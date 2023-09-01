Follow Us

VINYL CHEMICALS (I) LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹473.70 Closed
-0.18-0.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹472.05₹488.00
₹473.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹317.00₹951.70
₹473.70
Open Price
₹478.00
Prev. Close
₹474.55
Volume
65,140

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1483.88
  • R2493.92
  • R3499.83
  • Pivot
    477.97
  • S1467.93
  • S2462.02
  • S3451.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5561.44464.96
  • 10573.26454.49
  • 20606.68454.03
  • 50596.8464.85
  • 100447.18465.84
  • 200357.3456.05

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.32-3.551.2931.42-12.99382.05379.86
6.266.736.783.67-20.8891.40331.84
7.331.970.70-0.80-17.6296.40856.12
5.01-5.204.2212.92-19.9677.3434.54
12.8010.0916.1913.55-10.1280.8580.85
4.871.265.401.71-36.02165.99286.66
-0.1011.236.2629.9135.1635.1635.16
3.038.4827.0354.3597.89188.99114.04
6.44-5.07-13.8420.38-43.2676.0976.09
9.31-7.35-18.6823.22-16.71-65.77-65.77
-0.77-13.4010.1912.81-23.7827.62100.80
-4.9217.3351.0643.2721.32-39.15-39.15
3.5252.1850.2738.2516.95-8.36-89.91
6.240.94-2.6322.52-22.214.414.41
-2.45-15.77-7.99-4.95-30.90-56.95-56.95
13.59-2.80-1.7830.677.98245.408.44
1.92-4.256.9812.71-0.931.4035.71
-2.0319.597.0197.2875.97186.28117.55
6.9917.4623.6811.56-13.11-68.84-74.96

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd. Share Holdings

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Updates
    Vinyl Chemicals (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Outcome of 37th AGM of the Company'.
    09-Aug, 2023 | 10:46 AM

About Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd.

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1986PLC039837 and registration number is 039837. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 865.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M B Parekh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. N K Parekh
    Director
  • Mr. A B Parekh
    Director
  • Mrs. Y J Mogrelia
    Director
  • Mr. A D Mavinkurve
    Director
  • Mr. P D Shah
    Director

FAQs on Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd.?

The market cap of Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd. is ₹868.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd. is 30.78 and PB ratio of Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd. is 7.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd. is ₹473.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd. is ₹951.70 and 52-week low of Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd. is ₹317.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

