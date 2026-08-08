Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Share Price

NSE
BSE

VINYL CHEMICALS (I)

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Vinyl Chemicals (I) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹242.45 Closed
-1.26₹ -3.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹241.75₹257.90
₹242.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹160.05₹325.00
₹242.45
Open Price
₹257.90
Prev. Close
₹245.55
Volume
459

Source: Dion Global

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-0.43-6.41-2.366.20-14.63-20.458.17
BASF India		12.2015.435.503.95-10.9716.052.16
Fine Organic Industries		6.872.9710.4414.662.993.4711.12
Elantas Beck India		32.9631.0028.3942.3317.5721.7227.38
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		5.655.279.0420.29-10.49-7.41-15.10
Balaji Amines		-5.09-1.8533.1275.4432.09-3.01-10.04
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.4313.287.4415.10-4.76-13.13-8.36
Foseco India		5.768.1110.9615.4712.0416.6528.30
J G Chemicals		10.0529.6530.9452.4217.0144.2524.58
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.70-3.3040.84104.05101.8522.1143.29
Citurgia Biochemicals		0-3.8717.31124.83124.8331.0017.59
Oriental Aromatics		3.8019.7719.9727.899.11-5.02-15.00
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.45-6.49-20.11-14.93-15.88-10.32-6.32
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		-3.91-10.77-5.16-15.59-35.16-17.1529.73
Fairchem Organics		-3.892.6118.9620.60-13.83-10.93-17.94
Indo Amines		3.643.048.1812.79-5.132.96-0.78
Valiant Organics		9.468.42-1.296.94-17.02-18.10-27.36
GFL		9.2811.163.893.30-17.79-6.75-6.46
Mangalam Organics		-6.02-13.76-17.727.08-0.251.48-7.79
Nikhil Adhesives		1.06-1.72-18.284.94-37.12-18.11-3.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vinyl Chemicals (I) has declined 14.63% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Vinyl Chemicals (I) has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5242.75244.5
10244.14244.96
20248.39246.98
50252.24249.2
100242.68247.28
200242.34251.86

Source: Dion Global

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vinyl Chemicals (I) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.05%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 06:53 PM IST ISTVinyl Chemicals - Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 30, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTVinyl Chemicals - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
Jul 15, 2026, 04:09 PM IST ISTVinyl Chemicals - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Date Of Board Meeting For Consideration Of Unaudited Financial R
Jul 08, 2026, 07:25 PM IST ISTVinyl Chemicals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTVinyl Chemicals - Minutes Of 40Th Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Vinyl Chemicals (I)

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1986PLC039837 and registration number is 039837. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 652.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M B Parekh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. N K Parekh
    Director
  • Mr. A B Parekh
    Director
  • Mr. P D Shah
    Director
  • Mr. L Viswanathan
    Director
  • Mrs. Shailashri Bhaskar
    Director
  • Mr. Kavinder Singh
    Director
  • Mrs. Gira Sardesai
    Director

FAQs on Vinyl Chemicals (I) Share Price

What is the share price of Vinyl Chemicals (I)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vinyl Chemicals (I) is ₹242.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vinyl Chemicals (I)?

The Vinyl Chemicals (I) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vinyl Chemicals (I)?

The market cap of Vinyl Chemicals (I) is ₹444.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vinyl Chemicals (I)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vinyl Chemicals (I) are ₹257.90 and ₹241.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vinyl Chemicals (I)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vinyl Chemicals (I) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vinyl Chemicals (I) is ₹325.00 and 52-week low of Vinyl Chemicals (I) is ₹160.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vinyl Chemicals (I) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vinyl Chemicals (I) has shown returns of -1.26% over the past day, -6.41% for the past month, -2.36% over 3 months, -14.63% over 1 year, -20.45% across 3 years, and 8.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vinyl Chemicals (I)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vinyl Chemicals (I) are 23.81 and 3.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.89 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vinyl Chemicals (I) News

More Vinyl Chemicals (I) News
Market Pulse