What is the share price of Indo Amines? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Amines is ₹132.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Indo Amines? The Indo Amines is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Amines? The market cap of Indo Amines is ₹960.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indo Amines? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Amines are ₹138.00 and ₹130.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Amines? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Amines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Amines is ₹167.95 and 52-week low of Indo Amines is ₹82.00 as on .

How has the Indo Amines performed historically in terms of returns? The Indo Amines has shown returns of -1.16% over the past day, 3.04% for the past month, 8.18% over 3 months, -5.13% over 1 year, 2.96% across 3 years, and -0.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indo Amines? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Amines are 12.11 and 2.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.38 per annum.

Source: Dion Global