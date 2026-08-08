What is the share price of Kanpur Plastipack? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanpur Plastipack is ₹209.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kanpur Plastipack? The Kanpur Plastipack is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kanpur Plastipack? The market cap of Kanpur Plastipack is ₹511.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kanpur Plastipack? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanpur Plastipack are ₹210.95 and ₹208.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanpur Plastipack? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanpur Plastipack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanpur Plastipack is ₹247.00 and 52-week low of Kanpur Plastipack is ₹156.10 as on .

How has the Kanpur Plastipack performed historically in terms of returns? The Kanpur Plastipack has shown returns of 0.22% over the past day, 5.64% for the past month, -4.87% over 3 months, 1.95% over 1 year, 22.37% across 3 years, and 3.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kanpur Plastipack? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanpur Plastipack are 11.32 and 1.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.57 per annum.

Source: Dion Global