Silver Rate Today in Lucknow (Friday, Sep 1, 2023)

Sep 1, 2023
SILVER Rate in Lucknow₹776 / 10 gm

Today silver Price/gm in Lucknow (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹77.6₹77.6₹0
  • 10₹776₹776₹0
  • 100₹7,760₹7,760₹0

silver Rate in Lucknow for Last 10 Days (1 kg)


  • DatePrice
  • 2023-08-31₹77,600 (500)
  • 2023-08-30₹77,100 (200)
  • 2023-08-29₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-28₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-25₹76,900 (1600)
  • 2023-08-24₹75,300 (1800)
  • 2023-08-23₹73,500 (0)
  • 2023-08-22₹73,500 (200)

Month Wise silver Trend In Lucknow

Trend of Silver in Lucknow, Aug 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹58,000.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹50,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹59,300.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹50,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-12.41%

Trend of Silver in Lucknow, Sep 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹51,600.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹57,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹58,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹51,600.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change10.47%

Trend of Silver in Lucknow, Oct 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹56,900.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹57,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹62,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹55,300.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.05%

Trend of Silver in Lucknow, Nov 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹59,500.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹61,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹62,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹58,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.19%

Trend of Silver in Lucknow, Dec 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹63,600.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹71,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹73,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹63,600.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change12.11%

Trend of Silver in Lucknow, Jan 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹71,300.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹72,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹72,900.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹71,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.40%

Trend of Silver in Lucknow, Feb 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹73,300.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹66,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹74,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹66,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-8.87%

Trend of Silver in Lucknow, Mar 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹67,000.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹65,250.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change10.45%

Trend of Silver in Lucknow, Apr 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹74,500.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹76,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹79,600.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.28%

Trend of Silver in Lucknow, May 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹76,000.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹72,800.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹78,250.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹72,600.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-4.21%

Trend of Silver in Lucknow, Jun 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹72,800.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹71,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹74,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹70,900.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-1.92%

Trend of Silver in Lucknow, Jul 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹71,900.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹77,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹79,900.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹71,700.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change7.09%

Historical Trend

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Lucknow Facts

Lucknow is the state capital of the most populous state of India, Uttar Pradesh. It is also called the “City of Nawabs” because the region was transferred to the Nawabs of Awadh. It is home to over four million people and is a highly developed urban city in the state. Slowly, this large population is moving on to precious metals like gold and silver as a form of long-term and short-term investment and with this, the people here are one step closer to financial success.

Here, traditionally, people used to buy silver mostly in the form of jewellery and ornaments. However, the views on buying silver here are changing as more people have greater access to real-time updates. News, the silver rate today trends and updates are readily available to anyone who wants to study the same. Now, people are making money by investing in silver. Many people consider investing in silver better than stocks as its price may increase with time. The easiest way to buy silver in Lucknow is silver bars. One can go for bullion too.

There are many factors affecting the silver rate in Lucknow like government policies, industrial demand, geopolitical factors (such as the Covid-10 pandemic), US dollar rates, and crude oil prices.

