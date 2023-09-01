Follow Us

KANPUR PLASTIPACK LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹121.50 Closed
-0.12-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹121.05₹122.90
₹121.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹73.00₹136.05
₹121.50
Open Price
₹121.60
Prev. Close
₹121.65
Volume
11,205

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1122.62
  • R2123.68
  • R3124.47
  • Pivot
    121.83
  • S1120.77
  • S2119.98
  • S3118.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5109.17122.04
  • 10110.46121.18
  • 20110.46119.38
  • 50114.55113.48
  • 100118.85106.82
  • 200123.93104.24

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.381.8917.0442.581.3344.7044.70
-3.379.929.212.9810.85123.206.79
2.4426.6235.3081.54146.01795.28562.27
-1.91-13.86-2.1822.2715.96-31.3762.00
10.35-4.19-8.53-10.15-42.7080.16104.65
26.529.5315.1914.64-38.1242.8552.94
5.434.1650.3875.6121.12257.44-4.93
6.976.821.7915.74-34.5655.60144.49
6.9822.6968.47100.0852.5444.9244.92
3.910.83-7.4131.7337.071.92-2.10
-2.942.2727.2670.1924.246,195.242,794.89
11.8811.4920.688.89-20.23185.05334.12
6.69-7.4314.3545.080.13296.45233.76
3.980.18-16.5315.9481.48257.22190.33
2.69-12.29-14.452.41-43.8648.9199.17
-1.238.707.2013.32-12.68630.49550.92
-3.99-1.2621.1618.33-6.74147.5389.10
1.84-0.207.3120.82-30.6922.60-32.29
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
8.9261.0751.3936.43165.31423.38345.80

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. Share Holdings

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
  • Appointment
    Kanpur Plastipack Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr Manoj Agarwal as Chairman & Managing Director of the company w.e.f. September 01, 2023.
    04-Aug, 2023 | 04:53 PM
  • Appointment
    Kanpur Plastipack Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr Rajesh Chawla as Independent Director of the company w.e.f. August 04, 2023.
    04-Aug, 2023 | 04:53 PM

About Kanpur Plastipack Ltd.

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209UP1971PLC003444 and registration number is 003444. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 625.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shashank Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Usha Agarwal
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Dharam Bir Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prem Singh Khamesra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subodh Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akshay Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kanpur Plastipack Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd.?

The market cap of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. is ₹260.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. is 98.62 and PB ratio of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. is 1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. is ₹121.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. is ₹136.05 and 52-week low of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. is ₹73.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

