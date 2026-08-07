Here you will find the silver rate today in Hyderabad.The current price of silver in Hyderabad is Rs 233.74 per gram, which is a gain of 3.16% from the previous close.
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹233.74
₹226.58
₹7.16
3.16
10
₹2,337.4
₹2,265.8
₹71.6
3.16
100
₹23,374
₹22,658
₹716
3.16
Date
Price
2026-08-06
₹2,26,580
(1720)
2026-08-05
₹2,28,300
(6220)
2026-08-04
₹2,22,080
(4930)
2026-08-03
₹2,17,150
(960)
2026-08-02
₹2,18,110
(2360)
2026-07-30
₹2,20,470
(2360)
2026-07-29
₹2,18,110
(1680)
2026-07-28
₹2,16,430
(5300)
The silver rate in Hyderabad is Rs 233.74 per gram, up 3.16% from its previous close. The price of 10 gram silver today is Rs 2,337.40 per gram, while 1 kg of silver is priced at Rs 233,740.
Meanwhile, the silver rate in Delhi is Rs 232.96 per gram, which is Rs 0.41 less than the silver rate in Mumbai.
Here's what's happening in the other important silver markets:
The silver rate in Chennai is Rs 234.05 per grams, which is Rs 0.68 more than the silver rate in Mumbai.
The silver rate in Hyderabad is Rs 233.74 per gram, which is Rs 0.37 more than the silver rate in Mumbai.
The silver rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 233.68 per gram, which is Rs 0.31 more than the silver rate in Mumbai.
The silver rate in Hyderabad is Rs 226.58 per gram, down 0.75% from its previous close. The price of 10 gram silver today is Rs 2,265.80 per gram, while 1 kg of silver is priced at Rs 226,580.