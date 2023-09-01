Follow Us

GFL Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GFL LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹84.00 Closed
-0.83-0.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GFL Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹83.10₹85.95
₹84.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.35₹91.40
₹84.00
Open Price
₹85.70
Prev. Close
₹84.70
Volume
1,58,080

GFL Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R185.53
  • R287.17
  • R388.38
  • Pivot
    84.32
  • S182.68
  • S281.47
  • S379.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 568.7882.97
  • 1068.6479.27
  • 2069.2373.7
  • 5071.9265.94
  • 10069.4162.37
  • 20069.5362.2

GFL Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.2151.7249.8237.8416.60-8.63-89.94
6.607.077.124.01-20.6392.01333.21
7.291.930.66-0.84-17.6596.32855.71
4.99-5.224.2012.90-19.9877.3034.52
13.2910.5716.7014.05-9.7381.6481.64
4.781.175.311.62-36.08165.75286.31
-0.2911.026.0529.6634.9034.9034.90
2.437.8526.2953.4696.74187.31112.79
6.00-5.46-14.2019.88-43.5075.3675.36
8.95-7.66-18.9522.80-16.99-65.88-65.88
-0.66-13.3010.3212.94-23.7027.76101.03
-5.2116.9850.6042.8420.95-39.33-39.33
10.53-3.371.4831.67-12.83382.97380.77
6.511.19-2.3922.83-22.024.684.68
-2.62-15.92-8.16-5.12-31.02-57.02-57.02
3.22-3.028.3514.150.342.7037.44
13.69-2.71-1.7030.798.08245.718.54
-2.0319.597.0197.2875.97186.28117.55
8.1918.7825.0712.81-12.13-68.49-74.68

GFL Ltd. Share Holdings

GFL Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund22,49,8030.312.37

GFL Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About GFL Ltd.

GFL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1987PLC374824 and registration number is 009362. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Devendra Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pavan Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shanti Prashad Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vanita Bhargava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shashi Kishore Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on GFL Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GFL Ltd.?

The market cap of GFL Ltd. is ₹922.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GFL Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GFL Ltd. is 0.4 and PB ratio of GFL Ltd. is 0.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GFL Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GFL Ltd. is ₹84.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GFL Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GFL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GFL Ltd. is ₹91.40 and 52-week low of GFL Ltd. is ₹45.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

