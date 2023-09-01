Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.44
|-5.07
|-13.84
|20.38
|-43.26
|76.09
|76.09
|6.26
|6.73
|6.78
|3.67
|-20.88
|91.40
|331.84
|7.33
|1.97
|0.70
|-0.80
|-17.62
|96.40
|856.12
|5.01
|-5.20
|4.22
|12.92
|-19.96
|77.34
|34.54
|12.80
|10.09
|16.19
|13.55
|-10.12
|80.85
|80.85
|4.87
|1.26
|5.40
|1.71
|-36.02
|165.99
|286.66
|-0.10
|11.23
|6.26
|29.91
|35.16
|35.16
|35.16
|3.03
|8.48
|27.03
|54.35
|97.89
|188.99
|114.04
|9.31
|-7.35
|-18.68
|23.22
|-16.71
|-65.77
|-65.77
|-0.77
|-13.40
|10.19
|12.81
|-23.78
|27.62
|100.80
|-4.92
|17.33
|51.06
|43.27
|21.32
|-39.15
|-39.15
|3.52
|52.18
|50.27
|38.25
|16.95
|-8.36
|-89.91
|10.32
|-3.55
|1.29
|31.42
|-12.99
|382.05
|379.86
|6.24
|0.94
|-2.63
|22.52
|-22.21
|4.41
|4.41
|-2.45
|-15.77
|-7.99
|-4.95
|-30.90
|-56.95
|-56.95
|13.59
|-2.80
|-1.78
|30.67
|7.98
|245.40
|8.44
|1.92
|-4.25
|6.98
|12.71
|-0.93
|1.40
|35.71
|-2.03
|19.59
|7.01
|97.28
|75.97
|186.28
|117.55
|6.99
|17.46
|23.68
|11.56
|-13.11
|-68.84
|-74.96
Fairchem Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200GJ2019PLC129759 and registration number is 323176. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of various other chemical products(antiknock preparations, anti-freeze preparations, liquids for hydraulic transmission, composite diagnostic or laboratory reagents, writing or drawing ink, chemical substance used in manufacturing of pesticides and other chemical products). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 643.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Fairchem Organics Ltd. is ₹1,490.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Fairchem Organics Ltd. is 65.97 and PB ratio of Fairchem Organics Ltd. is 5.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fairchem Organics Ltd. is ₹1,144.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fairchem Organics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fairchem Organics Ltd. is ₹2,449.90 and 52-week low of Fairchem Organics Ltd. is ₹904.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.