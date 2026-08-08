What is the share price of Xpro India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Xpro India is ₹1,107.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Xpro India? The Xpro India is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Xpro India? The market cap of Xpro India is ₹2,598.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Xpro India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Xpro India are ₹1,126.60 and ₹1,071.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Xpro India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Xpro India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Xpro India is ₹1,571.90 and 52-week low of Xpro India is ₹785.30 as on .

How has the Xpro India performed historically in terms of returns? The Xpro India has shown returns of -0.81% over the past day, -21.66% for the past month, -4.95% over 3 months, -1.45% over 1 year, 8.61% across 3 years, and 44.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Xpro India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Xpro India are 79.57 and 3.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global