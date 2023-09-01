What is the Market Cap of Ester Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Ester Industries Ltd. is ₹798.50 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ester Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ester Industries Ltd. is 6.9 and PB ratio of Ester Industries Ltd. is 1.03 as on .

What is the share price of Ester Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ester Industries Ltd. is ₹95.75 as on .