Oriental Aromatics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ORIENTAL AROMATICS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹388.15 Closed
0.371.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Oriental Aromatics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹382.00₹395.00
₹388.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹295.55₹624.40
₹388.15
Open Price
₹391.50
Prev. Close
₹386.70
Volume
41,358

Oriental Aromatics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1396.93
  • R2402.47
  • R3409.93
  • Pivot
    389.47
  • S1383.93
  • S2376.47
  • S3370.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5464.77392.26
  • 10475.37394.66
  • 20489.7396.5
  • 50509.21387.3
  • 100530.52383.52
  • 200600.82407.93

Oriental Aromatics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.77-13.4010.1912.81-23.7827.62100.80
6.266.736.783.67-20.8891.40331.84
7.331.970.70-0.80-17.6296.40856.12
5.01-5.204.2212.92-19.9677.3434.54
12.8010.0916.1913.55-10.1280.8580.85
4.871.265.401.71-36.02165.99286.66
-0.1011.236.2629.9135.1635.1635.16
3.038.4827.0354.3597.89188.99114.04
6.44-5.07-13.8420.38-43.2676.0976.09
9.31-7.35-18.6823.22-16.71-65.77-65.77
-4.9217.3351.0643.2721.32-39.15-39.15
3.5252.1850.2738.2516.95-8.36-89.91
10.32-3.551.2931.42-12.99382.05379.86
6.240.94-2.6322.52-22.214.414.41
-2.45-15.77-7.99-4.95-30.90-56.95-56.95
13.59-2.80-1.7830.677.98245.408.44
1.92-4.256.9812.71-0.931.4035.71
-2.0319.597.0197.2875.97186.28117.55
6.9917.4623.6811.56-13.11-68.84-74.96

Oriental Aromatics Ltd. Share Holdings

Oriental Aromatics Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
PGIM India Small Cap Fund2,51,5000.4810.91

Oriental Aromatics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Oriental Aromatics Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    21-Aug, 2023 | 10:57 AM

About Oriental Aromatics Ltd.

Oriental Aromatics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299MH1972PLC285731 and registration number is 285731. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic aromatic products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 868.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dharmil A Bodani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ranjit A Puranik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harshvardhan A Piramal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Amruda V Nair
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash V Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyamal A Bodani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish K Ray
    Executive Director - Operations

FAQs on Oriental Aromatics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Oriental Aromatics Ltd.?

The market cap of Oriental Aromatics Ltd. is ₹1,306.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oriental Aromatics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Oriental Aromatics Ltd. is 215.64 and PB ratio of Oriental Aromatics Ltd. is 2.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Oriental Aromatics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oriental Aromatics Ltd. is ₹388.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oriental Aromatics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oriental Aromatics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oriental Aromatics Ltd. is ₹624.40 and 52-week low of Oriental Aromatics Ltd. is ₹295.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

