Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.31
|-7.35
|-18.68
|23.22
|-16.71
|-65.77
|-65.77
|6.26
|6.73
|6.78
|3.67
|-20.88
|91.40
|331.84
|7.33
|1.97
|0.70
|-0.80
|-17.62
|96.40
|856.12
|5.01
|-5.20
|4.22
|12.92
|-19.96
|77.34
|34.54
|12.80
|10.09
|16.19
|13.55
|-10.12
|80.85
|80.85
|4.87
|1.26
|5.40
|1.71
|-36.02
|165.99
|286.66
|-0.10
|11.23
|6.26
|29.91
|35.16
|35.16
|35.16
|3.03
|8.48
|27.03
|54.35
|97.89
|188.99
|114.04
|6.44
|-5.07
|-13.84
|20.38
|-43.26
|76.09
|76.09
|-0.77
|-13.40
|10.19
|12.81
|-23.78
|27.62
|100.80
|-4.92
|17.33
|51.06
|43.27
|21.32
|-39.15
|-39.15
|3.52
|52.18
|50.27
|38.25
|16.95
|-8.36
|-89.91
|10.32
|-3.55
|1.29
|31.42
|-12.99
|382.05
|379.86
|6.24
|0.94
|-2.63
|22.52
|-22.21
|4.41
|4.41
|-2.45
|-15.77
|-7.99
|-4.95
|-30.90
|-56.95
|-56.95
|13.59
|-2.80
|-1.78
|30.67
|7.98
|245.40
|8.44
|1.92
|-4.25
|6.98
|12.71
|-0.93
|1.40
|35.71
|-2.03
|19.59
|7.01
|97.28
|75.97
|186.28
|117.55
|6.99
|17.46
|23.68
|11.56
|-13.11
|-68.84
|-74.96
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Navi Large & Midcap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,00,000
|2.06
|5.52
|Navi Flexi Cap Fund
|87,430
|2.07
|4.83
|Navi Equity Hybrid Fund
|21,000
|1.31
|1.16
|Navi ELSS Tax Saver Fund - Regular Plan
|19,000
|1.69
|1.05
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III
|3,563
|0.26
|0.2
|Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series III
|2,348
|0.4
|0.13
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series V
|1,926
|0.34
|0.11
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV
|1,745
|0.26
|0.1
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series VI
|1,792
|0.27
|0.1
|Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV
|1,125
|0.29
|0.06
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Valiant Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH2005PLC151348 and registration number is 151348. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 948.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Valiant Organics Ltd. is ₹1,371.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Valiant Organics Ltd. is 19.01 and PB ratio of Valiant Organics Ltd. is 2.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Valiant Organics Ltd. is ₹504.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Valiant Organics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Valiant Organics Ltd. is ₹868.95 and 52-week low of Valiant Organics Ltd. is ₹355.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.