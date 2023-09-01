Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Xpro India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209WB1997PLC085972 and registration number is 085972. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 471.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Xpro India Ltd. is ₹1,916.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Xpro India Ltd. is 50.27 and PB ratio of Xpro India Ltd. is 13.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Xpro India Ltd. is ₹927.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Xpro India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Xpro India Ltd. is ₹980.00 and 52-week low of Xpro India Ltd. is ₹520.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.