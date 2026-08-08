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Nikhil Adhesives Share Price

NSE
BSE

NIKHIL ADHESIVES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Nikhil Adhesives along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹72.60 Closed
-0.48₹ -0.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nikhil Adhesives Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹72.00₹73.65
₹72.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.78₹122.00
₹72.60
Open Price
₹73.60
Prev. Close
₹72.95
Volume
6,879

Source: Dion Global

Nikhil Adhesives Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nikhil Adhesives		1.060.04-18.64.94-37.14-18.11-3.11
BASF India		12.218.141.093.95-9.5216.052.16
Fine Organic Industries		6.875.7910.5314.666.43.4711.12
Elantas Beck India		32.9634.0324.742.3320.921.7227.38
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		5.651.9810.6420.29-8.34-7.41-15.1
Balaji Amines		-5.09-7.636.6175.4431.89-3.01-10.04
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.4316.896.7915.1-4.81-13.13-8.36
Foseco India		5.766.948.5315.4713.9216.6528.3
J G Chemicals		10.0527.2332.652.4215.6144.2524.58
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.7-6.9434.61104.05109.722.1143.29
Citurgia Biochemicals		0-3.8717.31124.83124.833117.59
Oriental Aromatics		3.812.7719.1927.898.05-5.02-15
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.45-5.16-21.12-14.93-13.33-10.32-6.32
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		-3.91-7.62-3.59-15.59-33.84-17.1529.73
Fairchem Organics		-3.892.6121.320.6-12.86-10.93-17.94
Indo Amines		3.645.427.4712.79-4.372.96-0.78
Valiant Organics		9.467.27-0.276.94-15.32-18.1-27.36
GFL		9.2812.360.793.3-18.31-6.75-6.46
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-0.43-4.21-7.576.2-14.33-20.458.17
Mangalam Organics		-6.02-12.98-21.667.081.061.48-7.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nikhil Adhesives has declined 37.14% compared to peers like BASF India (-9.52%), Fine Organic Industries (6.40%), Elantas Beck India (20.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Nikhil Adhesives has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).

Nikhil Adhesives Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nikhil Adhesives Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
571.9372.93
1073.1973.01
2073.573.9
5079.1876.71
10078.9178.62
20082.6582.93

Source: Dion Global

Nikhil Adhesives Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nikhil Adhesives remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nikhil Adhesives Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTNikhil Adhesives - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulations 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligat
Jul 11, 2026, 06:44 PM IST ISTNikhil Adhesives - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 01:28 AM IST ISTNikhil Adhesives - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 28, 2026, 01:23 AM IST ISTNikhil Adhesives - Outcome Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter & Financial Year Ended On 31St March 2026 Along With
May 28, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTNikhil Adhesives - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27Th May 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Nikhil Adhesives

Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1986PLC041062 and registration number is 041062. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 553.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Umesh J Sanghavi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajendra J Sanghavi
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Tarak J Sanghavi
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Jagdish B Mali
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Satish Gaonkar
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Gauri S Trivedi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. V Subramanian
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pravin K Laheri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sethunathan Charlayath Laxmanan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhu N Ankleshwaria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Nikhil Adhesives Share Price

What is the share price of Nikhil Adhesives?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nikhil Adhesives is ₹72.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nikhil Adhesives?

The Nikhil Adhesives is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nikhil Adhesives?

The market cap of Nikhil Adhesives is ₹333.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nikhil Adhesives?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nikhil Adhesives are ₹73.65 and ₹72.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nikhil Adhesives?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nikhil Adhesives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nikhil Adhesives is ₹122.00 and 52-week low of Nikhil Adhesives is ₹56.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nikhil Adhesives performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nikhil Adhesives has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, -1.72% for the past month, -18.28% over 3 months, -37.12% over 1 year, -18.11% across 3 years, and -3.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nikhil Adhesives?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nikhil Adhesives are 20.17 and 2.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.30 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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