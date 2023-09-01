What is the Market Cap of Cropster Agro Ltd.? The market cap of Cropster Agro Ltd. is ₹1.96 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cropster Agro Ltd.? P/E ratio of Cropster Agro Ltd. is -18.25 and PB ratio of Cropster Agro Ltd. is -3.49 as on .

What is the share price of Cropster Agro Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cropster Agro Ltd. is ₹140.00 as on .