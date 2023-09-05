Pune, in Maharashtra state, is one of the most important industrial and educational hubs of India. As of 2020, it has an estimated population of 7.4 million. Several times, it has been ranked "the most liveable city in India". In the city, the rate of silver is influenced by several factors such as demand, geo-political, economic, rupee vs dollar, and local taxes. With a high disposable income limit, residents of the city have a fondness for not only gold but also silver. This white metal is viewed as an interesting investment option by many of them. Given a good amount of money in pockets, the varying silver rate today does not deter Pune residents from buying it on different occasions.

It is difficult to invest money in costly metals like gold and that is why people here go for other affordable and reliable metals like silver. This "not so precious metal" in the country is considered both auspicious and precious to invest in. People here invest in silver coins and bars. If one is looking forward to making a small investment then he/she should consider buying silver coins. A word of advice: If you are going to buy silver, it is advisable to buy from a reputable jeweller to ensure the authenticity of the metal.