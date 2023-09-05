In India, Surat is a city in the state of Gujarat and used to be a large seaport. Now, it is the economic and commercial center in South Gujarat. It is one of the largest urban areas of western part of the country. Here, silver is highly sought-after by people. As per reports, the mining of silver is getting costlier. Hence, the price of the white precious metal may also increase.

In the city, silver is widely used in the form of silverware and gifts during festivals and weddings. It is sought across varying age groups and social strata. In the city of Surat, several jewellery exhibitions are regularly held. These events attract serpentine queues and bookings. In addition to handcrafted artifacts, various kinds of jewellery such as bajubandh, bracelets, and anklets are in demand.

Across Surat, there are several prominent stores that offer a wide range of silverware and jewellery. Sterling silver has resale value and therefore, is widely in demand in the city. It is also traded in Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). A word of advice: If you are going to buy silver, it is advisable to buy from a reputable jeweller to ensure the authenticity of the metal.