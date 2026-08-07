What is the share price of Cropster Agro? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cropster Agro is ₹5.08 as on .

What kind of stock is Cropster Agro? The Cropster Agro is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cropster Agro? The market cap of Cropster Agro is ₹426.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cropster Agro? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cropster Agro are ₹5.08 and ₹4.84.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cropster Agro? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cropster Agro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cropster Agro is ₹32.10 and 52-week low of Cropster Agro is ₹4.38 as on .

How has the Cropster Agro performed historically in terms of returns? The Cropster Agro has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, -4.15% for the past month, -12.86% over 3 months, -69.91% over 1 year, 0.13% across 3 years, and 17.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cropster Agro? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cropster Agro are 30.99 and 3.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global