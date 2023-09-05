Follow Us

Silver Rate Today in Kolkata (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
SILVER Rate in Kolkata₹762 / 10 gm-7

Today silver Price/gm in Kolkata (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹76.2₹76.9-₹0.7
  • 10₹762₹769-₹7
  • 100₹7,620₹7,690-₹70

silver Rate in Kolkata for Last 10 Days (1 kg)


  • DatePrice
  • 2023-09-04₹76,900 (700)
  • 2023-09-03₹77,600 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹77,600 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹77,600 (0)
  • 2023-08-31₹77,600 (500)
  • 2023-08-30₹77,100 (200)
  • 2023-08-29₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-28₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹76,900 (0)

Month Wise silver Trend In Kolkata

Trend of Silver in Kolkata, Aug 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹58,000.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹50,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹59,300.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹50,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-12.41%

Trend of Silver in Kolkata, Oct 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹56,900.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹57,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹63,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹55,300.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.05%

Trend of Silver in Kolkata, Nov 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹65,000.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹61,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹67,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹58,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-5.54%

Trend of Silver in Kolkata, Dec 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹63,600.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹71,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹74,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹63,600.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change12.11%

Trend of Silver in Kolkata, Jan 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹71,300.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹72,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹72,900.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹71,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.40%

Trend of Silver in Kolkata, Feb 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹73,300.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹66,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹77,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹66,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-8.87%

Trend of Silver in Kolkata, Mar 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹67,000.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹65,250.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change10.45%

Trend of Silver in Kolkata, Apr 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹74,500.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹76,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹79,600.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.28%

Trend of Silver in Kolkata, May 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹76,000.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹72,800.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹78,250.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹72,600.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-4.21%

Trend of Silver in Kolkata, Jun 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹72,800.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹71,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹74,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹70,900.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-1.92%

Trend of Silver in Kolkata, Jul 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹71,900.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹77,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹79,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹71,700.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change7.09%

Historical Trend

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Kolkata Facts

India's capital under the British Raj (from 1773–1911), Kolkata is the state capital of West Bengal state. Here, silver is one of the most liked metals. It has found multiple uses, making it one of the most versatile precious metals in the city. Today, the rate of silver in the city depends on market conditions and varies according to demand and supply. Reportedly, the people of Kolkata are one of the largest consumers of silver. Fluctuation in its rates has not deterred them from purchasing this precious white metal.

In Kolkata, jewellery has been the preferred choice of investment among most households. It accounts for a major chunk of all silver utilization. Silver coins are also loved and can be purchased according to weight. Silver bars are also in high demand, especially by large investors and industrialists. These bars can weigh around 1 kg. They are a good source of investment. Commodity Futures Exchange is also preferred by those who are looking to buy silver in bulk.

In the city, this metal is worn as jewellery and offered as gifts during the wedding and other auspicious occasions. Among industries, demand for silver ranges from batteries to LED lights and services such as dentistry.

