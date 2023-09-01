Follow Us

Hitech Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HITECH CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹235.90 Closed
0.170.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hitech Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹232.05₹239.95
₹235.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹151.35₹278.25
₹235.90
Open Price
₹237.50
Prev. Close
₹235.50
Volume
4,351

Hitech Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1237.32
  • R2242.58
  • R3245.22
  • Pivot
    234.68
  • S1229.42
  • S2226.78
  • S3221.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5237.26239.38
  • 10238.39239.77
  • 20236.12238.72
  • 50242.56231.98
  • 100240.11222.69
  • 200252.15219.51

Hitech Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.99-1.2621.1618.33-6.74147.5389.10
-3.379.929.212.9810.85123.206.79
2.4426.6235.3081.54146.01795.28562.27
-1.91-13.86-2.1822.2715.96-31.3762.00
10.35-4.19-8.53-10.15-42.7080.16104.65
26.529.5315.1914.64-38.1242.8552.94
5.434.1650.3875.6121.12257.44-4.93
6.976.821.7915.74-34.5655.60144.49
6.9822.6968.47100.0852.5444.9244.92
3.910.83-7.4131.7337.071.92-2.10
-2.942.2727.2670.1924.246,195.242,794.89
11.8811.4920.688.89-20.23185.05334.12
6.69-7.4314.3545.080.13296.45233.76
3.980.18-16.5315.9481.48257.22190.33
2.69-12.29-14.452.41-43.8648.9199.17
-2.237.606.1212.18-13.56623.12544.36
1.84-0.207.3120.82-30.6922.60-32.29
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.381.8917.0442.581.3344.7044.70
8.9261.0751.3936.43165.31423.38345.80

Hitech Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Hitech Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hitech Corporation Ltd.

Hitech Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28992MH1991PLC168235 and registration number is 168235. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 588.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashwin S Dani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jayendra R Shah
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Malav A Dani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mehernosh A Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Kalpana V Merchant
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bomi P Chinoy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harish N Motiwalla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aditya M Sheth
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hitech Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hitech Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Hitech Corporation Ltd. is ₹405.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hitech Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hitech Corporation Ltd. is 13.66 and PB ratio of Hitech Corporation Ltd. is 1.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hitech Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hitech Corporation Ltd. is ₹235.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hitech Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hitech Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hitech Corporation Ltd. is ₹278.25 and 52-week low of Hitech Corporation Ltd. is ₹151.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

