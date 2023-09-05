Hyderabad is the capital of the southern Telangana state of India. It is a major center for the technology industry and home to many affluent restaurants and shops. This white metal in the city follows the pattern of international rates. Here the price of silver is extremely prone to fluctuation. The reason is the dynamic economic situation in the world. In Hyderabad, the silver rate is directly related to the movement of the metal in different countries. It also depends on inflation factors, supply and demand, and the liquidity state of the metal.

Those individuals who do not wish to lock their funds in this metal due to the volatile silver price can invest in exchanges like NCDEX and MCX. In the city, "this not so precious metal" is channeled as an investment in many forms like coins, bullion, ornaments, and commodity exchange. In Hyderabad, there are highly traditional and sentimental practices attached to precious metals like gold and silver. It is used on auspicious occasions like weddings, birthdays, naming ceremonies etc.

When you go to buy this white metal, just keep one thing in mind-pay attention to its price movements. During festivals, its demand rises and hence the price in the city (like any other city of India).