Railway PSU, Rail Vikas Nigam is on an order-winning spree as the railway company has bagged two orders exceeding a combined amount worth Rs 1,000 crore. These include letters of contract from NMDC and West Central Railway.

RVNL: NMDC Order Details

The company has secured an order worth Rs 758.07 crore (inclusive of GST) from NMDC for railway infrastructure development and civil works in Chhattisgarh.

Under the scope of work, RVNL will develop a railway siding near Padapur Village, along with bridges, PWD road diversions, associated works, and more. This also includes preparation of feasibility study reports, detailed project reports, detailed engineering, execution, and project management consultancy services for capacity expansion of Bacheli.

The order will be executed within a period of 36 months.

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RVNL: West Central Railway Order Details

The railway company bagged its second order from West Central Railway for design and traction system upgradation work, valued at Rs 244.32 crore. The order will be executed within a time frame of 18 months.

According to RVNL’s regulatory filing, it will carry out the design/modification, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 132kV / 55 kV Scott-connected Traction Sub Stations and switching posts with AT between the Itarsi (Excl.) – Shridham (Incl.) section (without SCADA) of Jabalpur Division.

This is in connection with the upgradation of the electric traction system of West Central Railway.

The combined value of both these orders stands at around Rs 1,002.4 crore.

RVNL: Share Price

RVNL’s stock ended Friday’s trade flat at Rs 272. Over the past month, the stock has declined by more than 11%, while over the past six months it has fallen by more than 16%. So far this year, it has gone down by nearly 25%.

About the company

The company is the Indian central government’s public sector undertaking, which operates under the Ministry of Railways. Its operations span executing railway infrastructure projects, railway electrification and signalling, development of metro rail projects, and more.