Here's the live share price of Nikhil Adhesives along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nikhil Adhesives
|1.06
|0.04
|-18.6
|4.94
|-37.14
|-18.11
|-3.11
|BASF India
|12.2
|18.14
|1.09
|3.95
|-9.52
|16.05
|2.16
|Fine Organic Industries
|6.87
|5.79
|10.53
|14.66
|6.4
|3.47
|11.12
|Elantas Beck India
|32.96
|34.03
|24.7
|42.33
|20.9
|21.72
|27.38
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|5.65
|1.98
|10.64
|20.29
|-8.34
|-7.41
|-15.1
|Balaji Amines
|-5.09
|-7.6
|36.61
|75.44
|31.89
|-3.01
|-10.04
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.43
|16.89
|6.79
|15.1
|-4.81
|-13.13
|-8.36
|Foseco India
|5.76
|6.94
|8.53
|15.47
|13.92
|16.65
|28.3
|J G Chemicals
|10.05
|27.23
|32.6
|52.42
|15.61
|44.25
|24.58
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.7
|-6.94
|34.61
|104.05
|109.7
|22.11
|43.29
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|0
|-3.87
|17.31
|124.83
|124.83
|31
|17.59
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.8
|12.77
|19.19
|27.89
|8.05
|-5.02
|-15
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.45
|-5.16
|-21.12
|-14.93
|-13.33
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|-3.91
|-7.62
|-3.59
|-15.59
|-33.84
|-17.15
|29.73
|Fairchem Organics
|-3.89
|2.61
|21.3
|20.6
|-12.86
|-10.93
|-17.94
|Indo Amines
|3.64
|5.42
|7.47
|12.79
|-4.37
|2.96
|-0.78
|Valiant Organics
|9.46
|7.27
|-0.27
|6.94
|-15.32
|-18.1
|-27.36
|GFL
|9.28
|12.36
|0.79
|3.3
|-18.31
|-6.75
|-6.46
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-0.43
|-4.21
|-7.57
|6.2
|-14.33
|-20.45
|8.17
|Mangalam Organics
|-6.02
|-12.98
|-21.66
|7.08
|1.06
|1.48
|-7.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nikhil Adhesives has declined 37.14% compared to peers like BASF India (-9.52%), Fine Organic Industries (6.40%), Elantas Beck India (20.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Nikhil Adhesives has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|71.93
|72.93
|10
|73.19
|73.01
|20
|73.5
|73.9
|50
|79.18
|76.71
|100
|78.91
|78.62
|200
|82.65
|82.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nikhil Adhesives remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Nikhil Adhesives - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulations 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligat
|Jul 11, 2026, 06:44 PM IST IST
|Nikhil Adhesives - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 01:28 AM IST IST
|Nikhil Adhesives - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 28, 2026, 01:23 AM IST IST
|Nikhil Adhesives - Outcome Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter & Financial Year Ended On 31St March 2026 Along With
|May 28, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|Nikhil Adhesives - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27Th May 2026
Source: Dion Global
Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1986PLC041062 and registration number is 041062. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 553.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nikhil Adhesives is ₹72.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nikhil Adhesives is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nikhil Adhesives is ₹333.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nikhil Adhesives are ₹73.65 and ₹72.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nikhil Adhesives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nikhil Adhesives is ₹122.00 and 52-week low of Nikhil Adhesives is ₹56.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nikhil Adhesives has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, -1.72% for the past month, -18.28% over 3 months, -37.12% over 1 year, -18.11% across 3 years, and -3.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nikhil Adhesives are 20.17 and 2.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.30 per annum.
Source: Dion Global