Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NITTA GELATIN INDIA LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹909.05 Closed
-0.3-2.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹902.05₹925.90
₹909.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹427.30₹1,000.00
₹909.05
Open Price
₹920.00
Prev. Close
₹911.80
Volume
8,710

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1919.92
  • R2934.83
  • R3943.77
  • Pivot
    910.98
  • S1896.07
  • S2887.13
  • S3872.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5585.19908.94
  • 10586.43898.78
  • 20537.64879.21
  • 50490.94847.02
  • 100414.48817.53
  • 200352.34744.25

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.8916.918.3338.6888.66470.80443.22
6.036.506.533.25-21.0690.72331.48
7.011.670.36-1.15-17.8196.12862.73
4.84-5.143.9712.91-20.0277.4134.26
13.5210.6816.8414.45-9.5481.6581.65
4.711.245.351.63-36.00166.30287.32
-1.586.0422.4842.6065.98192.17247.71
-0.1811.146.3229.763.303.303.30
3.468.7627.3054.4398.48191.94115.90
5.302.588.5719.7911.582,188.645,722.20
6.46-5.96-14.0319.77-43.5375.6975.69
9.10-7.46-18.6123.42-16.53-62.55-15.74
-0.61-12.8010.8712.25-23.1730.3677.95
-4.9717.5350.8843.1121.35-39.71-39.71
2.9651.5248.4737.4516.13-9.19-90.00
10.34-3.381.1031.84-12.65382.71380.02
6.150.85-2.7922.27-22.25272.60121.43
4.544.3325.2574.8196.84333.23703.62
0.92-5.77-5.6610.47-15.13607.97614.03
-3.20-16.56-8.62-5.98-31.87-22.08-1.01

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. Share Holdings

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Jan, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nitta Gelatin India Ltd.

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299KL1975PLC002691 and registration number is 002691. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gelatine and its derivatives, resinoids, glues, prepared adhesives, including rubber-based glues and adhesives. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 428.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A P M Mohamedhanish
    Chairman
  • Mr. M Philip Chacko
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sajiv K Menon
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. E Nandakumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yoichiro Sakuma
    Independent Director
  • Justice M Jaichandren
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Ranganathan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Radha Unni
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Shinya Takahashi
    Director - Technical
  • Dr. M K Chandrasekharan Nair
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Koichi Ogata
    Director
  • Mr. Harikishore Subramanian
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Nitta Gelatin India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd.?

The market cap of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. is ₹825.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. is 11.03 and PB ratio of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. is 3.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. is ₹909.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. is ₹1000.00 and 52-week low of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. is ₹427.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

