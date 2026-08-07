What is the share price of Fairchem Organics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fairchem Organics is ₹748.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Fairchem Organics? The Fairchem Organics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fairchem Organics? The market cap of Fairchem Organics is ₹973.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Fairchem Organics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Fairchem Organics are ₹748.00 and ₹747.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fairchem Organics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fairchem Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fairchem Organics is ₹884.30 and 52-week low of Fairchem Organics is ₹427.90 as on .

How has the Fairchem Organics performed historically in terms of returns? The Fairchem Organics has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 2.61% for the past month, 18.96% over 3 months, -13.83% over 1 year, -10.93% across 3 years, and -17.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fairchem Organics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fairchem Organics are 67.73 and 3.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global