Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209UP1971PLC003444 and registration number is 003444. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 625.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. is ₹260.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. is 98.62 and PB ratio of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. is 1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. is ₹121.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. is ₹136.05 and 52-week low of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. is ₹73.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.