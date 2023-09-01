Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Mangalam Organics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MANGALAM ORGANICS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹389.75 Closed
-0.37-1.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mangalam Organics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹385.05₹398.00
₹389.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹306.95₹665.00
₹389.75
Open Price
₹398.00
Prev. Close
₹391.20
Volume
11,132

Mangalam Organics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1395.58
  • R2401.27
  • R3404.53
  • Pivot
    392.32
  • S1386.63
  • S2383.37
  • S3377.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5539.31394.74
  • 10546.47403.39
  • 20558.02414.58
  • 50577.2425.22
  • 100588.79433.81
  • 200750.8477.03

Mangalam Organics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.45-15.77-7.99-4.95-30.90-56.95-56.95
6.266.736.783.67-20.8891.40331.84
7.331.970.70-0.80-17.6296.40856.12
5.01-5.204.2212.92-19.9677.3434.54
12.8010.0916.1913.55-10.1280.8580.85
4.871.265.401.71-36.02165.99286.66
-0.1011.236.2629.9135.1635.1635.16
3.038.4827.0354.3597.89188.99114.04
6.44-5.07-13.8420.38-43.2676.0976.09
9.31-7.35-18.6823.22-16.71-65.77-65.77
-0.77-13.4010.1912.81-23.7827.62100.80
-4.9217.3351.0643.2721.32-39.15-39.15
3.5252.1850.2738.2516.95-8.36-89.91
10.32-3.551.2931.42-12.99382.05379.86
6.240.94-2.6322.52-22.214.414.41
13.59-2.80-1.7830.677.98245.408.44
1.92-4.256.9812.71-0.931.4035.71
-2.0319.597.0197.2875.97186.28117.55
6.9917.4623.6811.56-13.11-68.84-74.96

Mangalam Organics Ltd. Share Holdings

Mangalam Organics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mangalam Organics Ltd.

Mangalam Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1981PLC024742 and registration number is 024742. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 490.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kamalkumar Dujodwala
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Pannkaj Dujodwala
    Executive & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shree Narayan Baheti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajkumar S Jatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharad Kumar Saraf
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Manisha Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mangalam Organics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Organics Ltd.?

The market cap of Mangalam Organics Ltd. is ₹333.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mangalam Organics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mangalam Organics Ltd. is -17.55 and PB ratio of Mangalam Organics Ltd. is 1.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mangalam Organics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Organics Ltd. is ₹389.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalam Organics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Organics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Organics Ltd. is ₹665.00 and 52-week low of Mangalam Organics Ltd. is ₹306.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data