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Valiant Organics Share Price

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BSE

VALIANT ORGANICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Valiant Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹295.00 Closed
3.87₹ 11.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Valiant Organics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹277.50₹295.00
₹295.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹195.20₹396.50
₹295.00
Open Price
₹280.00
Prev. Close
₹284.00
Volume
663

Source: Dion Global

Valiant Organics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Valiant Organics		9.468.42-1.296.94-17.02-18.10-27.36
BASF India		12.2015.435.503.95-10.9716.052.16
Fine Organic Industries		6.872.9710.4414.662.993.4711.12
Elantas Beck India		32.9631.0028.3942.3317.5721.7227.38
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		5.655.279.0420.29-10.49-7.41-15.10
Balaji Amines		-5.09-1.8533.1275.4432.09-3.01-10.04
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.4313.287.4415.10-4.76-13.13-8.36
Foseco India		5.768.1110.9615.4712.0416.6528.30
J G Chemicals		10.0529.6530.9452.4217.0144.2524.58
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.70-3.3040.84104.05101.8522.1143.29
Citurgia Biochemicals		0-3.8717.31124.83124.8331.0017.59
Oriental Aromatics		3.8019.7719.9727.899.11-5.02-15.00
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.45-6.49-20.11-14.93-15.88-10.32-6.32
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		-3.91-10.77-5.16-15.59-35.16-17.1529.73
Fairchem Organics		-3.892.6118.9620.60-13.83-10.93-17.94
Indo Amines		3.643.048.1812.79-5.132.96-0.78
GFL		9.2811.163.893.30-17.79-6.75-6.46
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-0.43-6.41-2.366.20-14.63-20.458.17
Mangalam Organics		-6.02-13.76-17.727.08-0.251.48-7.79
Nikhil Adhesives		1.06-1.72-18.284.94-37.12-18.11-3.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Valiant Organics has declined 17.02% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Valiant Organics has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).

Valiant Organics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Valiant Organics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5269.32282.36
10266.62276.78
20270.35274.76
50279.43275.71
100269.17274.58
200268.4282.56

Source: Dion Global

Valiant Organics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Valiant Organics saw a drop in promoter holding to 37.85%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 61.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Valiant Organics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:39 PM IST ISTValiant Organics - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 And Other M
Aug 07, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTValiant Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 07, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTValiant Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 09, 2026, 04:38 PM IST ISTValiant Organics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 22, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTValiant Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

Source: Dion Global

About Valiant Organics

Valiant Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH2005PLC151348 and registration number is 151348. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 738.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandrakant V Gogri
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Navin C Shah
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sathiababu K Kallada
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Parimal H Desai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahek M Chheda
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nemin M Savadia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddharth D Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Santosh S Vora
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Kiritkumar H Desai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonal A Vira
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paras S Savla
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sudhirprakash B Sawant
    Independent Director

FAQs on Valiant Organics Share Price

What is the share price of Valiant Organics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Valiant Organics is ₹295.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Valiant Organics?

The Valiant Organics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Valiant Organics?

The market cap of Valiant Organics is ₹827.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Valiant Organics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Valiant Organics are ₹295.00 and ₹277.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Valiant Organics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Valiant Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Valiant Organics is ₹396.50 and 52-week low of Valiant Organics is ₹195.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Valiant Organics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Valiant Organics has shown returns of 3.87% over the past day, 8.42% for the past month, -1.29% over 3 months, -17.02% over 1 year, -18.1% across 3 years, and -27.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Valiant Organics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Valiant Organics are 24.88 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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