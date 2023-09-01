Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|PGIM India Small Cap Fund
|2,51,500
|0.48
|10.91
Oriental Aromatics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299MH1972PLC285731 and registration number is 285731. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic aromatic products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 868.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Oriental Aromatics Ltd. is ₹1,306.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Oriental Aromatics Ltd. is 215.64 and PB ratio of Oriental Aromatics Ltd. is 2.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oriental Aromatics Ltd. is ₹388.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oriental Aromatics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oriental Aromatics Ltd. is ₹624.40 and 52-week low of Oriental Aromatics Ltd. is ₹295.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.