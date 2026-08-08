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Mangalam Organics Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANGALAM ORGANICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Mangalam Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹469.90 Closed
1.65₹ 7.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mangalam Organics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹457.00₹470.00
₹469.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹352.00₹654.05
₹469.90
Open Price
₹462.50
Prev. Close
₹462.25
Volume
192

Source: Dion Global

Mangalam Organics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mangalam Organics		-6.02-13.76-17.727.08-0.251.48-7.79
BASF India		12.2015.435.503.95-10.9716.052.16
Fine Organic Industries		6.872.9710.4414.662.993.4711.12
Elantas Beck India		32.9631.0028.3942.3317.5721.7227.38
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		5.655.279.0420.29-10.49-7.41-15.10
Balaji Amines		-5.09-1.8533.1275.4432.09-3.01-10.04
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.4313.287.4415.10-4.76-13.13-8.36
Foseco India		5.768.1110.9615.4712.0416.6528.30
J G Chemicals		10.0529.6530.9452.4217.0144.2524.58
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.70-3.3040.84104.05101.8522.1143.29
Citurgia Biochemicals		0-3.8717.31124.83124.8331.0017.59
Oriental Aromatics		3.8019.7719.9727.899.11-5.02-15.00
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.45-6.49-20.11-14.93-15.88-10.32-6.32
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		-3.91-10.77-5.16-15.59-35.16-17.1529.73
Fairchem Organics		-3.892.6118.9620.60-13.83-10.93-17.94
Indo Amines		3.643.048.1812.79-5.132.96-0.78
Valiant Organics		9.468.42-1.296.94-17.02-18.10-27.36
GFL		9.2811.163.893.30-17.79-6.75-6.46
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-0.43-6.41-2.366.20-14.63-20.458.17
Nikhil Adhesives		1.06-1.72-18.284.94-37.12-18.11-3.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mangalam Organics has declined 0.25% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Mangalam Organics has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).

Mangalam Organics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mangalam Organics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5513.27487.8
10528.84504.99
20537.3519.92
50531.3523.67
100498.66510.85
200485.26498.45

Source: Dion Global

Mangalam Organics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mangalam Organics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.21%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mangalam Organics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTMangalam Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 28, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTMangalam Organics - Intimation Of Date Of Forty-Fourth Annual General Meeting ("44Th AGM"), Book Closure Date, Cut- Off Date
Jul 28, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTMangalam Organics - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTMangalam Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Jul 28, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTMangalam Organics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On July 28, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Mangalam Organics

Mangalam Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1981PLC024742 and registration number is 024742. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 500.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kamalkumar Dujodwala
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Pannkaj Dujodwala
    Executive & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Navathar
    Executive Director - Works
  • Mrs. Manisha Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Bhiva Kadam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sidharath Singh Sekhon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudarshan Kumar Saraf
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mangalam Organics Share Price

What is the share price of Mangalam Organics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Organics is ₹469.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mangalam Organics?

The Mangalam Organics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Organics?

The market cap of Mangalam Organics is ₹402.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mangalam Organics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalam Organics are ₹470.00 and ₹457.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalam Organics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Organics is ₹654.05 and 52-week low of Mangalam Organics is ₹352.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mangalam Organics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mangalam Organics has shown returns of 1.65% over the past day, -13.76% for the past month, -17.72% over 3 months, -0.25% over 1 year, 1.48% across 3 years, and -7.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mangalam Organics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalam Organics are 19.35 and 1.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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