91-10.77-5.16-15.59-35.16-17.1529.73
Fairchem Organics		-3.892.6118.9620.60-13.83-10.93-17.94
Indo Amines		3.643.048.1812.79-5.132.96-0.78
Valiant Organics		9.468.42-1.296.94-17.02-18.10-27.36
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-0.43-6.41-2.366.20-14.63-20.458.17
Mangalam Organics		-6.02-13.76-17.727.08-0.251.48-7.79
Nikhil Adhesives		1.06-1.72-18.284.94-37.12-18.11-3.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GFL has declined 17.79% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, GFL has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).

GFL Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GFL Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
547.1248.27
1046.4447.48
2045.9646.84
5046.4146.54
10045.7547.3
20051.1950.63

Source: Dion Global

GFL Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GFL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.20%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

GFL Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
63,66200.24

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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GFL Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTGFL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTGFL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 31, 2026, 08:24 PM IST ISTGFL - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting.
Jul 09, 2026, 04:59 PM IST ISTGFL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTGFL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About GFL

GFL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1987PLC374824 and registration number is 009362. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Devendra Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pavan Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shashi Kishore Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Girija Balakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudip Mullick
    Independent Director

FAQs on GFL Share Price

What is the share price of GFL?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GFL is ₹51.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GFL?

The GFL is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GFL?

The market cap of GFL is ₹560.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GFL?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GFL are ₹51.90 and ₹49.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GFL?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GFL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GFL is ₹79.80 and 52-week low of GFL is ₹37.07 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GFL performed historically in terms of returns?

The GFL has shown returns of -1.54% over the past day, 11.16% for the past month, 3.89% over 3 months, -17.79% over 1 year, -6.75% across 3 years, and -6.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GFL?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GFL are 12.44 and 0.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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