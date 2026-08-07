Here's the live share price of Ester Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-2.43
|-14.33
|-23.16
|-36.32
|-16.45
|26.58
|24.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ester Industries has declined 18.60% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Ester Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|88.29
|87.93
|10
|88.54
|88.24
|20
|88.93
|88.79
|50
|90.43
|90.1
|100
|91.06
|92.24
|200
|97.53
|97.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ester Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.15%, FII holding unchanged at 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:13 PM IST IST
|Ester Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June
|Jul 03, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|Ester Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Ester Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jun 02, 2026, 04:33 PM IST IST
|Ester Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|Ester Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Ester Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24111UR1985PLC015063 and registration number is 015063. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1045.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ester Industries is ₹87.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ester Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ester Industries is ₹916.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ester Industries are ₹89.14 and ₹87.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ester Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ester Industries is ₹133.00 and 52-week low of Ester Industries is ₹68.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ester Industries has shown returns of -0.67% over the past day, -4.22% for the past month, -10.9% over 3 months, -18.6% over 1 year, -4.8% across 3 years, and -9.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ester Industries are -33.35 and 1.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.
Source: Dion Global