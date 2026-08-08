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Nitta Gelatin India Share Price

NSE
BSE

NITTA GELATIN INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE Commodities

Here's the live share price of Nitta Gelatin India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,714.50 Closed
0.93₹ 15.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nitta Gelatin India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,698.50₹1,760.00
₹1,714.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹765.05₹2,088.00
₹1,714.50
Open Price
₹1,715.00
Prev. Close
₹1,698.75
Volume
929

Source: Dion Global

Nitta Gelatin India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.70-3.3040.84104.05101.8522.1143.29
BASF India		12.2015.435.503.95-10.9716.052.16
Fine Organic Industries		6.872.9710.4414.662.993.4711.12
Elantas Beck India		32.9631.0028.3942.3317.5721.7227.38
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		5.655.279.0420.29-10.49-7.41-15.10
Balaji Amines		-5.09-1.8533.1275.4432.09-3.01-10.04
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.4313.287.4415.10-4.76-13.13-8.36
Foseco India		5.768.1110.9615.4712.0416.6528.30
J G Chemicals		10.0529.6530.9452.4217.0144.2524.58
Citurgia Biochemicals		0-3.8717.31124.83124.8331.0017.59
Oriental Aromatics		3.8019.7719.9727.899.11-5.02-15.00
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.45-6.49-20.11-14.93-15.88-10.32-6.32
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		-3.91-10.77-5.16-15.59-35.16-17.1529.73
Fairchem Organics		-3.892.6118.9620.60-13.83-10.93-17.94
Indo Amines		3.643.048.1812.79-5.132.96-0.78
Valiant Organics		9.468.42-1.296.94-17.02-18.10-27.36
GFL		9.2811.163.893.30-17.79-6.75-6.46
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-0.43-6.41-2.366.20-14.63-20.458.17
Mangalam Organics		-6.02-13.76-17.727.08-0.251.48-7.79
Nikhil Adhesives		1.06-1.72-18.284.94-37.12-18.11-3.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nitta Gelatin India has gained 101.85% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Nitta Gelatin India has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).

Nitta Gelatin India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nitta Gelatin India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,834.861,735.7
101,863.471,786.88
201,881.481,803.72
501,719.851,681.97
1001,337.771,464.15
2001,081.921,230.98

Source: Dion Global

Nitta Gelatin India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nitta Gelatin India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.95%, FII holding rose to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nitta Gelatin India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTNitta Gelatin India - Postal Ballot Notice
Aug 03, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTNitta Gelatin India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 03, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTNitta Gelatin India - 50Th Annual General Meeting- Revised Proceedings
Aug 01, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTNitta Gelatin India - Shareholder Meeting- 31.07.2026
Jul 31, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTNitta Gelatin India - Announcement Under Regulation 30- SION Impact Update

Source: Dion Global

About Nitta Gelatin India

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299KL1975PLC002691 and registration number is 002691. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gelatine and its derivatives, resinoids, glues, prepared adhesives, including rubber-based glues and adhesives. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 588.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. A P M Mohamed Hanish
    Chairman
  • Mr. Praveen Venkataramanan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sajiv K Menon
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Hidehito Jay Araki
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Ranganathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. E Nandakumar
    Independent Director
  • Justice M Jaichandren
    Independent Director
  • Dr. M K Chandrasekharan Nair
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shirley Thomas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kazuya Hayashi
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Hidenori Takemiya
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. P Vishnuraj
    Nominee Director
  • Dr. Balu Paulose Maliakel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nitta Gelatin India Share Price

What is the share price of Nitta Gelatin India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitta Gelatin India is ₹1,714.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nitta Gelatin India?

The Nitta Gelatin India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nitta Gelatin India?

The market cap of Nitta Gelatin India is ₹1,556.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nitta Gelatin India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nitta Gelatin India are ₹1,760.00 and ₹1,698.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nitta Gelatin India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nitta Gelatin India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nitta Gelatin India is ₹2,088.00 and 52-week low of Nitta Gelatin India is ₹765.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nitta Gelatin India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nitta Gelatin India has shown returns of 1.34% over the past day, -2.91% for the past month, 41.41% over 3 months, 102.67% over 1 year, 22.28% across 3 years, and 43.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nitta Gelatin India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nitta Gelatin India are 15.08 and 3.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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