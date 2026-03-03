Facebook Pixel Code
Citurgia Biochemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

CITURGIA BIOCHEMICALS

Wadia Group | Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Citurgia Biochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹123.25 Closed
4.99₹ 5.86
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Citurgia Biochemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹123.25₹123.25
₹123.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.40₹123.25
₹123.25
Open Price
₹123.25
Prev. Close
₹117.39
Volume
514

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Citurgia Biochemicals has gained 19.88% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 147.64%.

Citurgia Biochemicals’s current P/E of -2,702.85x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Citurgia Biochemicals Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Citurgia Biochemicals		39.74147.64147.64147.64147.6435.2919.88
BASF India		2.16-3.97-11.74-23.04-17.8416.3310.44
Fine Organic Industries		-8.52-1.780.75-8.3323.30-0.4213.40
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		-3.93-11.06-13.34-31.98-9.65-16.90-7.07
Elantas Beck India		-6.19-0.31-7.98-22.922.5919.1716.78
Balaji Amines		-0.38-6.01-5.85-29.76-16.19-21.13-10.25
Foseco India		13.7317.323.88-15.3959.6332.3433.77
Laxmi Organic Industries		-7.97-17.12-30.39-43.91-28.36-22.45-5.85
J G Chemicals		1.3611.79-3.78-20.4723.4426.4315.11
Godavari Biorefineries		2.8913.5118.67-2.7883.72-6.42-3.90
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		0.81-21.15-28.10-33.83-29.58-13.0638.29
Oriental Aromatics		-6.61-12.21-15.74-24.53-5.12-10.45-16.31
Fairchem Organics		5.57-5.84-10.82-23.81-27.57-14.31-2.55
Indo Amines		-2.62-8.94-10.82-28.03-5.996.6116.39
Nitta Gelatin India		-0.57-0.302.17-0.0621.717.8135.77
Valiant Organics		-4.97-5.22-11.09-33.04-10.88-17.84-28.86
GFL		-5.52-8.74-26.76-27.42-23.48-9.61-14.11
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-5.27-6.39-15.95-32.42-7.33-16.858.96
Mangalam Organics		-2.73-10.92-16.02-29.265.69-0.49-5.46
Nikhil Adhesives		8.12-6.56-30.86-38.48-30.14-15.2410.95

Over the last one year, Citurgia Biochemicals has gained 147.64% compared to peers like BASF India (-17.84%), Fine Organic Industries (23.30%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (-9.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Citurgia Biochemicals has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (10.44%) and Fine Organic Industries (13.40%).

Citurgia Biochemicals Financials

Citurgia Biochemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
587.0999.12
1073.8684.29
2054.0267.43
5040.749.72
10037.3642.32
20036.110

Citurgia Biochemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Citurgia Biochemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 0.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Citurgia Biochemicals Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 14, 2026, 10:57 PM ISTCiturgia Biochem. - UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 31.12.2025
Feb 05, 2026, 9:43 PM ISTCiturgia Biochem. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On 31.
Dec 23, 2025, 7:00 PM ISTCiturgia Biochem - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Nov 21, 2025, 10:56 PM ISTCiturgia Biochem - Results-Delay in Financial Results
Nov 07, 2025, 5:36 AM ISTCiturgia Biochem - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Quarter

About Citurgia Biochemicals

Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1974PLC017773 and registration number is 017773. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kashi Nath Jha
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Reena Devi Mandal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jitendra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Subhash Sahu
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Citurgia Biochemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Citurgia Biochemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Citurgia Biochemicals is ₹123.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Citurgia Biochemicals?

The Citurgia Biochemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Citurgia Biochemicals?

The market cap of Citurgia Biochemicals is ₹1,628.07 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Citurgia Biochemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Citurgia Biochemicals are ₹123.25 and ₹123.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Citurgia Biochemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Citurgia Biochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Citurgia Biochemicals is ₹123.25 and 52-week low of Citurgia Biochemicals is ₹47.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Citurgia Biochemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Citurgia Biochemicals has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 147.64% for the past month, 147.64% over 3 months, 147.64% over 1 year, 35.29% across 3 years, and 19.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Citurgia Biochemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Citurgia Biochemicals are -2,702.85 and -160.84 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Citurgia Biochemicals News

