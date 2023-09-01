Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.99
|-1.26
|21.16
|18.33
|-6.74
|147.53
|89.10
|-3.37
|9.92
|9.21
|2.98
|10.85
|123.20
|6.79
|2.44
|26.62
|35.30
|81.54
|146.01
|795.28
|562.27
|-1.91
|-13.86
|-2.18
|22.27
|15.96
|-31.37
|62.00
|10.35
|-4.19
|-8.53
|-10.15
|-42.70
|80.16
|104.65
|26.52
|9.53
|15.19
|14.64
|-38.12
|42.85
|52.94
|5.43
|4.16
|50.38
|75.61
|21.12
|257.44
|-4.93
|6.97
|6.82
|1.79
|15.74
|-34.56
|55.60
|144.49
|6.98
|22.69
|68.47
|100.08
|52.54
|44.92
|44.92
|3.91
|0.83
|-7.41
|31.73
|37.07
|1.92
|-2.10
|-2.94
|2.27
|27.26
|70.19
|24.24
|6,195.24
|2,794.89
|11.88
|11.49
|20.68
|8.89
|-20.23
|185.05
|334.12
|6.69
|-7.43
|14.35
|45.08
|0.13
|296.45
|233.76
|3.98
|0.18
|-16.53
|15.94
|81.48
|257.22
|190.33
|2.69
|-12.29
|-14.45
|2.41
|-43.86
|48.91
|99.17
|-2.23
|7.60
|6.12
|12.18
|-13.56
|623.12
|544.36
|1.84
|-0.20
|7.31
|20.82
|-30.69
|22.60
|-32.29
|7.47
|12.57
|91.90
|127.14
|36.01
|227.01
|191.83
|1.38
|1.89
|17.04
|42.58
|1.33
|44.70
|44.70
|8.92
|61.07
|51.39
|36.43
|165.31
|423.38
|345.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hitech Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28992MH1991PLC168235 and registration number is 168235. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 588.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hitech Corporation Ltd. is ₹405.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hitech Corporation Ltd. is 13.66 and PB ratio of Hitech Corporation Ltd. is 1.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hitech Corporation Ltd. is ₹235.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hitech Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hitech Corporation Ltd. is ₹278.25 and 52-week low of Hitech Corporation Ltd. is ₹151.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.