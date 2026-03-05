Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has scheduled its board meeting for March 9 to make some important announcements. The Navratna PSU will declare its second interim dividend and consider the approval of its market borrowing programme for Financial Year 2026-2027. Here are five key details you should know about the same:

1. IRFC: Board meeting to consider interim dividend payout

The PSU’s board of directors will meet on March 9 to consider the declaration of the company’s second interim dividend for FY26. The record date to determine the eligible shareholders for the dividend payout has been set for March 13.

The company has not disclosed the dividend payout yet . For Q2FY26, the PSU had paid out an interim dividend of Rs 1.05 per share.

2. IRFC: To consider and approve market borrowings for FY27

As per the PSU’s regulatory filing, the company will also consider its Market Borrowings Programme for Financial Year 2026-2027 in the board meeting.

A market borrowing programme is the process by which the government raises funds from both domestic and international capital markets by mainly issuing securities like bonds and treasury bills to fund its capital expenditure needs.

3. IRFC: Meets FIIs to expand funding options

Just a few days before its board meeting, i.e., on March 4, the company concluded its External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) roadshows with Japanese/Taiwanese investors in Singapore.

“These roadshows are also part of the Company’s strategy to broaden the lender base and mobilise long-term funds at competitive rates and favourable terms, while strategically diversifying IRFC’s currency profile,” IRFC stated in its official press release.

4. IRFC: Q3FY26 Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the PSU posted its highest-ever profit for the third consecutive quarter, driven by growth in lending and improvement in margins. The company posted a net profit of Rs 1,802 crore for Q3FY26, registering a YoY growth of 11% against Rs 1,630 crore reported for Q3FY25.

While the railway enterprise’s revenue from operations saw a YoY decline of over 1% at Rs 6,661 crore against Rs 6,763 crore posted for Q3FY25.

5. IRFC: Share Price

In the intra-day session, the shares are trading flat at Rs 97.76. Over the past one month, the company’s stock has declined by nearly 15%, while over the past one year, IRFC’s stock has fallen by 17%.