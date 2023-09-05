Follow Us

Gold Rate Today in Surat (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
GOLD Rate in Surat₹6,037 / gm24 Carat10GOLD Rate in Surat₹5,535 / gm22 Carat10

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Surat (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹6,037₹6,027₹10
  • 10₹60,370₹60,270₹100
  • 100₹6,03,700₹6,02,700₹1,000

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Surat (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹5,535₹5,525₹10
  • 10₹55,350₹55,250₹100
  • 100₹5,53,500₹5,52,500₹1,000

gold Rate in Surat for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


  • Date22 Carat24 Carat
  • 2023-09-04₹55,250 (50)₹60,270 (60)
  • 2023-09-03₹55,200 (0)₹60,210 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹55,200 (0)₹60,210 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹55,200 (150)₹60,210 (160)
  • 2023-08-31₹55,050 (0)₹60,050 (0)
  • 2023-08-30₹55,050 (550)₹60,050 (600)
  • 2023-08-29₹54,500 (50)₹59,450 (50)
  • 2023-08-28₹54,550 (0)₹59,500 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹54,550 (0)₹59,500 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹54,550 (0)₹59,500 (0)

Month Wise gold Trend In Surat

Trend of Gold in Surat, Aug 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹51,430.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹51,320.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹52,580.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹51,320.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-0.21%

Trend of Gold in Surat, Sep 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹50,780.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹50,950.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹51,200.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹50,020.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.33%

Trend of Gold in Surat, Oct 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹50,780.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹50,910.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹52,250.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹50,450.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.26%

Trend of Gold in Surat, Nov 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹50,830.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹53,020.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹53,230.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹50,340.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.31%

Trend of Gold in Surat, Dec 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹53,230.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹55,250.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹55,250.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹53,230.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.79%

Trend of Gold in Surat, Jan 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹55,250.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹57,330.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹57,980.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹55,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.76%

Trend of Gold in Surat, Feb 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹57,870.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹56,170.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹58,510.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹56,070.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-2.94%

Trend of Gold in Surat, Mar 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹56,340.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹60,050.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹60,370.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹55,580.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.59%

Trend of Gold in Surat, Apr 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹60,050.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹60,980.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹61,850.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹59,720.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.55%

Trend of Gold in Surat, May 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹60,810.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹60,980.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹62,450.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹60,530.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.28%

Trend of Gold in Surat, Jun 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹60,810.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹58,900.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹61,150.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹58,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.14%

Trend of Gold in Surat, Jul 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹59,120.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹60,330.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹60,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹59,020.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.05%

Historical Trend - 22 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Historical Trend - 24 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Surat Facts

Situated on the banks of the Tapti river, Surat is a port city. In West India, it was a major seaport until the East India Company shifted its presidency to Mumbai. The city is popularly known for its diamond cutting and polishing, and textiles. It is also famous for diamond-studded gold jewellery manufacturing. In the city, the demand for gold has boomed with the falling gold prices at a 5-year low mark. Like other cities, here too the demand for gold rises during festivals and wedding seasons. As an investment, gold is purchased here in the form of coins, bars, and jewellery. Since the city is known for its diamond-studded jewellery of gold, the demand for this precious yellow metal here is on the rise.

While purchasing gold in Surat (or any other city of India), one should keep certain things in mind. The buyer should check the price of the gold, ensure its purity level and certification. He/she should also collect the bill from the seller.

In the city, if you want to invest in gold directly, there are three options-Buy physical gold, invest in shares of an ETF that measures the price of gold, or trade in commodity futures contracts.

