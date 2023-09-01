Lucknow is the state capital of the most populous state of India, Uttar Pradesh. It is also called the “City of Nawabs” because the region was transferred to the Nawabs of Awadh. It is home to over four million people and is a highly developed urban city in the state. Slowly, this large population is moving on to precious metals like gold and silver as a form of long-term and short-term investment and with this, the people here are one step closer to financial success.

Here, traditionally, people used to buy silver mostly in the form of jewellery and ornaments. However, the views on buying silver here are changing as more people have greater access to real-time updates. News, the silver rate today trends and updates are readily available to anyone who wants to study the same. Now, people are making money by investing in silver. Many people consider investing in silver better than stocks as its price may increase with time. The easiest way to buy silver in Lucknow is silver bars. One can go for bullion too.

There are many factors affecting the silver rate in Lucknow like government policies, industrial demand, geopolitical factors (such as the Covid-10 pandemic), US dollar rates, and crude oil prices.