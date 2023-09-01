Follow Us

Ester Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ESTER INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹95.75 Closed
-0.05-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ester Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹95.20₹97.85
₹95.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹82.40₹190.00
₹95.75
Open Price
₹96.30
Prev. Close
₹95.80
Volume
1,03,645

Ester Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R197.23
  • R298.82
  • R399.78
  • Pivot
    96.27
  • S194.68
  • S293.72
  • S392.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5175.394.89
  • 10173.194.8
  • 20169.3896.95
  • 50164.33102.86
  • 100146.83107.87
  • 200143.51115.3

Ester Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.47-12.48-14.632.20-43.9848.6098.75
-3.2210.089.383.1311.02123.546.95
2.2026.3434.9981.13145.46793.26560.78
-1.83-13.79-2.1022.3616.05-31.3262.12
9.85-4.62-8.94-10.55-42.9679.35103.74
26.559.5515.2214.66-38.1142.8852.98
5.324.0550.2375.4320.99257.07-5.03
6.936.781.7515.70-34.5855.54144.40
7.0822.8068.62100.2652.6845.0545.05
3.730.66-7.5731.5036.831.74-2.27
-2.852.3727.3870.3524.366,201.362,797.70
11.6311.2520.418.65-20.41184.42333.16
7.29-6.9114.9845.880.68298.65235.61
3.910.11-16.5915.8681.35256.96190.12
-2.836.955.4711.49-14.08618.70540.42
-5.56-2.8719.1816.40-8.26143.4986.01
1.84-0.207.3120.82-30.6922.60-32.29
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.502.0117.1942.761.4644.8844.88
8.9261.0751.3936.43165.31423.38345.80

Ester Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Ester Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Certificate under SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018
    Pursuant to Regulation 74 (5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, we are enclosing herewith the details of Dematerialised shares (as provided by our RTA) during the month of July, 2023.
    07-Aug, 2023 | 02:59 PM

About Ester Industries Ltd.

Ester Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24111UR1985PLC015063 and registration number is 015063. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of moulded industrial accessories of plastics [including electrical insulating fittings of plastics]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1405.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Singhania
    Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Pradeeep Kumar Rustagi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ayush Vardhan Singhania
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Archana Singhania
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Newatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M S Ramachandran
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anand Chand Burman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P S Dasgupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Dinodia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Padamaja Shailen Ruparel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ester Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ester Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Ester Industries Ltd. is ₹798.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ester Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ester Industries Ltd. is 6.9 and PB ratio of Ester Industries Ltd. is 1.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ester Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ester Industries Ltd. is ₹95.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ester Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ester Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ester Industries Ltd. is ₹190.00 and 52-week low of Ester Industries Ltd. is ₹82.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

