What is the Market Cap of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd.? The market cap of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. is ₹553.84 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. is 40.05 and PB ratio of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. is 5.45 as on .

What is the share price of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. is ₹120.55 as on .