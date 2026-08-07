What is the share price of Hitech Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hitech Corporation is ₹320.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Hitech Corporation? The Hitech Corporation is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hitech Corporation? The market cap of Hitech Corporation is ₹550.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hitech Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hitech Corporation are ₹320.50 and ₹320.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hitech Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hitech Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hitech Corporation is ₹334.00 and 52-week low of Hitech Corporation is ₹112.10 as on .

How has the Hitech Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Hitech Corporation has shown returns of 0.47% over the past day, 1.75% for the past month, 116.7% over 3 months, 76.1% over 1 year, 10.12% across 3 years, and 7.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hitech Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hitech Corporation are 36.25 and 1.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global