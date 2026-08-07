What is the share price of Ester Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ester Industries is ₹87.83 as on .

What kind of stock is Ester Industries? The Ester Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ester Industries? The market cap of Ester Industries is ₹916.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ester Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ester Industries are ₹89.14 and ₹87.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ester Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ester Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ester Industries is ₹133.00 and 52-week low of Ester Industries is ₹68.80 as on .

How has the Ester Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Ester Industries has shown returns of -0.67% over the past day, -4.22% for the past month, -10.9% over 3 months, -18.6% over 1 year, -4.8% across 3 years, and -9.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ester Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ester Industries are -33.35 and 1.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.

Source: Dion Global