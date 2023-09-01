Follow Us

NIKHIL ADHESIVES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹120.55 Closed
0.250.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹119.50₹122.70
₹120.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.55₹225.30
₹120.55
Open Price
₹122.70
Prev. Close
₹120.25
Volume
15,824

Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1122.53
  • R2124.22
  • R3125.73
  • Pivot
    121.02
  • S1119.33
  • S2117.82
  • S3116.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5154.68119.32
  • 10163.2119.85
  • 20169.78121.88
  • 50150.73124.25
  • 100114.92125.34
  • 20097.22124.65

Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.67-6.00-5.8910.19-15.34606.21612.26
6.036.506.533.25-21.0690.72331.48
7.011.670.36-1.15-17.8196.12862.73
5.17-4.844.3113.27-19.7777.9734.69
13.0610.2416.3713.99-9.9180.9280.92
4.711.245.351.63-36.00166.30287.32
-1.586.0422.4842.6065.98192.17247.71
-0.1811.146.3229.763.303.303.30
3.468.7627.3054.4398.48191.94115.90
5.072.368.3419.5311.332,183.645,709.49
6.46-5.96-14.0319.77-43.5375.6975.69
9.10-7.46-18.6123.42-16.53-62.55-15.74
-0.61-12.8010.8712.25-23.1730.3677.95
-4.9717.5350.8843.1121.35-39.71-39.71
2.9651.5248.4737.4516.13-9.19-90.00
9.82-3.830.6331.23-13.05380.47377.79
6.150.85-2.7922.27-22.25272.60121.43
1.3417.438.8239.3089.50473.35445.65
4.544.3325.2574.8196.84333.23703.62
-2.82-16.23-8.25-5.61-31.60-21.76-0.61

Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. Share Holdings

Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Stock Split

About Nikhil Adhesives Ltd.

Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1986PLC041062 and registration number is 041062. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 813.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra J Sanghavi
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Umesh J Sanghavi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Tarak J Sanghavi
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Pravin K Laheri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Naresh D Bhuta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ishita Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. R R Mishra
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Gauri S Trivedi
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Nikhil Adhesives Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd.?

The market cap of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. is ₹553.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. is 40.05 and PB ratio of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. is 5.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. is ₹120.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. is ₹225.30 and 52-week low of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. is ₹91.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

