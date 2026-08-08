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Kanpur Plastipack Share Price

NSE
BSE

KANPUR PLASTIPACK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Kanpur Plastipack along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹209.00 Closed
0.22₹ 0.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kanpur Plastipack Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹208.55₹210.95
₹209.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹156.10₹247.00
₹209.00
Open Price
₹208.90
Prev. Close
₹208.55
Volume
1,132

Source: Dion Global

Kanpur Plastipack Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-2.43-14.33-23.16-36.32-16.4526.5824.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kanpur Plastipack has gained 1.95% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Kanpur Plastipack has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Kanpur Plastipack Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kanpur Plastipack Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5212.84211.2
10212.49210.82
20205.04207.66
50198.91202.13
100194.87198.31
200194.33193.73

Source: Dion Global

Kanpur Plastipack Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kanpur Plastipack saw a drop in promoter holding to 68.04%, while DII stake decreased to 1.40%, FII holding rose to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kanpur Plastipack Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 03:44 PM IST ISTKanpur Plasti. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 29, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTKanpur Plasti. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 27, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTKanpur Plasti. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 27, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTKanpur Plasti. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 27, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTKanpur Plasti. - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results Q1-2026-27.

Source: Dion Global

About Kanpur Plastipack

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209UP1971PLC003444 and registration number is 003444. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 717.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shashank Agarwal
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Usha Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dharam Bir Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Chawla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Basant Seth
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kanpur Plastipack Share Price

What is the share price of Kanpur Plastipack?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanpur Plastipack is ₹209.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kanpur Plastipack?

The Kanpur Plastipack is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kanpur Plastipack?

The market cap of Kanpur Plastipack is ₹511.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kanpur Plastipack?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanpur Plastipack are ₹210.95 and ₹208.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanpur Plastipack?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanpur Plastipack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanpur Plastipack is ₹247.00 and 52-week low of Kanpur Plastipack is ₹156.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kanpur Plastipack performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kanpur Plastipack has shown returns of 0.22% over the past day, 5.64% for the past month, -4.87% over 3 months, 1.95% over 1 year, 22.37% across 3 years, and 3.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kanpur Plastipack?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanpur Plastipack are 11.32 and 1.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.57 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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