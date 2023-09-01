Fairchem Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200GJ2019PLC129759 and registration number is 323176. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of various other chemical products(antiknock preparations, anti-freeze preparations, liquids for hydraulic transmission, composite diagnostic or laboratory reagents, writing or drawing ink, chemical substance used in manufacturing of pesticides and other chemical products). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 643.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.