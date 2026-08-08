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Indo Amines Share Price

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BSE

INDO AMINES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE Commodities

Here's the live share price of Indo Amines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹132.30 Closed
-1.16₹ -1.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indo Amines Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹130.00₹138.00
₹132.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹82.00₹167.95
₹132.30
Open Price
₹134.90
Prev. Close
₹133.85
Volume
5,166

Source: Dion Global

Indo Amines Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indo Amines		3.643.048.1812.79-5.132.96-0.78
BASF India		12.2015.435.503.95-10.9716.052.16
Fine Organic Industries		6.872.9710.4414.662.993.4711.12
Elantas Beck India		32.9631.0028.3942.3317.5721.7227.38
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		5.655.279.0420.29-10.49-7.41-15.10
Balaji Amines		-5.09-1.8533.1275.4432.09-3.01-10.04
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.4313.287.4415.10-4.76-13.13-8.36
Foseco India		5.768.1110.9615.4712.0416.6528.30
J G Chemicals		10.0529.6530.9452.4217.0144.2524.58
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.70-3.3040.84104.05101.8522.1143.29
Citurgia Biochemicals		0-3.8717.31124.83124.8331.0017.59
Oriental Aromatics		3.8019.7719.9727.899.11-5.02-15.00
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.45-6.49-20.11-14.93-15.88-10.32-6.32
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		-3.91-10.77-5.16-15.59-35.16-17.1529.73
Fairchem Organics		-3.892.6118.9620.60-13.83-10.93-17.94
Valiant Organics		9.468.42-1.296.94-17.02-18.10-27.36
GFL		9.2811.163.893.30-17.79-6.75-6.46
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-0.43-6.41-2.366.20-14.63-20.458.17
Mangalam Organics		-6.02-13.76-17.727.08-0.251.48-7.79
Nikhil Adhesives		1.06-1.72-18.284.94-37.12-18.11-3.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indo Amines has declined 5.13% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo Amines has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).

Indo Amines Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indo Amines Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5128128.24
10128.88128.16
20127.19128.36
50130.82127.57
100119.19124.76
200120.95125.46

Source: Dion Global

Indo Amines Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indo Amines remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Indo Amines Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTIndo Amines - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results (Stan
Aug 05, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTIndo Amines - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results (Stan
Jul 22, 2026, 03:05 AM IST ISTIndo Amines - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
Jul 17, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTIndo Amines - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 11, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTIndo Amines - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Indo Amines

Indo Amines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1992PLC070022 and registration number is 070022. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1117.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Thakur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay B Palkar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rahul V Palkar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Bharati V Palkar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Adhikarao Abaji Shingade
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jayaprakash Anand Shetty
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Saji Jose
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dhawal Vora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Marathe
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohan Deshpande
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Sane
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Avinash Aphale
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Indo Amines Share Price

What is the share price of Indo Amines?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Amines is ₹132.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indo Amines?

The Indo Amines is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Amines?

The market cap of Indo Amines is ₹960.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indo Amines?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Amines are ₹138.00 and ₹130.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Amines?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Amines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Amines is ₹167.95 and 52-week low of Indo Amines is ₹82.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indo Amines performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indo Amines has shown returns of -1.16% over the past day, 3.04% for the past month, 8.18% over 3 months, -5.13% over 1 year, 2.96% across 3 years, and -0.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indo Amines?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Amines are 12.11 and 2.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.38 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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