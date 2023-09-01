Follow Us

INDO AMINES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹118.40 Closed
-1.99-2.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indo Amines Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹118.00₹122.15
₹118.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹69.00₹160.70
₹118.40
Open Price
₹121.85
Prev. Close
₹120.80
Volume
1,04,749

Indo Amines Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1121.07
  • R2123.68
  • R3125.22
  • Pivot
    119.53
  • S1116.92
  • S2115.38
  • S3112.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5131.39117.84
  • 10132.46115.98
  • 20125.49114.84
  • 50132.02113.33
  • 100109.27109.65
  • 20065.67106.64

Indo Amines Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.240.94-2.6322.52-22.214.414.41
6.266.736.783.67-20.8891.40331.84
7.331.970.70-0.80-17.6296.40856.12
5.01-5.204.2212.92-19.9677.3434.54
12.8010.0916.1913.55-10.1280.8580.85
4.871.265.401.71-36.02165.99286.66
-0.1011.236.2629.9135.1635.1635.16
3.038.4827.0354.3597.89188.99114.04
6.44-5.07-13.8420.38-43.2676.0976.09
9.31-7.35-18.6823.22-16.71-65.77-65.77
-0.77-13.4010.1912.81-23.7827.62100.80
-4.9217.3351.0643.2721.32-39.15-39.15
3.5252.1850.2738.2516.95-8.36-89.91
10.32-3.551.2931.42-12.99382.05379.86
-2.45-15.77-7.99-4.95-30.90-56.95-56.95
13.59-2.80-1.7830.677.98245.408.44
1.92-4.256.9812.71-0.931.4035.71
-2.0319.597.0197.2875.97186.28117.55
6.9917.4623.6811.56-13.11-68.84-74.96

Indo Amines Ltd. Share Holdings

Indo Amines Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indo Amines Ltd.

Indo Amines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1992PLC070022 and registration number is 070022. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 780.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Deepak Kanekar
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Vijay B Palkar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rahul V Palkar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Bharati V Palkar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Adhikarao Abaji Shingade
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijay Parashram Naik
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Keyur Chitre
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nandu Hariprasad Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jayaprakash Anand Shetty
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Suneel Raje
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Prof. (Dr) Lakshmi Kantam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish Chitale
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Marathe
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohan Deshpande
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Thakur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nandan Girish Khambete
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Indo Amines Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Amines Ltd.?

The market cap of Indo Amines Ltd. is ₹837.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indo Amines Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indo Amines Ltd. is 20.92 and PB ratio of Indo Amines Ltd. is 3.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indo Amines Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Amines Ltd. is ₹118.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Amines Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Amines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Amines Ltd. is ₹160.70 and 52-week low of Indo Amines Ltd. is ₹69.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

