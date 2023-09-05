Follow Us

Silver Rate Today in Pune (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
SILVER Rate in Pune₹762 / 10 gm-7

Today silver Price/gm in Pune (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹76.2₹76.9-₹0.7
  • 10₹762₹769-₹7
  • 100₹7,620₹7,690-₹70

silver Rate in Pune for Last 10 Days (1 kg)


  • DatePrice
  • 2023-09-04₹76,900 (700)
  • 2023-09-03₹77,600 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹77,600 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹77,600 (0)
  • 2023-08-31₹77,600 (500)
  • 2023-08-30₹77,100 (200)
  • 2023-08-29₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-28₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹76,900 (0)

Month Wise silver Trend In Pune

Trend of Silver in Pune, Aug 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹58,000.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹50,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹59,300.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹50,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-12.41%

Trend of Silver in Pune, Oct 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹56,900.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹57,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹62,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹55,300.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.05%

Trend of Silver in Pune, Nov 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹59,500.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹61,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹62,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹58,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.19%

Trend of Silver in Pune, Dec 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹63,600.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹71,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹72,300.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹63,600.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change12.11%

Trend of Silver in Pune, Jan 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹71,300.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹72,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹72,900.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹71,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.40%

Trend of Silver in Pune, Feb 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹73,300.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹66,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹74,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹66,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-8.87%

Trend of Silver in Pune, Mar 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹66,800.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹65,250.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change10.78%

Trend of Silver in Pune, Apr 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹74,500.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹76,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹79,600.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.28%

Trend of Silver in Pune, May 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹76,000.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹76,800.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹78,250.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹72,600.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.05%

Trend of Silver in Pune, Jun 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹72,800.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹71,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹74,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹70,900.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-1.92%

Trend of Silver in Pune, Jul 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹71,900.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹77,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹79,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹71,700.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change7.09%

Historical Trend

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Pune Facts

Pune, in Maharashtra state, is one of the most important industrial and educational hubs of India. As of 2020, it has an estimated population of 7.4 million. Several times, it has been ranked "the most liveable city in India". In the city, the rate of silver is influenced by several factors such as demand, geo-political, economic, rupee vs dollar, and local taxes. With a high disposable income limit, residents of the city have a fondness for not only gold but also silver. This white metal is viewed as an interesting investment option by many of them. Given a good amount of money in pockets, the varying silver rate today does not deter Pune residents from buying it on different occasions.

It is difficult to invest money in costly metals like gold and that is why people here go for other affordable and reliable metals like silver. This "not so precious metal" in the country is considered both auspicious and precious to invest in. People here invest in silver coins and bars. If one is looking forward to making a small investment then he/she should consider buying silver coins. A word of advice: If you are going to buy silver, it is advisable to buy from a reputable jeweller to ensure the authenticity of the metal.

Silver Rate In Top Cities

Gold Rate In Top Cities

