Here's the live share price of Fairchem Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fairchem Organics
|-3.89
|2.61
|18.96
|20.60
|-13.83
|-10.93
|-17.94
|BASF India
|12.20
|15.43
|5.50
|3.95
|-10.97
|16.05
|2.16
|Fine Organic Industries
|6.87
|2.97
|10.44
|14.66
|2.99
|3.47
|11.12
|Elantas Beck India
|32.96
|31.00
|28.39
|42.33
|17.57
|21.72
|27.38
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|5.65
|5.27
|9.04
|20.29
|-10.49
|-7.41
|-15.10
|Balaji Amines
|-5.09
|-1.85
|33.12
|75.44
|32.09
|-3.01
|-10.04
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.43
|13.28
|7.44
|15.10
|-4.76
|-13.13
|-8.36
|Foseco India
|5.76
|8.11
|10.96
|15.47
|12.04
|16.65
|28.30
|J G Chemicals
|10.05
|29.65
|30.94
|52.42
|17.01
|44.25
|24.58
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.70
|-3.30
|40.84
|104.05
|101.85
|22.11
|43.29
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|0
|-3.87
|17.31
|124.83
|124.83
|31.00
|17.59
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.80
|19.77
|19.97
|27.89
|9.11
|-5.02
|-15.00
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.45
|-6.49
|-20.11
|-14.93
|-15.88
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|-3.91
|-10.77
|-5.16
|-15.59
|-35.16
|-17.15
|29.73
|Indo Amines
|3.64
|3.04
|8.18
|12.79
|-5.13
|2.96
|-0.78
|Valiant Organics
|9.46
|8.42
|-1.29
|6.94
|-17.02
|-18.10
|-27.36
|GFL
|9.28
|11.16
|3.89
|3.30
|-17.79
|-6.75
|-6.46
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-0.43
|-6.41
|-2.36
|6.20
|-14.63
|-20.45
|8.17
|Mangalam Organics
|-6.02
|-13.76
|-17.72
|7.08
|-0.25
|1.48
|-7.79
|Nikhil Adhesives
|1.06
|-1.72
|-18.28
|4.94
|-37.12
|-18.11
|-3.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Fairchem Organics has declined 13.83% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Fairchem Organics has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|800.7
|781.62
|10
|775.61
|774.96
|20
|739.15
|750.74
|50
|669.14
|695.49
|100
|608.6
|662.38
|200
|647.08
|682.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Fairchem Organics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.80%, FII holding fell to 6.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Fairchem Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Fairchem Organics - Audio Link For Earnings Con-Call
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:03 AM IST IST
|Fairchem Organics - Scrutinizer''s Report For 7Th AGM Held On July 27, 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Fairchem Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Fairchem Organics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Fairchem Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200GJ2019PLC129759 and registration number is 323176. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of various other chemical products(antiknock preparations, anti-freeze preparations, liquids for hydraulic transmission, composite diagnostic or laboratory reagents, writing or drawing ink, chemical substance used in manufacturing of pesticides and other chemical products). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 459.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fairchem Organics is ₹748.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fairchem Organics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fairchem Organics is ₹973.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fairchem Organics are ₹748.00 and ₹747.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fairchem Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fairchem Organics is ₹884.30 and 52-week low of Fairchem Organics is ₹427.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fairchem Organics has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 2.61% for the past month, 18.96% over 3 months, -13.83% over 1 year, -10.93% across 3 years, and -17.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fairchem Organics are 67.73 and 3.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global