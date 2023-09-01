Follow Us

XPRO INDIA LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹927.10 Closed
-2.25-21.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Xpro India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹924.05₹1,018.65
₹927.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹520.25₹980.00
₹927.10
Open Price
₹957.95
Prev. Close
₹948.45
Volume
1,40,062

Xpro India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1990.28
  • R21,051.77
  • R31,084.88
  • Pivot
    957.17
  • S1895.68
  • S2862.57
  • S3801.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5752.53938.36
  • 10728.73922.23
  • 20712.33906.98
  • 50743.71879.56
  • 100764.82832.3
  • 200774.06779.05

Xpro India Ltd. Share Holdings

Xpro India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Xpro India Ltd.

Xpro India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209WB1997PLC085972 and registration number is 085972. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 471.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sidharth Birla
    Chairman
  • Mr. C Bhaskar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Madhushree Birla
    Director
  • Mr. Amitabha Guha
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Jha
    Director
  • Mr. Utsav Parekh
    Director
  • Mr. S Ragothaman
    Director
  • Mr. K Balakrishnan
    Director
  • Mr. Bharat Jhaver
    Director
  • Ms. Suhana Murshed
    Director

FAQs on Xpro India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Xpro India Ltd.?

The market cap of Xpro India Ltd. is ₹1,916.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Xpro India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Xpro India Ltd. is 50.27 and PB ratio of Xpro India Ltd. is 13.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Xpro India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Xpro India Ltd. is ₹927.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Xpro India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Xpro India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Xpro India Ltd. is ₹980.00 and 52-week low of Xpro India Ltd. is ₹520.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

