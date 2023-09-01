Ahmedabad, located at the banks of river Sabarmati, is the most populous city in the state of Gujarat. In India, generally, people who buy silver do so without the intention of using it as an investment for the future, but rather as a form of a costly gift in the form of jewelry (or ornaments). However, in Ahmedabad, the mindset of investing in silver is gaining momentum. Today, access to real-time information on the fluctuations in the silver price is available. Now, it is being viewed as an investable commodity like gold.