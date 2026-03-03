Here's the live share price of Citurgia Biochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Citurgia Biochemicals has gained 19.88% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 147.64%.
Citurgia Biochemicals’s current P/E of -2,702.85x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|39.74
|147.64
|147.64
|147.64
|147.64
|35.29
|19.88
|BASF India
|2.16
|-3.97
|-11.74
|-23.04
|-17.84
|16.33
|10.44
|Fine Organic Industries
|-8.52
|-1.78
|0.75
|-8.33
|23.30
|-0.42
|13.40
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|-3.93
|-11.06
|-13.34
|-31.98
|-9.65
|-16.90
|-7.07
|Elantas Beck India
|-6.19
|-0.31
|-7.98
|-22.92
|2.59
|19.17
|16.78
|Balaji Amines
|-0.38
|-6.01
|-5.85
|-29.76
|-16.19
|-21.13
|-10.25
|Foseco India
|13.73
|17.32
|3.88
|-15.39
|59.63
|32.34
|33.77
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-7.97
|-17.12
|-30.39
|-43.91
|-28.36
|-22.45
|-5.85
|J G Chemicals
|1.36
|11.79
|-3.78
|-20.47
|23.44
|26.43
|15.11
|Godavari Biorefineries
|2.89
|13.51
|18.67
|-2.78
|83.72
|-6.42
|-3.90
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|0.81
|-21.15
|-28.10
|-33.83
|-29.58
|-13.06
|38.29
|Oriental Aromatics
|-6.61
|-12.21
|-15.74
|-24.53
|-5.12
|-10.45
|-16.31
|Fairchem Organics
|5.57
|-5.84
|-10.82
|-23.81
|-27.57
|-14.31
|-2.55
|Indo Amines
|-2.62
|-8.94
|-10.82
|-28.03
|-5.99
|6.61
|16.39
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-0.57
|-0.30
|2.17
|-0.06
|21.71
|7.81
|35.77
|Valiant Organics
|-4.97
|-5.22
|-11.09
|-33.04
|-10.88
|-17.84
|-28.86
|GFL
|-5.52
|-8.74
|-26.76
|-27.42
|-23.48
|-9.61
|-14.11
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-5.27
|-6.39
|-15.95
|-32.42
|-7.33
|-16.85
|8.96
|Mangalam Organics
|-2.73
|-10.92
|-16.02
|-29.26
|5.69
|-0.49
|-5.46
|Nikhil Adhesives
|8.12
|-6.56
|-30.86
|-38.48
|-30.14
|-15.24
|10.95
Over the last one year, Citurgia Biochemicals has gained 147.64% compared to peers like BASF India (-17.84%), Fine Organic Industries (23.30%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (-9.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Citurgia Biochemicals has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (10.44%) and Fine Organic Industries (13.40%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|87.09
|99.12
|10
|73.86
|84.29
|20
|54.02
|67.43
|50
|40.7
|49.72
|100
|37.36
|42.32
|200
|36.11
|0
In the latest quarter, Citurgia Biochemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 0.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 14, 2026, 10:57 PM IST
|Citurgia Biochem. - UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 31.12.2025
|Feb 05, 2026, 9:43 PM IST
|Citurgia Biochem. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On 31.
|Dec 23, 2025, 7:00 PM IST
|Citurgia Biochem - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Nov 21, 2025, 10:56 PM IST
|Citurgia Biochem - Results-Delay in Financial Results
|Nov 07, 2025, 5:36 AM IST
|Citurgia Biochem - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Quarter
Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1974PLC017773 and registration number is 017773. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Citurgia Biochemicals is ₹123.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Citurgia Biochemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Citurgia Biochemicals is ₹1,628.07 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Citurgia Biochemicals are ₹123.25 and ₹123.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Citurgia Biochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Citurgia Biochemicals is ₹123.25 and 52-week low of Citurgia Biochemicals is ₹47.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Citurgia Biochemicals has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 147.64% for the past month, 147.64% over 3 months, 147.64% over 1 year, 35.29% across 3 years, and 19.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Citurgia Biochemicals are -2,702.85 and -160.84 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.