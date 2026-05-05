The global markets are cautious after the recent developments across West Asia, which led to a jump in crude oil prices. Following this, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a quiet start, down 10 points or 0.04%.

Earlier on Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 122 points or 0.51% higher at 24,119, while the BSE Sensex rose 356 points or 0.46% to close at 77,269.

Key global and domestic cues to know on May 05, 2026

Asian Markets

The Asian indices on Tuesday morning remained cautious as oil prices surged. However, most of the key Asian indices are closed today, including China and Japan. Yesterday, South Korean stocks hit a fresh record, following their strongest monthly gain in 28 years.

US markets

The US markets closed Monday’s trade on a lower note, as oil prices continued to rally as West Asia sent oil prices higher, sparking further worries about instability in the region. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 557.37 points, or 1.13%, closing at 48,941.90. The S&P 500 slid 0.41% to end at 7,200.75, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.19% to settle at 25,067.80.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 1.31% to trade at $105.02 per barrel. Brent Crude Futures traded 0.58% lower at $113.77 this morning. On COMEX, crude prices declined 1.4% to trade at $104.98 a barrel. However, oil futures extended gains the previous night after the UAE’s Fujairah said that a fire erupted in a petroleum industrial site following a drone attack from Iran. WTI surged over $3, and Brent was up over $5 a barrel post the incident.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,49,550 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen by 1.33% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,49,300 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,12,162.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,530.70 an ounce, which was a little change from yesterday’s price.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate fell 2.78% at Rs 2.43 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices fell 0.67% on Tuesday to trade at $73.03 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 4,539.49 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 4,493.73 crore on May 04, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was up 0.03% at 98.49. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.17% to close at 95.08 to the dollar on May 04.

Top sectors in Monday’s trade

The Sugar sector’s stocks rose the most in Monday’s trade, rising 2.32% in market capitalisation. Further, Ethanol stocks were followed by the Packaging sector stocks, which were further followed by the Infrastructure stocks. However, the Semiconductor sector stocks fell the most, dropping 12.84%.

Best and worst performing business groups

The Ambani Group’s market cap rose the most in Monday’s session, rising 2.42%. It was followed by the Vedanta Group. In the list of Vedanta Group stocks, Vedanta’s share surged 4.6%. Apart from that, Essar Group’s market capitalisation fell the most, falling 2.9%.