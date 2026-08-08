What is the share price of Vinyl Chemicals (I)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vinyl Chemicals (I) is ₹242.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Vinyl Chemicals (I)? The Vinyl Chemicals (I) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vinyl Chemicals (I)? The market cap of Vinyl Chemicals (I) is ₹444.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vinyl Chemicals (I)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vinyl Chemicals (I) are ₹257.90 and ₹241.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vinyl Chemicals (I)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vinyl Chemicals (I) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vinyl Chemicals (I) is ₹325.00 and 52-week low of Vinyl Chemicals (I) is ₹160.05 as on .

How has the Vinyl Chemicals (I) performed historically in terms of returns? The Vinyl Chemicals (I) has shown returns of -1.26% over the past day, -6.41% for the past month, -2.36% over 3 months, -14.63% over 1 year, -20.45% across 3 years, and 8.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vinyl Chemicals (I)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vinyl Chemicals (I) are 23.81 and 3.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.89 per annum.

Source: Dion Global