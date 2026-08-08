Here's the live share price of Kanpur Plastipack along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-2.43
|-14.33
|-23.16
|-36.32
|-16.45
|26.58
|24.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kanpur Plastipack has gained 1.95% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Kanpur Plastipack has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|212.84
|211.2
|10
|212.49
|210.82
|20
|205.04
|207.66
|50
|198.91
|202.13
|100
|194.87
|198.31
|200
|194.33
|193.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kanpur Plastipack saw a drop in promoter holding to 68.04%, while DII stake decreased to 1.40%, FII holding rose to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:44 PM IST IST
|Kanpur Plasti. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Kanpur Plasti. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Kanpur Plasti. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Kanpur Plasti. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Kanpur Plasti. - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results Q1-2026-27.
Source: Dion Global
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209UP1971PLC003444 and registration number is 003444. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 717.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanpur Plastipack is ₹209.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kanpur Plastipack is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kanpur Plastipack is ₹511.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanpur Plastipack are ₹210.95 and ₹208.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanpur Plastipack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanpur Plastipack is ₹247.00 and 52-week low of Kanpur Plastipack is ₹156.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kanpur Plastipack has shown returns of 0.22% over the past day, 5.64% for the past month, -4.87% over 3 months, 1.95% over 1 year, 22.37% across 3 years, and 3.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanpur Plastipack are 11.32 and 1.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.57 per annum.
Source: Dion Global