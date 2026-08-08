Here's the live share price of Xpro India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-2.43
|-14.33
|-23.16
|-36.32
|-16.45
|26.58
|24.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Xpro India has declined 1.45% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Xpro India has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,390.4
|1,248.34
|10
|1,382.45
|1,307.45
|20
|1,398.65
|1,341.44
|50
|1,318.7
|1,305.55
|100
|1,170.02
|1,222.21
|200
|1,081.96
|1,156.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Xpro India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.94%, FII holding fell to 13.81%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|88,228
|0.14
|12.31
|80,334
|0.44
|11.21
|37,911
|0.09
|5.29
|6,600
|2.84
|0.92
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Xpro India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Xpro India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Xpro India - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30 2026
|Jul 23, 2026, 05:29 PM IST IST
|Xpro India - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Financial Results
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Xpro India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Xpro India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209WB1997PLC085972 and registration number is 085972. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 505.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Xpro India is ₹1,107.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Xpro India is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Xpro India is ₹2,598.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Xpro India are ₹1,126.60 and ₹1,071.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Xpro India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Xpro India is ₹1,571.90 and 52-week low of Xpro India is ₹785.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Xpro India has shown returns of -0.81% over the past day, -21.66% for the past month, -4.95% over 3 months, -1.45% over 1 year, 8.61% across 3 years, and 44.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Xpro India are 79.57 and 3.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.
Source: Dion Global