The demand for gold keeps fluctuating in Pune and thus it keeps varying every day. This city houses ample amounts of gold shops or showrooms that are flooded by customers during the auspicious days of festive seasons. The second largest city in Maharashtra, Pune witnesses good gold demand for industrial use. Gold's use in jewellery and ornaments is also quite high. In Pune, there are no gold mines. Residents depend on gold supplied from other cities in the country. They also depend on imported gold to cater to their needs. Hence, the gold here is a bit more expensive compared to places that produce this costly metal.