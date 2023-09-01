Follow Us

Silver Rate Today in Bangalore (Friday, Sep 1, 2023)

Sep 1, 2023
SILVER Rate in Bangalore₹765 / 10 gm-2.5

Today silver Price/gm in Bangalore (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹76.5₹76.75-₹0.25
  • 10₹765₹767.5-₹2.5
  • 100₹7,650₹7,675-₹25

silver Rate in Bangalore for Last 10 Days (1 kg)


  • DatePrice
  • 2023-08-31₹76,750 (1000)
  • 2023-08-30₹75,750 (250)
  • 2023-08-29₹75,500 (0)
  • 2023-08-28₹75,500 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹75,500 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹75,500 (0)
  • 2023-08-25₹75,500 (1000)
  • 2023-08-24₹74,500 (2000)
  • 2023-08-23₹72,500 (0)
  • 2023-08-22₹72,500 (0)

Month Wise silver Trend In Bangalore

Trend of Silver in Bangalore, Aug 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹63,300.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹50,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹64,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹50,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-19.75%

Trend of Silver in Bangalore, Sep 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹58,000.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹62,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹63,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹5,64,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.90%

Trend of Silver in Bangalore, Oct 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹62,000.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹57,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹67,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹55,300.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-7.26%

Trend of Silver in Bangalore, Nov 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹59,500.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹68,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹68,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹59,500.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change14.29%

Trend of Silver in Bangalore, Dec 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹69,800.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹74,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹74,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹69,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.45%

Trend of Silver in Bangalore, Jan 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹74,300.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹74,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹75,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹73,500.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.27%

Trend of Silver in Bangalore, Feb 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹76,000.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹69,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹77,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹69,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-8.95%

Trend of Silver in Bangalore, Mar 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹70,200.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹77,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹77,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹67,300.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change10.40%

Trend of Silver in Bangalore, Apr 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹77,700.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹80,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹83,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹77,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.47%

Trend of Silver in Bangalore, May 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹80,200.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹72,000.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹83,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹72,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-10.22%

Trend of Silver in Bangalore, Jun 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹73,000.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹71,250.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹75,750.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹70,250.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-2.40%

Trend of Silver in Bangalore, Jul 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹71,500.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹75,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹77,850.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹71,250.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change5.59%

Historical Trend

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Bangalore Facts

Bangalore is not only the capital but also the largest city of the Indian state of Karnataka. It has a metropolitan population of about 11 million. In India, this makes it the third most populous city and fifth most populous urban agglomeration. It is also the biggest city in South India. It is a metropolitan city that sees a thriving market for silver. Reportedly, when it comes to the consumption of this metal, the city comes second only to Chennai in Southern India. People in Bangalore consider silver mainly as an investment. It has a profitable resale value and stability to bank upon.

The rate of silver here depends heavily on international prices of commodities. Interestingly, in Bangalore, while the price of gold has increased in the past few months, silver has become an even more affordable metal. This has led to a tremendous rise in its demand.

The city has a sizable population of middle-class income groups. Mostly, people use silver here for investment purposes (especially in middle-class households). This "not so precious metal" is also being used for gifting during weddings and birthday parties. Fairer sex loves it as an anklet. Gold being clearly expensive gives silver the required edge.

