Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Must Read

Silver Rate Today in Mumbai (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
SILVER Rate in Mumbai₹762 / 10 gm-7

Today silver Price/gm in Mumbai (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹76.2₹76.9-₹0.7
  • 10₹762₹769-₹7
  • 100₹7,620₹7,690-₹70

silver Rate in Mumbai for Last 10 Days (1 kg)


  • DatePrice
  • 2023-09-04₹76,900 (700)
  • 2023-09-03₹77,600 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹77,600 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹77,600 (0)
  • 2023-08-31₹77,600 (500)
  • 2023-08-30₹77,100 (200)
  • 2023-08-29₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-28₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹76,900 (0)

Month Wise silver Trend In Mumbai

Trend of Silver in Mumbai, Aug 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹58,000.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹50,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹59,300.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹50,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-12.41%

Trend of Silver in Mumbai, Sep 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹51,600.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹57,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹60,400.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹51,600.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change10.47%

Trend of Silver in Mumbai, Oct 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹56,900.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹57,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹62,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹55,300.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.05%

Trend of Silver in Mumbai, Nov 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹59,500.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹61,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹62,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹58,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.19%

Trend of Silver in Mumbai, Dec 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹63,600.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹71,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹72,300.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹63,600.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change12.11%

Trend of Silver in Mumbai, Jan 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹71,300.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹72,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹72,900.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹71,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.40%

Trend of Silver in Mumbai, Feb 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹73,300.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹66,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹74,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹66,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-8.87%

Trend of Silver in Mumbai, Mar 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹66,800.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹65,250.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change10.78%

Trend of Silver in Mumbai, Apr 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹74,500.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹76,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹79,600.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.28%

Trend of Silver in Mumbai, May 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹76,000.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹76,800.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹78,250.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹72,600.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.05%

Trend of Silver in Mumbai, Jun 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹72,800.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹71,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹74,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹70,900.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-1.92%

Trend of Silver in Mumbai, Jul 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹71,900.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹77,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹79,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹71,700.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change7.09%

Historical Trend

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Trending

Read More

Mumbai Facts

Mumbai is the capital city of the Indian state of Maharashtra and the de facto financial centre of the country. As per the United Nations (UN), as of 2018, Mumbai is the second-most populous city in India after Delhi. It is also the eighth-most populous city in the world. It has a population of roughly 2 crore people (20 million). Being the financial centre, the demand for gold and silver here is too high.

Here, like in any other city in India, the price of silver is determined by several geo-political, economic, and other factors. It is also influenced by local and industrial demand, the value of the US dollar, and local taxes. In addition to having a massive demand for industrial usage, silver in this metropolitan area is also used for ornaments, jewellery, and investment purposes. During birthday parties, people use it for gifting purposes as well.

In India, this city is among the largest consumers of silver. Here, this "not so precious metal" is considered to be a good option to hedge against inflation or bad times. It can be bought and sold in the market any time one wants. The demand for it rises during weddings and festival seasons.

Trending In Market

Index Performance
Market Stats
Price Shocker
Volume Shocker
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Market Quotes
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Silver Rate In Top Cities

Gold Rate In Top Cities

Latest News

icon
Market Data