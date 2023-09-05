Follow Us

Silver Rate Today in Hyderabad (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
SILVER Rate in Hyderabad₹800 / 10 gm

Today silver Price/gm in Hyderabad (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹80₹80₹0
  • 10₹800₹800₹0
  • 100₹8,000₹8,000₹0

silver Rate in Hyderabad for Last 10 Days (1 kg)


  • DatePrice
  • 2023-09-04₹80,000 (700)
  • 2023-09-03₹80,700 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹80,700 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹80,700 (0)
  • 2023-08-31₹80,700 (700)
  • 2023-08-30₹80,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-29₹80,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-28₹80,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹80,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹80,000 (0)

Month Wise silver Trend In Hyderabad

Trend of Silver in Hyderabad, Aug 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹63,300.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹60,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹64,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹60,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-5.21%

Trend of Silver in Hyderabad, Oct 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹62,000.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹63,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹67,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹60,500.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.61%

Trend of Silver in Hyderabad, Nov 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹65,000.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹68,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹68,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹64,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.62%

Trend of Silver in Hyderabad, Dec 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹69,800.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹74,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹74,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹69,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.45%

Trend of Silver in Hyderabad, Jan 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹74,300.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹74,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹75,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹72,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.27%

Trend of Silver in Hyderabad, Feb 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹76,000.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹69,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹77,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹69,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-8.95%

Trend of Silver in Hyderabad, Mar 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹70,200.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹77,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹77,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹67,300.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change10.40%

Trend of Silver in Hyderabad, Apr 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹77,700.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹80,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹83,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹77,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.47%

Trend of Silver in Hyderabad, May 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹80,200.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹76,800.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹83,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹76,200.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-4.24%

Trend of Silver in Hyderabad, Jun 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹77,600.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹74,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹79,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹73,500.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.61%

Trend of Silver in Hyderabad, Jul 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹75,700.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹80,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹82,400.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹75,500.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change5.68%

Historical Trend

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Hyderabad Facts

Hyderabad is the capital of the southern Telangana state of India. It is a major center for the technology industry and home to many affluent restaurants and shops. This white metal in the city follows the pattern of international rates. Here the price of silver is extremely prone to fluctuation. The reason is the dynamic economic situation in the world. In Hyderabad, the silver rate is directly related to the movement of the metal in different countries. It also depends on inflation factors, supply and demand, and the liquidity state of the metal.

Those individuals who do not wish to lock their funds in this metal due to the volatile silver price can invest in exchanges like NCDEX and MCX. In the city, "this not so precious metal" is channeled as an investment in many forms like coins, bullion, ornaments, and commodity exchange. In Hyderabad, there are highly traditional and sentimental practices attached to precious metals like gold and silver. It is used on auspicious occasions like weddings, birthdays, naming ceremonies etc.

When you go to buy this white metal, just keep one thing in mind-pay attention to its price movements. During festivals, its demand rises and hence the price in the city (like any other city of India).

