On the Bay of Bengal in eastern India, Chennai is the capital of the state of Tamil Nadu (TN). In Chennai (like other cosmopolitan cities like Mumbai or Delhi), the rate of silver is a reflection of the international silver rate. The rate itself is decided by various market dynamics. In India, this "not so precious metal" is traded mainly on the MCX or Multi-Commodity Exchange. This is also among the top 3 destinations worldwide for silver trading.

In our nation, silver is among the most popular commodities. However, its production in the country is minimal. Hence, most of the internal demand has to be met through imports. In Chennai, for buyers, silver has emerged not only as a metal for jewellery but also as a safe bet for savings in the short and long run. Silver here is popular among the middle class.

Generally, silver is available at 999 purity. Simply it means that out of 1000 parts of the final alloy, 999 parts are pure white metal. In Chennai, the rate of silver is decided as per the weight of it in grams and troy weights. For measurement, popular units include grams, ounces, million ounces, tolas, kilograms, tonnes, short tonnes, and metric tonnes.