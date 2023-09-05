Delhi is the national capital of India and silver here is one of the most sought-after commodities. The national capital, with its vast and diverse population, is a major driver of the sale of silver in India. Consequently, in Delhi, the silver rate today can be accepted as a benchmark for silver rates in other parts of the country. Silver has been popular with the ever-expanding middle class in the city. However, now even the lower income groups rely on silver. They see it as a form of investment to hedge against inflation. The metal can be immediately sold for money when some need arises.

In Delhi, silver is mainly purchased in its physical form. This offers options such as coins, silverware, jewelry, bullions, and so on. By residents of Delhi, silver is also traded in the Multi Commodity Exchange.

In the city gold and silver are the most precious and loved metals. However, this white metal is used as currency. It also carries value when stored in its physical form. This is considered a safe-haven asset as it helps when the stock market gets volatile. In Delhi, along with other factors, silver prices are most often dependent directly on the value of gold in the market.