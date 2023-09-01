Follow Us

FAIRCHEM ORGANICS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,144.65 Closed
-1.78-20.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Fairchem Organics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,140.00₹1,172.40
₹1,144.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹904.90₹2,449.90
₹1,144.65
Open Price
₹1,160.00
Prev. Close
₹1,165.45
Volume
20,333

Fairchem Organics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,165.6
  • R21,185.2
  • R31,198
  • Pivot
    1,152.8
  • S11,133.2
  • S21,120.4
  • S31,100.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,106.911,134.92
  • 102,162.791,114.78
  • 202,098.71,113.7
  • 502,040.771,148.14
  • 1001,756.061,177.16
  • 2001,705.551,248.62

Fairchem Organics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.44-5.07-13.8420.38-43.2676.0976.09
6.266.736.783.67-20.8891.40331.84
7.331.970.70-0.80-17.6296.40856.12
5.01-5.204.2212.92-19.9677.3434.54
12.8010.0916.1913.55-10.1280.8580.85
4.871.265.401.71-36.02165.99286.66
-0.1011.236.2629.9135.1635.1635.16
3.038.4827.0354.3597.89188.99114.04
9.31-7.35-18.6823.22-16.71-65.77-65.77
-0.77-13.4010.1912.81-23.7827.62100.80
-4.9217.3351.0643.2721.32-39.15-39.15
3.5252.1850.2738.2516.95-8.36-89.91
10.32-3.551.2931.42-12.99382.05379.86
6.240.94-2.6322.52-22.214.414.41
-2.45-15.77-7.99-4.95-30.90-56.95-56.95
13.59-2.80-1.7830.677.98245.408.44
1.92-4.256.9812.71-0.931.4035.71
-2.0319.597.0197.2875.97186.28117.55
6.9917.4623.6811.56-13.11-68.84-74.96

Fairchem Organics Ltd. Share Holdings

Fairchem Organics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Financial Result Updates
    Fairchem Organics Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023.
    07-Aug, 2023 | 12:52 PM
  • Outcome of Board Meeting
    Fairchem Organics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 07, 2023.
    07-Aug, 2023 | 12:51 PM

About Fairchem Organics Ltd.

Fairchem Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200GJ2019PLC129759 and registration number is 323176. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of various other chemical products(antiknock preparations, anti-freeze preparations, liquids for hydraulic transmission, composite diagnostic or laboratory reagents, writing or drawing ink, chemical substance used in manufacturing of pesticides and other chemical products). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 643.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nahoosh Jariwala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sumit Maheshwari
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sudhin Choksey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkatraman Srinivasan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Darius Pandole
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sonal Ambani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fairchem Organics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Fairchem Organics Ltd.?

The market cap of Fairchem Organics Ltd. is ₹1,490.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fairchem Organics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Fairchem Organics Ltd. is 65.97 and PB ratio of Fairchem Organics Ltd. is 5.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Fairchem Organics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fairchem Organics Ltd. is ₹1,144.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fairchem Organics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fairchem Organics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fairchem Organics Ltd. is ₹2,449.90 and 52-week low of Fairchem Organics Ltd. is ₹904.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

