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Cropster Agro Share Price

NSE
BSE

CROPSTER AGRO

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Cropster Agro along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.08 Closed
4.96₹ 0.24
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cropster Agro Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.84₹5.08
₹5.08
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.38₹32.10
₹5.08
Open Price
₹4.84
Prev. Close
₹4.84
Volume
2,27,68,071

Source: Dion Global

Cropster Agro Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cropster Agro		-5.22-4.15-12.86-69.01-69.910.1317.17
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cropster Agro has declined 69.91% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Cropster Agro has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Cropster Agro Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cropster Agro Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.655.12
106.395.55
206.15.79
505.86
1006.097.35
2001210.36

Source: Dion Global

Cropster Agro Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cropster Agro remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cropster Agro Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTCropster Agro - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Monday, 10Th August, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 02:00 AM IST ISTCropster Agro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 30, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTCropster Agro - Reconstitution Of Committee
Jul 30, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTCropster Agro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 30, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTCropster Agro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source: Dion Global

About Cropster Agro

Cropster Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46209GJ1985PLC147523 and registration number is 147523. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 175.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 84.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jaivikkumar Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harendrasingh Chahuhan
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sejal Rathod
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahavirsinh Pravinsinh Zala
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Meenu Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Geetika Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aashish Kumar Hemraj Mauray
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cropster Agro Share Price

What is the share price of Cropster Agro?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cropster Agro is ₹5.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cropster Agro?

The Cropster Agro is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cropster Agro?

The market cap of Cropster Agro is ₹426.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cropster Agro?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cropster Agro are ₹5.08 and ₹4.84.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cropster Agro?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cropster Agro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cropster Agro is ₹32.10 and 52-week low of Cropster Agro is ₹4.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cropster Agro performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cropster Agro has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, -4.15% for the past month, -12.86% over 3 months, -69.91% over 1 year, 0.13% across 3 years, and 17.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cropster Agro?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cropster Agro are 30.99 and 3.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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