What is the Market Cap of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd.? The market cap of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. is ₹260.82 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. is 98.62 and PB ratio of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. is 1.46 as on .

What is the share price of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. is ₹121.50 as on .