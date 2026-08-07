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Fairchem Organics Share Price

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BSE

FAIRCHEM ORGANICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Fairchem Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹748.00 Closed
-1.91₹ -14.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Fairchem Organics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹747.35₹748.00
₹748.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹427.90₹884.30
₹748.00
Open Price
₹747.35
Prev. Close
₹762.60
Volume
1,477

Source: Dion Global

Fairchem Organics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fairchem Organics		-3.892.6118.9620.60-13.83-10.93-17.94
BASF India		12.2015.435.503.95-10.9716.052.16
Fine Organic Industries		6.872.9710.4414.662.993.4711.12
Elantas Beck India		32.9631.0028.3942.3317.5721.7227.38
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		5.655.279.0420.29-10.49-7.41-15.10
Balaji Amines		-5.09-1.8533.1275.4432.09-3.01-10.04
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.4313.287.4415.10-4.76-13.13-8.36
Foseco India		5.768.1110.9615.4712.0416.6528.30
J G Chemicals		10.0529.6530.9452.4217.0144.2524.58
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.70-3.3040.84104.05101.8522.1143.29
Citurgia Biochemicals		0-3.8717.31124.83124.8331.0017.59
Oriental Aromatics		3.8019.7719.9727.899.11-5.02-15.00
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.45-6.49-20.11-14.93-15.88-10.32-6.32
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		-3.91-10.77-5.16-15.59-35.16-17.1529.73
Indo Amines		3.643.048.1812.79-5.132.96-0.78
Valiant Organics		9.468.42-1.296.94-17.02-18.10-27.36
GFL		9.2811.163.893.30-17.79-6.75-6.46
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-0.43-6.41-2.366.20-14.63-20.458.17
Mangalam Organics		-6.02-13.76-17.727.08-0.251.48-7.79
Nikhil Adhesives		1.06-1.72-18.284.94-37.12-18.11-3.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Fairchem Organics has declined 13.83% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Fairchem Organics has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).

Fairchem Organics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Fairchem Organics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5800.7781.62
10775.61774.96
20739.15750.74
50669.14695.49
100608.6662.38
200647.08682.41

Source: Dion Global

Fairchem Organics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fairchem Organics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.80%, FII holding fell to 6.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Fairchem Organics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTFairchem Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTFairchem Organics - Audio Link For Earnings Con-Call
Jul 28, 2026, 06:03 AM IST ISTFairchem Organics - Scrutinizer''s Report For 7Th AGM Held On July 27, 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTFairchem Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 27, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTFairchem Organics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Fairchem Organics

Fairchem Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200GJ2019PLC129759 and registration number is 323176. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of various other chemical products(antiknock preparations, anti-freeze preparations, liquids for hydraulic transmission, composite diagnostic or laboratory reagents, writing or drawing ink, chemical substance used in manufacturing of pesticides and other chemical products). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 459.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Chemicals - Organic - Others
  • Address
    253/P & 312, Village Chekhala, Sanand - Kadi Highway, Taluka Sanand, Ahmedabad District Gujarat 382115
  • Contact
    cs@fairchem.in
    http://www.fairchem.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nahoosh Jariwala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Sonal Ambani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Darius Pandole
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhin Choksey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkatraman Srinivasan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Maheshwari
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Fairchem Organics Share Price

What is the share price of Fairchem Organics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fairchem Organics is ₹748.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fairchem Organics?

The Fairchem Organics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fairchem Organics?

The market cap of Fairchem Organics is ₹973.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fairchem Organics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fairchem Organics are ₹748.00 and ₹747.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fairchem Organics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fairchem Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fairchem Organics is ₹884.30 and 52-week low of Fairchem Organics is ₹427.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Fairchem Organics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fairchem Organics has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 2.61% for the past month, 18.96% over 3 months, -13.83% over 1 year, -10.93% across 3 years, and -17.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fairchem Organics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fairchem Organics are 67.73 and 3.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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