Here's the live share price of Mangalam Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mangalam Organics
|-6.02
|-13.76
|-17.72
|7.08
|-0.25
|1.48
|-7.79
|BASF India
|12.20
|15.43
|5.50
|3.95
|-10.97
|16.05
|2.16
|Fine Organic Industries
|6.87
|2.97
|10.44
|14.66
|2.99
|3.47
|11.12
|Elantas Beck India
|32.96
|31.00
|28.39
|42.33
|17.57
|21.72
|27.38
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|5.65
|5.27
|9.04
|20.29
|-10.49
|-7.41
|-15.10
|Balaji Amines
|-5.09
|-1.85
|33.12
|75.44
|32.09
|-3.01
|-10.04
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.43
|13.28
|7.44
|15.10
|-4.76
|-13.13
|-8.36
|Foseco India
|5.76
|8.11
|10.96
|15.47
|12.04
|16.65
|28.30
|J G Chemicals
|10.05
|29.65
|30.94
|52.42
|17.01
|44.25
|24.58
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.70
|-3.30
|40.84
|104.05
|101.85
|22.11
|43.29
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|0
|-3.87
|17.31
|124.83
|124.83
|31.00
|17.59
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.80
|19.77
|19.97
|27.89
|9.11
|-5.02
|-15.00
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.45
|-6.49
|-20.11
|-14.93
|-15.88
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|-3.91
|-10.77
|-5.16
|-15.59
|-35.16
|-17.15
|29.73
|Fairchem Organics
|-3.89
|2.61
|18.96
|20.60
|-13.83
|-10.93
|-17.94
|Indo Amines
|3.64
|3.04
|8.18
|12.79
|-5.13
|2.96
|-0.78
|Valiant Organics
|9.46
|8.42
|-1.29
|6.94
|-17.02
|-18.10
|-27.36
|GFL
|9.28
|11.16
|3.89
|3.30
|-17.79
|-6.75
|-6.46
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-0.43
|-6.41
|-2.36
|6.20
|-14.63
|-20.45
|8.17
|Nikhil Adhesives
|1.06
|-1.72
|-18.28
|4.94
|-37.12
|-18.11
|-3.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mangalam Organics has declined 0.25% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Mangalam Organics has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|513.27
|487.8
|10
|528.84
|504.99
|20
|537.3
|519.92
|50
|531.3
|523.67
|100
|498.66
|510.85
|200
|485.26
|498.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mangalam Organics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.21%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Mangalam Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Mangalam Organics - Intimation Of Date Of Forty-Fourth Annual General Meeting ("44Th AGM"), Book Closure Date, Cut- Off Date
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Mangalam Organics - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Mangalam Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Mangalam Organics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On July 28, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Mangalam Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1981PLC024742 and registration number is 024742. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 500.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Organics is ₹469.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mangalam Organics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mangalam Organics is ₹402.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalam Organics are ₹470.00 and ₹457.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Organics is ₹654.05 and 52-week low of Mangalam Organics is ₹352.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mangalam Organics has shown returns of 1.65% over the past day, -13.76% for the past month, -17.72% over 3 months, -0.25% over 1 year, 1.48% across 3 years, and -7.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalam Organics are 19.35 and 1.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global