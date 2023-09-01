What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Organics Ltd.? The market cap of Mangalam Organics Ltd. is ₹333.80 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mangalam Organics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Mangalam Organics Ltd. is -17.55 and PB ratio of Mangalam Organics Ltd. is 1.2 as on .

What is the share price of Mangalam Organics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Organics Ltd. is ₹389.75 as on .