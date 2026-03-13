Railway stocks are likely to draw investor attention today, as March 13 marks the record date for the interim dividend payouts of two major PSUs — IRFC and RailTel. Why is it an important date to watch and when will the dividend actually be paid out?

Here are all the details to watch out for –

1. IRFC: Interim Dividend Details

The railway entity will pay out an interim dividend of Rs 1.05 per equity share of Rs 10. Today, i.e., March 13, is the IRFC record date for determining the eligible shareholders for this payout. This marks the second interim dividend payout by the PSU for FY26.

The reason why a record date is important is because the company decides on the exact list of shareholders eligible for the dividend payout based on the ownership in record date. For investors to be eligible for the dividend, they need to be listed on the records of the company specifically on this date.

Previously, IRFC had paid out an interim dividend of Rs 1.05 per share in Q2.

As per the company’s regulatory filing, the dividend shall only be paid through electronic mode. The provision for remittance of dividend via physical instruments such as cheques or warrants has been discontinued, it added.

IRFC: Raising Rs 70,000 crore for FY27

On March 9, the company’s board approved the raising of funds up to Rs 70,000 crore for FY27. The railway entity added that the funds shall be raised at an appropriate time, keeping in view the market conditions and funding requirements.

IRFC: Q3 Financials

For Q3FY26, the Navratna PSU posted its highest-ever profit of Rs 1,802 crore, marking a YoY growth of 11% against Rs 1,630 crore reported for Q3FY25.

Meanwhile, IRFC’s revenue from operations saw a YoY decline of over 1% at Rs 6,661 crore, in comparison to Rs 6,763 crore posted for Q3FY25.

2. RailTel: Interim Dividend Details

As for RailTel, the company will pay an interim dividend of Re 1 per share, marking a rate of 10% of the paid-up share capital. The railway entity will determine the eligibility of shareholders for this payment today, and they will receive the payout by March 24. Only those shareholders who are on the list by record date are eligible for the dividend payout.

This marks the second interim dividend payout by the PSU, as it had paid a dividend of Re 1 per share in Q2 as well.

RailTel: Receives Order from Power Grid Corporation of India

The PSU on March 11 secured a services contract worth Rs 115 crore from the Power Grid Corporation of India. According to the company’s regulatory filing, the order will be executed by September 10, 2034.

RailTel: Q3 Financials

The PSU reported a net profit of Rs 62.4 crore for Q3FY26, marking a YoY decline of 4% against its profit of Rs 65 crore reported for Q3FY25. The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter ended December stood at Rs 913 crore, rising nearly 19% in comparison to Rs 767 crore reported for Q3FY25.

Conclusion

Both IRFC and RailTel shares are down over 10% in the last 1 month. Investor focus is now on the dividend payout and the Q4 results due next month.