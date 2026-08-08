What is the share price of Mangalam Organics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Organics is ₹469.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Mangalam Organics? The Mangalam Organics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Organics? The market cap of Mangalam Organics is ₹402.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mangalam Organics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalam Organics are ₹470.00 and ₹457.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalam Organics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Organics is ₹654.05 and 52-week low of Mangalam Organics is ₹352.00 as on .

How has the Mangalam Organics performed historically in terms of returns? The Mangalam Organics has shown returns of 1.65% over the past day, -13.76% for the past month, -17.72% over 3 months, -0.25% over 1 year, 1.48% across 3 years, and -7.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mangalam Organics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalam Organics are 19.35 and 1.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global