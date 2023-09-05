Situated on the banks of the Tapti river, Surat is a port city. In West India, it was a major seaport until the East India Company shifted its presidency to Mumbai. The city is popularly known for its diamond cutting and polishing, and textiles. It is also famous for diamond-studded gold jewellery manufacturing. In the city, the demand for gold has boomed with the falling gold prices at a 5-year low mark. Like other cities, here too the demand for gold rises during festivals and wedding seasons. As an investment, gold is purchased here in the form of coins, bars, and jewellery. Since the city is known for its diamond-studded jewellery of gold, the demand for this precious yellow metal here is on the rise.

While purchasing gold in Surat (or any other city of India), one should keep certain things in mind. The buyer should check the price of the gold, ensure its purity level and certification. He/she should also collect the bill from the seller.

In the city, if you want to invest in gold directly, there are three options-Buy physical gold, invest in shares of an ETF that measures the price of gold, or trade in commodity futures contracts.