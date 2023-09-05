Follow Us

Gold Rate Today in Pune (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
GOLD Rate in Pune₹6,032 / gm24 Carat10GOLD Rate in Pune₹5,530 / gm22 Carat10

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Pune (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹6,032₹6,022₹10
  • 10₹60,320₹60,220₹100
  • 100₹6,03,200₹6,02,200₹1,000

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Pune (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹5,530₹5,520₹10
  • 10₹55,300₹55,200₹100
  • 100₹5,53,000₹5,52,000₹1,000

gold Rate in Pune for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


  • Date22 Carat24 Carat
  • 2023-09-04₹55,200 (50)₹60,220 (60)
  • 2023-09-03₹55,150 (0)₹60,160 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹55,150 (0)₹60,160 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹55,150 (150)₹60,160 (160)
  • 2023-08-31₹55,000 (0)₹60,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-30₹55,000 (550)₹60,000 (600)
  • 2023-08-29₹54,450 (50)₹59,400 (50)
  • 2023-08-28₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)

Month Wise gold Trend In Pune

Trend of Gold in Pune, Aug 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹51,410.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹51,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹52,580.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹51,260.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-0.21%

Trend of Gold in Pune, Sep 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹50,760.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹50,930.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹51,190.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹49,980.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.33%

Trend of Gold in Pune, Oct 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹50,760.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹50,870.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹52,230.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹50,430.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.22%

Trend of Gold in Pune, Nov 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹50,810.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹52,970.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹53,210.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹50,320.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.25%

Trend of Gold in Pune, Dec 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹53,180.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹55,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹55,200.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹53,180.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.80%

Trend of Gold in Pune, Jan 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹55,200.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹57,270.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹57,930.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹55,040.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.75%

Trend of Gold in Pune, Feb 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹57,820.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹56,120.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹58,470.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹56,020.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-2.94%

Trend of Gold in Pune, Mar 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹56,290.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹60,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹60,320.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹55,530.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.59%

Trend of Gold in Pune, Apr 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹60,000.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹60,930.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹61,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹59,670.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.55%

Trend of Gold in Pune, May 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹60,760.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹60,930.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹62,400.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹60,490.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.28%

Trend of Gold in Pune, Jun 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹60,760.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹58,850.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹61,100.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹58,750.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.14%

Trend of Gold in Pune, Jul 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹59,070.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹60,280.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹60,750.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹58,960.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.05%

Historical Trend - 22 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Historical Trend - 24 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

