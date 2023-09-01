Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Must Read

Silver Rate Today in Ahmedabad (Friday, Sep 1, 2023)

Sep 1, 2023
SILVER Rate in Ahmedabad₹776 / 10 gm

Today silver Price/gm in Ahmedabad (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹77.6₹77.6₹0
  • 10₹776₹776₹0
  • 100₹7,760₹7,760₹0

silver Rate in Ahmedabad for Last 10 Days (1 kg)


  • DatePrice
  • 2023-08-31₹77,600 (500)
  • 2023-08-30₹77,100 (200)
  • 2023-08-29₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-28₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-25₹76,900 (1600)
  • 2023-08-24₹75,300 (1800)
  • 2023-08-23₹73,500 (0)
  • 2023-08-22₹73,500 (200)

Month Wise silver Trend In Ahmedabad

Trend of Silver in Ahmedabad, Aug 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹58,000.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹50,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹59,300.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹50,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-12.41%

Trend of Silver in Ahmedabad, Sep 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹51,600.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹57,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹58,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹51,600.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change10.47%

Trend of Silver in Ahmedabad, Oct 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹56,900.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹57,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹62,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹55,300.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.05%

Trend of Silver in Ahmedabad, Nov 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹59,500.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹61,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹62,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹58,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.19%

Trend of Silver in Ahmedabad, Dec 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹63,600.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹71,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹74,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹63,600.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change12.11%

Trend of Silver in Ahmedabad, Jan 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹71,300.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹72,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹74,400.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹71,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.40%

Trend of Silver in Ahmedabad, Feb 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹73,300.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹66,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹74,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹66,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-8.87%

Trend of Silver in Ahmedabad, Mar 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹67,000.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹65,250.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change10.45%

Trend of Silver in Ahmedabad, Apr 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹74,500.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹76,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹79,600.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.28%

Trend of Silver in Ahmedabad, May 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹76,000.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹72,800.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹78,250.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹72,600.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-4.21%

Trend of Silver in Ahmedabad, Jun 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹72,800.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹71,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹74,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹70,900.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-1.92%

Trend of Silver in Ahmedabad, Jul 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹71,900.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹77,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹79,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹71,700.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change7.09%

Historical Trend

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Trending

Read More

Ahmedabad Facts

Ahmedabad, located at the banks of river Sabarmati, is the most populous city in the state of Gujarat. In India, generally, people who buy silver do so without the intention of using it as an investment for the future, but rather as a form of a costly gift in the form of jewelry (or ornaments). However, in Ahmedabad, the mindset of investing in silver is gaining momentum. Today, access to real-time information on the fluctuations in the silver price is available. Now, it is being viewed as an investable commodity like gold.

Trending In Market

Index Performance
Market Stats
Price Shocker
Volume Shocker
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Market Quotes
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Silver Rate In Top Cities

Gold Rate In Top Cities

Latest News

icon
Market Data