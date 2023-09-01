Follow Us

VALIANT ORGANICS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹504.95 Closed
-0.46-2.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Valiant Organics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹502.55₹509.90
₹504.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹355.00₹868.95
₹504.95
Open Price
₹509.75
Prev. Close
₹507.30
Volume
58,727

Valiant Organics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1508.53
  • R2512.67
  • R3515.43
  • Pivot
    505.77
  • S1501.63
  • S2498.87
  • S3494.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5692.99492.59
  • 10707.87485.33
  • 20725.63489.24
  • 50694.37504.49
  • 100646.57512.98
  • 200800.41550.85

Valiant Organics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.31-7.35-18.6823.22-16.71-65.77-65.77
6.266.736.783.67-20.8891.40331.84
7.331.970.70-0.80-17.6296.40856.12
5.01-5.204.2212.92-19.9677.3434.54
12.8010.0916.1913.55-10.1280.8580.85
4.871.265.401.71-36.02165.99286.66
-0.1011.236.2629.9135.1635.1635.16
3.038.4827.0354.3597.89188.99114.04
6.44-5.07-13.8420.38-43.2676.0976.09
-0.77-13.4010.1912.81-23.7827.62100.80
-4.9217.3351.0643.2721.32-39.15-39.15
3.5252.1850.2738.2516.95-8.36-89.91
10.32-3.551.2931.42-12.99382.05379.86
6.240.94-2.6322.52-22.214.414.41
-2.45-15.77-7.99-4.95-30.90-56.95-56.95
13.59-2.80-1.7830.677.98245.408.44
1.92-4.256.9812.71-0.931.4035.71
-2.0319.597.0197.2875.97186.28117.55
6.9917.4623.6811.56-13.11-68.84-74.96

Valiant Organics Ltd. Share Holdings

Valiant Organics Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Navi Large & Midcap Fund - Regular Plan1,00,0002.065.52
Navi Flexi Cap Fund87,4302.074.83
Navi Equity Hybrid Fund21,0001.311.16
Navi ELSS Tax Saver Fund - Regular Plan19,0001.691.05
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III3,5630.260.2
Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series III2,3480.40.13
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series V1,9260.340.11
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV1,7450.260.1
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series VI1,7920.270.1
Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV1,1250.290.06

Valiant Organics Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Valiant Organics Ltd.

Valiant Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH2005PLC151348 and registration number is 151348. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 948.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chandrakant V Gogri
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Velji K Gogri
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Arvind K Chheda
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishnu J Sawant
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahek M Chheda
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Nemin M Savadia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddharth D Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Santosh S Vora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Navin C Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sonal A Vira
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mulesh M Savla
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Kiritkumar Haribhai Desai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sathiababu Krishnan Kallada
    Executive Director

FAQs on Valiant Organics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Valiant Organics Ltd.?

The market cap of Valiant Organics Ltd. is ₹1,371.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Valiant Organics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Valiant Organics Ltd. is 19.01 and PB ratio of Valiant Organics Ltd. is 2.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Valiant Organics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Valiant Organics Ltd. is ₹504.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Valiant Organics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Valiant Organics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Valiant Organics Ltd. is ₹868.95 and 52-week low of Valiant Organics Ltd. is ₹355.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

