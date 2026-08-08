Here's the live share price of Vinyl Chemicals (I) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-0.43
|-6.41
|-2.36
|6.20
|-14.63
|-20.45
|8.17
|BASF India
|12.20
|15.43
|5.50
|3.95
|-10.97
|16.05
|2.16
|Fine Organic Industries
|6.87
|2.97
|10.44
|14.66
|2.99
|3.47
|11.12
|Elantas Beck India
|32.96
|31.00
|28.39
|42.33
|17.57
|21.72
|27.38
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|5.65
|5.27
|9.04
|20.29
|-10.49
|-7.41
|-15.10
|Balaji Amines
|-5.09
|-1.85
|33.12
|75.44
|32.09
|-3.01
|-10.04
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.43
|13.28
|7.44
|15.10
|-4.76
|-13.13
|-8.36
|Foseco India
|5.76
|8.11
|10.96
|15.47
|12.04
|16.65
|28.30
|J G Chemicals
|10.05
|29.65
|30.94
|52.42
|17.01
|44.25
|24.58
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.70
|-3.30
|40.84
|104.05
|101.85
|22.11
|43.29
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|0
|-3.87
|17.31
|124.83
|124.83
|31.00
|17.59
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.80
|19.77
|19.97
|27.89
|9.11
|-5.02
|-15.00
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.45
|-6.49
|-20.11
|-14.93
|-15.88
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|-3.91
|-10.77
|-5.16
|-15.59
|-35.16
|-17.15
|29.73
|Fairchem Organics
|-3.89
|2.61
|18.96
|20.60
|-13.83
|-10.93
|-17.94
|Indo Amines
|3.64
|3.04
|8.18
|12.79
|-5.13
|2.96
|-0.78
|Valiant Organics
|9.46
|8.42
|-1.29
|6.94
|-17.02
|-18.10
|-27.36
|GFL
|9.28
|11.16
|3.89
|3.30
|-17.79
|-6.75
|-6.46
|Mangalam Organics
|-6.02
|-13.76
|-17.72
|7.08
|-0.25
|1.48
|-7.79
|Nikhil Adhesives
|1.06
|-1.72
|-18.28
|4.94
|-37.12
|-18.11
|-3.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vinyl Chemicals (I) has declined 14.63% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Vinyl Chemicals (I) has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|242.75
|244.5
|10
|244.14
|244.96
|20
|248.39
|246.98
|50
|252.24
|249.2
|100
|242.68
|247.28
|200
|242.34
|251.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vinyl Chemicals (I) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.05%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:53 PM IST IST
|Vinyl Chemicals - Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|Vinyl Chemicals - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
|Jul 15, 2026, 04:09 PM IST IST
|Vinyl Chemicals - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Date Of Board Meeting For Consideration Of Unaudited Financial R
|Jul 08, 2026, 07:25 PM IST IST
|Vinyl Chemicals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Vinyl Chemicals - Minutes Of 40Th Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1986PLC039837 and registration number is 039837. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 652.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vinyl Chemicals (I) is ₹242.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vinyl Chemicals (I) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vinyl Chemicals (I) is ₹444.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vinyl Chemicals (I) are ₹257.90 and ₹241.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vinyl Chemicals (I) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vinyl Chemicals (I) is ₹325.00 and 52-week low of Vinyl Chemicals (I) is ₹160.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vinyl Chemicals (I) has shown returns of -1.26% over the past day, -6.41% for the past month, -2.36% over 3 months, -14.63% over 1 year, -20.45% across 3 years, and 8.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vinyl Chemicals (I) are 23.81 and 3.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.89 per annum.
Source: Dion Global