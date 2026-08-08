What is the share price of Nitta Gelatin India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitta Gelatin India is ₹1,714.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Nitta Gelatin India? The Nitta Gelatin India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nitta Gelatin India? The market cap of Nitta Gelatin India is ₹1,556.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nitta Gelatin India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nitta Gelatin India are ₹1,760.00 and ₹1,698.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nitta Gelatin India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nitta Gelatin India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nitta Gelatin India is ₹2,088.00 and 52-week low of Nitta Gelatin India is ₹765.05 as on .

How has the Nitta Gelatin India performed historically in terms of returns? The Nitta Gelatin India has shown returns of 1.34% over the past day, -2.91% for the past month, 41.41% over 3 months, 102.67% over 1 year, 22.28% across 3 years, and 43.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nitta Gelatin India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nitta Gelatin India are 15.08 and 3.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global