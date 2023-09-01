What is the Market Cap of Xpro India Ltd.? The market cap of Xpro India Ltd. is ₹1,916.52 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Xpro India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Xpro India Ltd. is 50.27 and PB ratio of Xpro India Ltd. is 13.94 as on .

What is the share price of Xpro India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Xpro India Ltd. is ₹927.10 as on .