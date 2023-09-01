Name
Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1986PLC039837 and registration number is 039837. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 865.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd. is ₹868.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd. is 30.78 and PB ratio of Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd. is 7.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd. is ₹473.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd. is ₹951.70 and 52-week low of Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd. is ₹317.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.