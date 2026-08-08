What is the share price of Oriental Aromatics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oriental Aromatics is ₹382.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Oriental Aromatics? The Oriental Aromatics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oriental Aromatics? The market cap of Oriental Aromatics is ₹1,285.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Oriental Aromatics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Oriental Aromatics are ₹382.00 and ₹371.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oriental Aromatics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oriental Aromatics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oriental Aromatics is ₹403.85 and 52-week low of Oriental Aromatics is ₹227.05 as on .

How has the Oriental Aromatics performed historically in terms of returns? The Oriental Aromatics has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, 19.77% for the past month, 19.97% over 3 months, 9.11% over 1 year, -5.02% across 3 years, and -15.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oriental Aromatics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oriental Aromatics are 241.70 and 1.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global