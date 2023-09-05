India's capital under the British Raj (from 1773–1911), Kolkata is the state capital of West Bengal state. Here, silver is one of the most liked metals. It has found multiple uses, making it one of the most versatile precious metals in the city. Today, the rate of silver in the city depends on market conditions and varies according to demand and supply. Reportedly, the people of Kolkata are one of the largest consumers of silver. Fluctuation in its rates has not deterred them from purchasing this precious white metal.

In Kolkata, jewellery has been the preferred choice of investment among most households. It accounts for a major chunk of all silver utilization. Silver coins are also loved and can be purchased according to weight. Silver bars are also in high demand, especially by large investors and industrialists. These bars can weigh around 1 kg. They are a good source of investment. Commodity Futures Exchange is also preferred by those who are looking to buy silver in bulk.

In the city, this metal is worn as jewellery and offered as gifts during the wedding and other auspicious occasions. Among industries, demand for silver ranges from batteries to LED lights and services such as dentistry.