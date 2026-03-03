Here's the live share price of J G Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of J G Chemicals has gained 15.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 21.73%.
J G Chemicals’s current P/E of 23.21x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|J G Chemicals
|1.36
|11.79
|-3.78
|-20.47
|23.44
|26.43
|15.11
|BASF India
|2.16
|-3.97
|-11.74
|-23.04
|-17.84
|16.33
|10.44
|Fine Organic Industries
|-8.52
|-1.78
|0.75
|-8.33
|23.30
|-0.42
|13.40
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|-3.93
|-11.06
|-13.34
|-31.98
|-9.65
|-16.90
|-7.07
|Elantas Beck India
|-6.19
|-0.31
|-7.98
|-22.92
|2.59
|19.17
|16.78
|Balaji Amines
|-0.38
|-6.01
|-5.85
|-29.76
|-16.19
|-21.13
|-10.25
|Foseco India
|13.73
|17.32
|3.88
|-15.39
|59.63
|32.34
|33.77
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-7.97
|-17.12
|-30.39
|-43.91
|-28.36
|-22.45
|-5.85
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|39.74
|147.64
|147.64
|147.64
|147.64
|35.29
|19.88
|Godavari Biorefineries
|2.89
|13.51
|18.67
|-2.78
|83.72
|-6.42
|-3.90
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|0.81
|-21.15
|-28.10
|-33.83
|-29.58
|-13.06
|38.29
|Oriental Aromatics
|-6.61
|-12.21
|-15.74
|-24.53
|-5.12
|-10.45
|-16.31
|Fairchem Organics
|5.57
|-5.84
|-10.82
|-23.81
|-27.57
|-14.31
|-2.55
|Indo Amines
|-2.62
|-8.94
|-10.82
|-28.03
|-5.99
|6.61
|16.39
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-0.57
|-0.30
|2.17
|-0.06
|21.71
|7.81
|35.77
|Valiant Organics
|-4.97
|-5.22
|-11.09
|-33.04
|-10.88
|-17.84
|-28.86
|GFL
|-5.52
|-8.74
|-26.76
|-27.42
|-23.48
|-9.61
|-14.11
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-5.27
|-6.39
|-15.95
|-32.42
|-7.33
|-16.85
|8.96
|Mangalam Organics
|-2.73
|-10.92
|-16.02
|-29.26
|5.69
|-0.49
|-5.46
|Nikhil Adhesives
|8.12
|-6.56
|-30.86
|-38.48
|-30.14
|-15.24
|10.95
Over the last one year, J G Chemicals has gained 23.44% compared to peers like BASF India (-17.84%), Fine Organic Industries (23.30%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (-9.65%). From a 5 year perspective, J G Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (10.44%) and Fine Organic Industries (13.40%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|366.86
|363.73
|10
|372.84
|366.2
|20
|361.4
|361.98
|50
|347.27
|359.66
|100
|376.61
|373.4
|200
|409.14
|381.98
In the latest quarter, J G Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.49%, FII holding fell to 3.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 20, 2026, 6:00 AM IST
|J G Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 17, 2026, 12:03 AM IST
|J G Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 14, 2026, 8:29 PM IST
|J G Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 14, 2026, 8:28 PM IST
|J G Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 14, 2026, 7:46 PM IST
|J G Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
J G Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/2001 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100WB2001PLC093380 and registration number is 093380. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 271.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for J G Chemicals is ₹373.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The J G Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of J G Chemicals is ₹1,462.23 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of J G Chemicals are ₹374.90 and ₹304.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which J G Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of J G Chemicals is ₹558.40 and 52-week low of J G Chemicals is ₹290.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The J G Chemicals has shown returns of 3.05% over the past day, 19.37% for the past month, -6.55% over 3 months, 21.73% over 1 year, 26.43% across 3 years, and 15.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of J G Chemicals are 23.21 and 2.86 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.