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Xpro India Share Price

NSE
BSE

XPRO INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Xpro India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,107.20 Closed
-0.81₹ -9.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Xpro India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,071.90₹1,126.60
₹1,107.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹785.30₹1,571.90
₹1,107.20
Open Price
₹1,121.75
Prev. Close
₹1,116.20
Volume
5,622

Source: Dion Global

Xpro India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-2.43-14.33-23.16-36.32-16.4526.5824.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Xpro India has declined 1.45% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Xpro India has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Xpro India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Xpro India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,390.41,248.34
101,382.451,307.45
201,398.651,341.44
501,318.71,305.55
1001,170.021,222.21
2001,081.961,156.2

Source: Dion Global

Xpro India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Xpro India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.94%, FII holding fell to 13.81%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Xpro India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
88,2280.1412.31
80,3340.4411.21
37,9110.095.29
6,6002.840.92

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Xpro India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTXpro India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 31, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTXpro India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Jul 31, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTXpro India - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30 2026
Jul 23, 2026, 05:29 PM IST ISTXpro India - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Financial Results
Jul 20, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTXpro India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Xpro India

Xpro India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209WB1997PLC085972 and registration number is 085972. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 505.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sidharth Birla
    Chairman
  • Mr. C Bhaskar
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Madhushree Birla
    Director
  • Mr. K Balakrishnan
    Director
  • Mr. Bharat Jhaver
    Director
  • Ms. Suhana Murshed
    Director
  • Ms. Nandini Khaitan
    Director
  • Mr. Manoj Mohanka
    Director
  • Mr. Utsav Parekh
    Director
  • Mr. Gaurav J Shah
    Director

FAQs on Xpro India Share Price

What is the share price of Xpro India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Xpro India is ₹1,107.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Xpro India?

The Xpro India is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Xpro India?

The market cap of Xpro India is ₹2,598.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Xpro India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Xpro India are ₹1,126.60 and ₹1,071.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Xpro India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Xpro India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Xpro India is ₹1,571.90 and 52-week low of Xpro India is ₹785.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Xpro India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Xpro India has shown returns of -0.81% over the past day, -21.66% for the past month, -4.95% over 3 months, -1.45% over 1 year, 8.61% across 3 years, and 44.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Xpro India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Xpro India are 79.57 and 3.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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