Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ester Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ESTER INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Ester Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹87.83 Closed
-0.67₹ -0.59
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ester Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹87.15₹89.14
₹87.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.80₹133.00
₹87.83
Open Price
₹89.14
Prev. Close
₹88.42
Volume
2,484

Source: Dion Global

Ester Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-2.43-14.33-23.16-36.32-16.4526.5824.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ester Industries has declined 18.60% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Ester Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Ester Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ester Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
588.2987.93
1088.5488.24
2088.9388.79
5090.4390.1
10091.0692.24
20097.5397.89

Source: Dion Global

Ester Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ester Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.15%, FII holding unchanged at 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Ester Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:13 PM IST ISTEster Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June
Jul 03, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTEster Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTEster Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jun 02, 2026, 04:33 PM IST ISTEster Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTEster Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Ester Industries

Ester Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24111UR1985PLC015063 and registration number is 015063. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1045.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Singhania
    Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Pradeeep Kumar Rustagi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ayush Vardhan Singhania
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Padamaja Shailen Ruparel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhay Anant Gupte
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ester Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Ester Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ester Industries is ₹87.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ester Industries?

The Ester Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ester Industries?

The market cap of Ester Industries is ₹916.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ester Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ester Industries are ₹89.14 and ₹87.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ester Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ester Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ester Industries is ₹133.00 and 52-week low of Ester Industries is ₹68.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ester Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ester Industries has shown returns of -0.67% over the past day, -4.22% for the past month, -10.9% over 3 months, -18.6% over 1 year, -4.8% across 3 years, and -9.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ester Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ester Industries are -33.35 and 1.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ester Industries News

More Ester Industries News
Market Pulse