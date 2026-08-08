Here's the live share price of Valiant Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Valiant Organics
|9.46
|8.42
|-1.29
|6.94
|-17.02
|-18.10
|-27.36
|BASF India
|12.20
|15.43
|5.50
|3.95
|-10.97
|16.05
|2.16
|Fine Organic Industries
|6.87
|2.97
|10.44
|14.66
|2.99
|3.47
|11.12
|Elantas Beck India
|32.96
|31.00
|28.39
|42.33
|17.57
|21.72
|27.38
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|5.65
|5.27
|9.04
|20.29
|-10.49
|-7.41
|-15.10
|Balaji Amines
|-5.09
|-1.85
|33.12
|75.44
|32.09
|-3.01
|-10.04
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.43
|13.28
|7.44
|15.10
|-4.76
|-13.13
|-8.36
|Foseco India
|5.76
|8.11
|10.96
|15.47
|12.04
|16.65
|28.30
|J G Chemicals
|10.05
|29.65
|30.94
|52.42
|17.01
|44.25
|24.58
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.70
|-3.30
|40.84
|104.05
|101.85
|22.11
|43.29
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|0
|-3.87
|17.31
|124.83
|124.83
|31.00
|17.59
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.80
|19.77
|19.97
|27.89
|9.11
|-5.02
|-15.00
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.45
|-6.49
|-20.11
|-14.93
|-15.88
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|-3.91
|-10.77
|-5.16
|-15.59
|-35.16
|-17.15
|29.73
|Fairchem Organics
|-3.89
|2.61
|18.96
|20.60
|-13.83
|-10.93
|-17.94
|Indo Amines
|3.64
|3.04
|8.18
|12.79
|-5.13
|2.96
|-0.78
|GFL
|9.28
|11.16
|3.89
|3.30
|-17.79
|-6.75
|-6.46
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-0.43
|-6.41
|-2.36
|6.20
|-14.63
|-20.45
|8.17
|Mangalam Organics
|-6.02
|-13.76
|-17.72
|7.08
|-0.25
|1.48
|-7.79
|Nikhil Adhesives
|1.06
|-1.72
|-18.28
|4.94
|-37.12
|-18.11
|-3.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Valiant Organics has declined 17.02% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Valiant Organics has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|269.32
|282.36
|10
|266.62
|276.78
|20
|270.35
|274.76
|50
|279.43
|275.71
|100
|269.17
|274.58
|200
|268.4
|282.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Valiant Organics saw a drop in promoter holding to 37.85%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 61.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:39 PM IST IST
|Valiant Organics - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 And Other M
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|Valiant Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|Valiant Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 09, 2026, 04:38 PM IST IST
|Valiant Organics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 22, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|Valiant Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Source: Dion Global
Valiant Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH2005PLC151348 and registration number is 151348. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 738.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Valiant Organics is ₹295.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Valiant Organics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Valiant Organics is ₹827.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Valiant Organics are ₹295.00 and ₹277.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Valiant Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Valiant Organics is ₹396.50 and 52-week low of Valiant Organics is ₹195.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Valiant Organics has shown returns of 3.87% over the past day, 8.42% for the past month, -1.29% over 3 months, -17.02% over 1 year, -18.1% across 3 years, and -27.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Valiant Organics are 24.88 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global