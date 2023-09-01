Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Cropster Agro Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CROPSTER AGRO LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹140.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cropster Agro Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹140.00₹140.00
₹140.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹131.00₹194.45
₹140.00
Open Price
₹140.00
Prev. Close
₹140.00
Volume
0

Cropster Agro Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1140
  • R2140
  • R3140
  • Pivot
    140
  • S1140
  • S2140
  • S3140

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5147.34148.88
  • 10149.75152.94
  • 20131.13155.8
  • 5094.25142.93
  • 10065.73119.98
  • 20073.37102.91

Cropster Agro Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.09-12.23-20.27-16.67-3.45477.3297.18
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Cropster Agro Ltd. Share Holdings

Cropster Agro Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Preferential issue
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cropster Agro Ltd.

Planter's Polysacks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19129MH1985PLC243116 and registration number is 243116. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kanhaiyalal Basotia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kamal Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Cropster Agro Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cropster Agro Ltd.?

The market cap of Cropster Agro Ltd. is ₹1.96 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cropster Agro Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cropster Agro Ltd. is -18.25 and PB ratio of Cropster Agro Ltd. is -3.49 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the share price of Cropster Agro Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cropster Agro Ltd. is ₹140.00 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cropster Agro Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cropster Agro Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cropster Agro Ltd. is ₹194.45 and 52-week low of Cropster Agro Ltd. is ₹131.00 as on Aug 29, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data