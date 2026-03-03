Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

J G Chemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

J G CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of J G Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹373.15 Closed
3.05₹ 11.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

J G Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹304.10₹374.90
₹373.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹290.25₹558.40
₹373.15
Open Price
₹304.10
Prev. Close
₹362.10
Volume
11,194

Over the last 5 years, the share price of J G Chemicals has gained 15.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 21.73%.

J G Chemicals’s current P/E of 23.21x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

J G Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
J G Chemicals		1.3611.79-3.78-20.4723.4426.4315.11
BASF India		2.16-3.97-11.74-23.04-17.8416.3310.44
Fine Organic Industries		-8.52-1.780.75-8.3323.30-0.4213.40
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		-3.93-11.06-13.34-31.98-9.65-16.90-7.07
Elantas Beck India		-6.19-0.31-7.98-22.922.5919.1716.78
Balaji Amines		-0.38-6.01-5.85-29.76-16.19-21.13-10.25
Foseco India		13.7317.323.88-15.3959.6332.3433.77
Laxmi Organic Industries		-7.97-17.12-30.39-43.91-28.36-22.45-5.85
Citurgia Biochemicals		39.74147.64147.64147.64147.6435.2919.88
Godavari Biorefineries		2.8913.5118.67-2.7883.72-6.42-3.90
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		0.81-21.15-28.10-33.83-29.58-13.0638.29
Oriental Aromatics		-6.61-12.21-15.74-24.53-5.12-10.45-16.31
Fairchem Organics		5.57-5.84-10.82-23.81-27.57-14.31-2.55
Indo Amines		-2.62-8.94-10.82-28.03-5.996.6116.39
Nitta Gelatin India		-0.57-0.302.17-0.0621.717.8135.77
Valiant Organics		-4.97-5.22-11.09-33.04-10.88-17.84-28.86
GFL		-5.52-8.74-26.76-27.42-23.48-9.61-14.11
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-5.27-6.39-15.95-32.42-7.33-16.858.96
Mangalam Organics		-2.73-10.92-16.02-29.265.69-0.49-5.46
Nikhil Adhesives		8.12-6.56-30.86-38.48-30.14-15.2410.95

Over the last one year, J G Chemicals has gained 23.44% compared to peers like BASF India (-17.84%), Fine Organic Industries (23.30%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (-9.65%). From a 5 year perspective, J G Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (10.44%) and Fine Organic Industries (13.40%).

J G Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

J G Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5366.86363.73
10372.84366.2
20361.4361.98
50347.27359.66
100376.61373.4
200409.14381.98

J G Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, J G Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.49%, FII holding fell to 3.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

J G Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 20, 2026, 6:00 AM ISTJ G Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 17, 2026, 12:03 AM ISTJ G Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 14, 2026, 8:29 PM ISTJ G Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 14, 2026, 8:28 PM ISTJ G Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 14, 2026, 7:46 PM ISTJ G Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

About J G Chemicals

J G Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/2001 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100WB2001PLC093380 and registration number is 093380. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 271.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Jhunjhunwala
    Exe.Chairman & W T D
  • Mr. Anirudh Jhunjhunwala
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anuj Jhunjhunwala
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ashok Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sukanta Nag
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Savita Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on J G Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of J G Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for J G Chemicals is ₹373.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is J G Chemicals?

The J G Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of J G Chemicals?

The market cap of J G Chemicals is ₹1,462.23 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of J G Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of J G Chemicals are ₹374.90 and ₹304.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of J G Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which J G Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of J G Chemicals is ₹558.40 and 52-week low of J G Chemicals is ₹290.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the J G Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The J G Chemicals has shown returns of 3.05% over the past day, 19.37% for the past month, -6.55% over 3 months, 21.73% over 1 year, 26.43% across 3 years, and 15.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of J G Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of J G Chemicals are 23.21 and 2.86 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

J G Chemicals News

More J G Chemicals News
icon
Market Pulse