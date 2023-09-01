Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299KL1975PLC002691 and registration number is 002691. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gelatine and its derivatives, resinoids, glues, prepared adhesives, including rubber-based glues and adhesives. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 428.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. is ₹825.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. is 11.03 and PB ratio of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. is 3.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. is ₹909.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. is ₹1000.00 and 52-week low of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. is ₹427.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.