MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Final Dividend
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Indo Amines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1992PLC070022 and registration number is 070022. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 780.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indo Amines Ltd. is ₹837.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indo Amines Ltd. is 20.92 and PB ratio of Indo Amines Ltd. is 3.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Amines Ltd. is ₹118.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Amines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Amines Ltd. is ₹160.70 and 52-week low of Indo Amines Ltd. is ₹69.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.