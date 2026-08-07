Here's the live share price of Cropster Agro along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cropster Agro
|-5.22
|-4.15
|-12.86
|-69.01
|-69.91
|0.13
|17.17
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cropster Agro has declined 69.91% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Cropster Agro has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.65
|5.12
|10
|6.39
|5.55
|20
|6.1
|5.79
|50
|5.8
|6
|100
|6.09
|7.35
|200
|12
|10.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cropster Agro remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Cropster Agro - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Monday, 10Th August, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 02:00 AM IST IST
|Cropster Agro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Cropster Agro - Reconstitution Of Committee
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Cropster Agro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Cropster Agro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Source: Dion Global
Cropster Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46209GJ1985PLC147523 and registration number is 147523. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 175.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 84.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cropster Agro is ₹5.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cropster Agro is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cropster Agro is ₹426.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cropster Agro are ₹5.08 and ₹4.84.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cropster Agro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cropster Agro is ₹32.10 and 52-week low of Cropster Agro is ₹4.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cropster Agro has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, -4.15% for the past month, -12.86% over 3 months, -69.91% over 1 year, 0.13% across 3 years, and 17.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cropster Agro are 30.99 and 3.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global