Here's the live share price of Hitech Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-2.43
|-14.33
|-23.16
|-36.32
|-16.45
|26.58
|24.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hitech Corporation has gained 76.10% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Hitech Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|318.7
|318.79
|10
|319.51
|319.14
|20
|320.17
|317.47
|50
|302.77
|291.13
|100
|220.31
|251.57
|200
|195.97
|220.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hitech Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 11, 2026, 02:07 AM IST IST
|Hitech Corporation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 11, 2026, 02:04 AM IST IST
|Hitech Corporation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 11, 2026, 01:57 AM IST IST
|Hitech Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Hitech Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 10, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Hitech Corporation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Hitech Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28992MH1991PLC168235 and registration number is 168235. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 584.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hitech Corporation is ₹320.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hitech Corporation is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hitech Corporation is ₹550.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hitech Corporation are ₹320.50 and ₹320.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hitech Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hitech Corporation is ₹334.00 and 52-week low of Hitech Corporation is ₹112.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hitech Corporation has shown returns of 0.47% over the past day, 1.75% for the past month, 116.7% over 3 months, 76.1% over 1 year, 10.12% across 3 years, and 7.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hitech Corporation are 36.25 and 1.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.
Source: Dion Global