Here's the live share price of Oriental Aromatics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.80
|19.77
|19.97
|27.89
|9.11
|-5.02
|-15.00
|BASF India
|12.20
|15.43
|5.50
|3.95
|-10.97
|16.05
|2.16
|Fine Organic Industries
|6.87
|2.97
|10.44
|14.66
|2.99
|3.47
|11.12
|Elantas Beck India
|32.96
|31.00
|28.39
|42.33
|17.57
|21.72
|27.38
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|5.65
|5.27
|9.04
|20.29
|-10.49
|-7.41
|-15.10
|Balaji Amines
|-5.09
|-1.85
|33.12
|75.44
|32.09
|-3.01
|-10.04
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.43
|13.28
|7.44
|15.10
|-4.76
|-13.13
|-8.36
|Foseco India
|5.76
|8.11
|10.96
|15.47
|12.04
|16.65
|28.30
|J G Chemicals
|10.05
|29.65
|30.94
|52.42
|17.01
|44.25
|24.58
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.70
|-3.30
|40.84
|104.05
|101.85
|22.11
|43.29
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|0
|-3.87
|17.31
|124.83
|124.83
|31.00
|17.59
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.45
|-6.49
|-20.11
|-14.93
|-15.88
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|-3.91
|-10.77
|-5.16
|-15.59
|-35.16
|-17.15
|29.73
|Fairchem Organics
|-3.89
|2.61
|18.96
|20.60
|-13.83
|-10.93
|-17.94
|Indo Amines
|3.64
|3.04
|8.18
|12.79
|-5.13
|2.96
|-0.78
|Valiant Organics
|9.46
|8.42
|-1.29
|6.94
|-17.02
|-18.10
|-27.36
|GFL
|9.28
|11.16
|3.89
|3.30
|-17.79
|-6.75
|-6.46
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-0.43
|-6.41
|-2.36
|6.20
|-14.63
|-20.45
|8.17
|Mangalam Organics
|-6.02
|-13.76
|-17.72
|7.08
|-0.25
|1.48
|-7.79
|Nikhil Adhesives
|1.06
|-1.72
|-18.28
|4.94
|-37.12
|-18.11
|-3.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Oriental Aromatics has gained 9.11% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Oriental Aromatics has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|378
|376.84
|10
|369.77
|373.34
|20
|359.49
|363.92
|50
|338.53
|343.73
|100
|308.57
|326.34
|200
|306.33
|321.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Oriental Aromatics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:10 PM IST IST
|Oriental Aromatics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Oriental Aromatics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:32 AM IST IST
|Oriental Aromatics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Oriental Aromatics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Oriental Aromatics - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Oriental Aromatics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299MH1972PLC285731 and registration number is 285731. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic aromatic products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1025.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oriental Aromatics is ₹382.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oriental Aromatics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Oriental Aromatics is ₹1,285.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Oriental Aromatics are ₹382.00 and ₹371.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oriental Aromatics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oriental Aromatics is ₹403.85 and 52-week low of Oriental Aromatics is ₹227.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oriental Aromatics has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, 19.77% for the past month, 19.97% over 3 months, 9.11% over 1 year, -5.02% across 3 years, and -15.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oriental Aromatics are 241.70 and 1.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.
Source: Dion Global