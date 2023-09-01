Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
Ester Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24111UR1985PLC015063 and registration number is 015063. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of moulded industrial accessories of plastics [including electrical insulating fittings of plastics]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1405.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ester Industries Ltd. is ₹798.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ester Industries Ltd. is 6.9 and PB ratio of Ester Industries Ltd. is 1.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ester Industries Ltd. is ₹95.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ester Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ester Industries Ltd. is ₹190.00 and 52-week low of Ester Industries Ltd. is ₹82.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.