Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.67
|-6.00
|-5.89
|10.19
|-15.34
|606.21
|612.26
|6.03
|6.50
|6.53
|3.25
|-21.06
|90.72
|331.48
|7.01
|1.67
|0.36
|-1.15
|-17.81
|96.12
|862.73
|5.17
|-4.84
|4.31
|13.27
|-19.77
|77.97
|34.69
|13.06
|10.24
|16.37
|13.99
|-9.91
|80.92
|80.92
|4.71
|1.24
|5.35
|1.63
|-36.00
|166.30
|287.32
|-1.58
|6.04
|22.48
|42.60
|65.98
|192.17
|247.71
|-0.18
|11.14
|6.32
|29.76
|3.30
|3.30
|3.30
|3.46
|8.76
|27.30
|54.43
|98.48
|191.94
|115.90
|5.07
|2.36
|8.34
|19.53
|11.33
|2,183.64
|5,709.49
|6.46
|-5.96
|-14.03
|19.77
|-43.53
|75.69
|75.69
|9.10
|-7.46
|-18.61
|23.42
|-16.53
|-62.55
|-15.74
|-0.61
|-12.80
|10.87
|12.25
|-23.17
|30.36
|77.95
|-4.97
|17.53
|50.88
|43.11
|21.35
|-39.71
|-39.71
|2.96
|51.52
|48.47
|37.45
|16.13
|-9.19
|-90.00
|9.82
|-3.83
|0.63
|31.23
|-13.05
|380.47
|377.79
|6.15
|0.85
|-2.79
|22.27
|-22.25
|272.60
|121.43
|1.34
|17.43
|8.82
|39.30
|89.50
|473.35
|445.65
|4.54
|4.33
|25.25
|74.81
|96.84
|333.23
|703.62
|-2.82
|-16.23
|-8.25
|-5.61
|-31.60
|-21.76
|-0.61
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Stock Split
Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1986PLC041062 and registration number is 041062. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 813.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. is ₹553.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. is 40.05 and PB ratio of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. is 5.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. is ₹120.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. is ₹225.30 and 52-week low of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. is ₹91.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.