What is the share price of Nikhil Adhesives? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nikhil Adhesives is ₹72.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Nikhil Adhesives? The Nikhil Adhesives is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nikhil Adhesives? The market cap of Nikhil Adhesives is ₹333.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nikhil Adhesives? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nikhil Adhesives are ₹73.65 and ₹72.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nikhil Adhesives? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nikhil Adhesives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nikhil Adhesives is ₹122.00 and 52-week low of Nikhil Adhesives is ₹56.78 as on .

How has the Nikhil Adhesives performed historically in terms of returns? The Nikhil Adhesives has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, -1.72% for the past month, -18.28% over 3 months, -37.12% over 1 year, -18.11% across 3 years, and -3.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nikhil Adhesives? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nikhil Adhesives are 20.17 and 2.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.30 per annum.

Source: Dion Global