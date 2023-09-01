Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-9.09
|-12.23
|-20.27
|-16.67
|-3.45
|477.32
|97.18
|-3.50
|9.80
|8.93
|2.87
|10.85
|123.03
|6.88
|2.42
|26.02
|35.44
|81.09
|144.83
|791.64
|298.57
|-1.61
|-13.58
|-1.78
|22.81
|16.57
|-31.32
|62.34
|10.20
|-4.23
|-8.69
|-10.28
|-42.73
|80.01
|104.89
|26.00
|9.27
|14.84
|14.07
|-38.34
|42.10
|52.39
|5.11
|4.06
|49.93
|74.99
|20.79
|255.60
|-4.82
|6.71
|6.38
|1.42
|15.44
|-34.68
|55.19
|143.31
|7.74
|23.85
|68.99
|99.89
|53.18
|403.47
|464.44
|3.65
|0.43
|-7.43
|31.34
|36.40
|1.68
|-2.60
|-2.63
|2.92
|28.00
|70.67
|24.01
|6,208.16
|2,786.34
|12.46
|11.91
|21.11
|9.31
|-19.93
|186.02
|332.38
|7.33
|-6.95
|14.98
|45.76
|0.55
|296.80
|235.75
|4.12
|0.21
|-16.47
|15.84
|82.11
|260.05
|187.60
|2.88
|-12.12
|-14.21
|2.23
|-43.91
|50.09
|98.61
|-2.04
|7.55
|6.01
|11.39
|7.95
|7.95
|7.95
|-5.55
|-2.88
|20.66
|17.32
|-7.91
|145.26
|90.05
|1.55
|-0.64
|7.27
|20.54
|-30.82
|21.96
|-32.41
|-6.70
|-24.09
|-4.05
|71.28
|176.60
|2,335.41
|2,572.00
|9.83
|16.76
|94.05
|123.92
|37.96
|233.81
|193.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Preferential issue
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Planter's Polysacks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19129MH1985PLC243116 and registration number is 243116. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cropster Agro Ltd. is ₹1.96 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cropster Agro Ltd. is -18.25 and PB ratio of Cropster Agro Ltd. is -3.49 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cropster Agro Ltd. is ₹140.00 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cropster Agro Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cropster Agro Ltd. is ₹194.45 and 52-week low of Cropster Agro Ltd. is ₹131.00 as on Aug 29, 2023.