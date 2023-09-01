What is the Market Cap of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd.? The market cap of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. is ₹825.34 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. is 11.03 and PB ratio of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. is 3.44 as on .

What is the share price of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. is ₹909.05 as on .