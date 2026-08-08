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Oriental Aromatics Share Price

NSE
BSE

ORIENTAL AROMATICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Oriental Aromatics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹382.00 Closed
0.37₹ 1.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Oriental Aromatics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹371.75₹382.00
₹382.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹227.05₹403.85
₹382.00
Open Price
₹377.10
Prev. Close
₹380.60
Volume
273

Source: Dion Global

Oriental Aromatics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Oriental Aromatics		3.8019.7719.9727.899.11-5.02-15.00
BASF India		12.2015.435.503.95-10.9716.052.16
Fine Organic Industries		6.872.9710.4414.662.993.4711.12
Elantas Beck India		32.9631.0028.3942.3317.5721.7227.38
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		5.655.279.0420.29-10.49-7.41-15.10
Balaji Amines		-5.09-1.8533.1275.4432.09-3.01-10.04
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.4313.287.4415.10-4.76-13.13-8.36
Foseco India		5.768.1110.9615.4712.0416.6528.30
J G Chemicals		10.0529.6530.9452.4217.0144.2524.58
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.70-3.3040.84104.05101.8522.1143.29
Citurgia Biochemicals		0-3.8717.31124.83124.8331.0017.59
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.45-6.49-20.11-14.93-15.88-10.32-6.32
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		-3.91-10.77-5.16-15.59-35.16-17.1529.73
Fairchem Organics		-3.892.6118.9620.60-13.83-10.93-17.94
Indo Amines		3.643.048.1812.79-5.132.96-0.78
Valiant Organics		9.468.42-1.296.94-17.02-18.10-27.36
GFL		9.2811.163.893.30-17.79-6.75-6.46
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-0.43-6.41-2.366.20-14.63-20.458.17
Mangalam Organics		-6.02-13.76-17.727.08-0.251.48-7.79
Nikhil Adhesives		1.06-1.72-18.284.94-37.12-18.11-3.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Oriental Aromatics has gained 9.11% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Oriental Aromatics has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).

Oriental Aromatics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Oriental Aromatics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5378376.84
10369.77373.34
20359.49363.92
50338.53343.73
100308.57326.34
200306.33321.48

Source: Dion Global

Oriental Aromatics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Oriental Aromatics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Oriental Aromatics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:10 PM IST ISTOriental Aromatics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTOriental Aromatics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 31, 2026, 05:32 AM IST ISTOriental Aromatics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 30, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTOriental Aromatics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 30, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTOriental Aromatics - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Oriental Aromatics

Oriental Aromatics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299MH1972PLC285731 and registration number is 285731. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic aromatic products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1025.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dharmil A Bodani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Satish K Ray
    Executive Director - Operations
  • Mr. Shyamal A Bodani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Cyrus J Mody
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sapna U Tulsiani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. John F Gloster
    Independent Director

FAQs on Oriental Aromatics Share Price

What is the share price of Oriental Aromatics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oriental Aromatics is ₹382.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Oriental Aromatics?

The Oriental Aromatics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oriental Aromatics?

The market cap of Oriental Aromatics is ₹1,285.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Oriental Aromatics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Oriental Aromatics are ₹382.00 and ₹371.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oriental Aromatics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oriental Aromatics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oriental Aromatics is ₹403.85 and 52-week low of Oriental Aromatics is ₹227.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Oriental Aromatics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Oriental Aromatics has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, 19.77% for the past month, 19.97% over 3 months, 9.11% over 1 year, -5.02% across 3 years, and -15.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oriental Aromatics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oriental Aromatics are 241.70 and 1.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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