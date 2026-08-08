Here's the live share price of Nitta Gelatin India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.70
|-3.30
|40.84
|104.05
|101.85
|22.11
|43.29
|BASF India
|12.20
|15.43
|5.50
|3.95
|-10.97
|16.05
|2.16
|Fine Organic Industries
|6.87
|2.97
|10.44
|14.66
|2.99
|3.47
|11.12
|Elantas Beck India
|32.96
|31.00
|28.39
|42.33
|17.57
|21.72
|27.38
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|5.65
|5.27
|9.04
|20.29
|-10.49
|-7.41
|-15.10
|Balaji Amines
|-5.09
|-1.85
|33.12
|75.44
|32.09
|-3.01
|-10.04
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.43
|13.28
|7.44
|15.10
|-4.76
|-13.13
|-8.36
|Foseco India
|5.76
|8.11
|10.96
|15.47
|12.04
|16.65
|28.30
|J G Chemicals
|10.05
|29.65
|30.94
|52.42
|17.01
|44.25
|24.58
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|0
|-3.87
|17.31
|124.83
|124.83
|31.00
|17.59
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.80
|19.77
|19.97
|27.89
|9.11
|-5.02
|-15.00
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.45
|-6.49
|-20.11
|-14.93
|-15.88
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|-3.91
|-10.77
|-5.16
|-15.59
|-35.16
|-17.15
|29.73
|Fairchem Organics
|-3.89
|2.61
|18.96
|20.60
|-13.83
|-10.93
|-17.94
|Indo Amines
|3.64
|3.04
|8.18
|12.79
|-5.13
|2.96
|-0.78
|Valiant Organics
|9.46
|8.42
|-1.29
|6.94
|-17.02
|-18.10
|-27.36
|GFL
|9.28
|11.16
|3.89
|3.30
|-17.79
|-6.75
|-6.46
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-0.43
|-6.41
|-2.36
|6.20
|-14.63
|-20.45
|8.17
|Mangalam Organics
|-6.02
|-13.76
|-17.72
|7.08
|-0.25
|1.48
|-7.79
|Nikhil Adhesives
|1.06
|-1.72
|-18.28
|4.94
|-37.12
|-18.11
|-3.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nitta Gelatin India has gained 101.85% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Nitta Gelatin India has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,834.86
|1,735.7
|10
|1,863.47
|1,786.88
|20
|1,881.48
|1,803.72
|50
|1,719.85
|1,681.97
|100
|1,337.77
|1,464.15
|200
|1,081.92
|1,230.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nitta Gelatin India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.95%, FII holding rose to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Nitta Gelatin India - Postal Ballot Notice
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Nitta Gelatin India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Nitta Gelatin India - 50Th Annual General Meeting- Revised Proceedings
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Nitta Gelatin India - Shareholder Meeting- 31.07.2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Nitta Gelatin India - Announcement Under Regulation 30- SION Impact Update
Source: Dion Global
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299KL1975PLC002691 and registration number is 002691. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gelatine and its derivatives, resinoids, glues, prepared adhesives, including rubber-based glues and adhesives. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 588.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitta Gelatin India is ₹1,714.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nitta Gelatin India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nitta Gelatin India is ₹1,556.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nitta Gelatin India are ₹1,760.00 and ₹1,698.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nitta Gelatin India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nitta Gelatin India is ₹2,088.00 and 52-week low of Nitta Gelatin India is ₹765.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nitta Gelatin India has shown returns of 1.34% over the past day, -2.91% for the past month, 41.41% over 3 months, 102.67% over 1 year, 22.28% across 3 years, and 43.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nitta Gelatin India are 15.08 and 3.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.
Source: Dion Global