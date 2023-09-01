Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Must Read

Silver Rate Today in Chennai (Friday, Sep 1, 2023)

Sep 1, 2023
SILVER Rate in Chennai₹807 / 10 gm

Today silver Price/gm in Chennai (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹80.7₹80.7₹0
  • 10₹807₹807₹0
  • 100₹8,070₹8,070₹0

silver Rate in Chennai for Last 10 Days (1 kg)


  • DatePrice
  • 2023-08-31₹80,700 (500)
  • 2023-08-30₹80,200 (200)
  • 2023-08-29₹80,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-28₹80,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹80,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹80,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-25₹80,000 (1500)
  • 2023-08-24₹78,500 (1800)
  • 2023-08-23₹76,700 (0)
  • 2023-08-22₹76,700 (200)

Month Wise silver Trend In Chennai

Trend of Silver in Chennai, Aug 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹63,300.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹60,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹64,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹60,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-5.21%

Trend of Silver in Chennai, Oct 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹62,000.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹63,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹67,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹55,300.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.61%

Trend of Silver in Chennai, Nov 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹65,000.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹68,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹68,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹61,400.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.62%

Trend of Silver in Chennai, Dec 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹69,800.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹74,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹74,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹69,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.45%

Trend of Silver in Chennai, Jan 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹74,300.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹74,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹75,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹73,500.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.27%

Trend of Silver in Chennai, Feb 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹76,000.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹69,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹77,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹69,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-8.95%

Trend of Silver in Chennai, Mar 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹70,200.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹77,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹77,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹67,300.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change10.40%

Trend of Silver in Chennai, Apr 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹77,700.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹80,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹83,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹77,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.47%

Trend of Silver in Chennai, May 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹80,200.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹76,800.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹83,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹76,200.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-4.24%

Trend of Silver in Chennai, Jun 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹77,600.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹74,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹79,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.61%

Trend of Silver in Chennai, Jul 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹75,700.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹80,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹82,400.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹75,500.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change5.68%

Historical Trend

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Trending

Read More

Chennai Facts

On the Bay of Bengal in eastern India, Chennai is the capital of the state of Tamil Nadu (TN). In Chennai (like other cosmopolitan cities like Mumbai or Delhi), the rate of silver is a reflection of the international silver rate. The rate itself is decided by various market dynamics. In India, this "not so precious metal" is traded mainly on the MCX or Multi-Commodity Exchange. This is also among the top 3 destinations worldwide for silver trading.

In our nation, silver is among the most popular commodities. However, its production in the country is minimal. Hence, most of the internal demand has to be met through imports. In Chennai, for buyers, silver has emerged not only as a metal for jewellery but also as a safe bet for savings in the short and long run. Silver here is popular among the middle class.

Generally, silver is available at 999 purity. Simply it means that out of 1000 parts of the final alloy, 999 parts are pure white metal. In Chennai, the rate of silver is decided as per the weight of it in grams and troy weights. For measurement, popular units include grams, ounces, million ounces, tolas, kilograms, tonnes, short tonnes, and metric tonnes.

Trending In Market

Index Performance
Market Stats
Price Shocker
Volume Shocker
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Market Quotes
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Silver Rate In Top Cities

Gold Rate In Top Cities

Latest News

icon
Market Data