Here's the live share price of Indo Amines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indo Amines
|3.64
|3.04
|8.18
|12.79
|-5.13
|2.96
|-0.78
|BASF India
|12.20
|15.43
|5.50
|3.95
|-10.97
|16.05
|2.16
|Fine Organic Industries
|6.87
|2.97
|10.44
|14.66
|2.99
|3.47
|11.12
|Elantas Beck India
|32.96
|31.00
|28.39
|42.33
|17.57
|21.72
|27.38
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|5.65
|5.27
|9.04
|20.29
|-10.49
|-7.41
|-15.10
|Balaji Amines
|-5.09
|-1.85
|33.12
|75.44
|32.09
|-3.01
|-10.04
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.43
|13.28
|7.44
|15.10
|-4.76
|-13.13
|-8.36
|Foseco India
|5.76
|8.11
|10.96
|15.47
|12.04
|16.65
|28.30
|J G Chemicals
|10.05
|29.65
|30.94
|52.42
|17.01
|44.25
|24.58
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.70
|-3.30
|40.84
|104.05
|101.85
|22.11
|43.29
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|0
|-3.87
|17.31
|124.83
|124.83
|31.00
|17.59
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.80
|19.77
|19.97
|27.89
|9.11
|-5.02
|-15.00
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.45
|-6.49
|-20.11
|-14.93
|-15.88
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|-3.91
|-10.77
|-5.16
|-15.59
|-35.16
|-17.15
|29.73
|Fairchem Organics
|-3.89
|2.61
|18.96
|20.60
|-13.83
|-10.93
|-17.94
|Valiant Organics
|9.46
|8.42
|-1.29
|6.94
|-17.02
|-18.10
|-27.36
|GFL
|9.28
|11.16
|3.89
|3.30
|-17.79
|-6.75
|-6.46
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-0.43
|-6.41
|-2.36
|6.20
|-14.63
|-20.45
|8.17
|Mangalam Organics
|-6.02
|-13.76
|-17.72
|7.08
|-0.25
|1.48
|-7.79
|Nikhil Adhesives
|1.06
|-1.72
|-18.28
|4.94
|-37.12
|-18.11
|-3.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indo Amines has declined 5.13% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo Amines has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|128
|128.24
|10
|128.88
|128.16
|20
|127.19
|128.36
|50
|130.82
|127.57
|100
|119.19
|124.76
|200
|120.95
|125.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indo Amines remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Indo Amines - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results (Stan
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Indo Amines - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results (Stan
|Jul 22, 2026, 03:05 AM IST IST
|Indo Amines - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Indo Amines - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 11, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Indo Amines - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Indo Amines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1992PLC070022 and registration number is 070022. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1117.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Amines is ₹132.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indo Amines is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indo Amines is ₹960.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Amines are ₹138.00 and ₹130.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Amines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Amines is ₹167.95 and 52-week low of Indo Amines is ₹82.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indo Amines has shown returns of -1.16% over the past day, 3.04% for the past month, 8.18% over 3 months, -5.13% over 1 year, 2.96% across 3 years, and -0.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Amines are 12.11 and 2.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.38 per annum.
Source: Dion Global