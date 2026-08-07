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Hitech Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

HITECH CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Hitech Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹320.50 Closed
0.47₹ 1.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hitech Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹320.50₹320.50
₹320.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹112.10₹334.00
₹320.50
Open Price
₹320.50
Prev. Close
₹319.00
Volume
32

Source: Dion Global

Hitech Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-2.43-14.33-23.16-36.32-16.4526.5824.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hitech Corporation has gained 76.10% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Hitech Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Hitech Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hitech Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5318.7318.79
10319.51319.14
20320.17317.47
50302.77291.13
100220.31251.57
200195.97220.91

Source: Dion Global

Hitech Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hitech Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hitech Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 11, 2026, 02:07 AM IST ISTHitech Corporation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 11, 2026, 02:04 AM IST ISTHitech Corporation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 11, 2026, 01:57 AM IST ISTHitech Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 09, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTHitech Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 10, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTHitech Corporation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Hitech Corporation

Hitech Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28992MH1991PLC168235 and registration number is 168235. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 584.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jayendra R Shah
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mrs. Ina Ashwin Dani
    Vice Chairperson (Non-Executive)
  • Mr. Malav A Dani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mehernosh A Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aditya M Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bomi P Chinoy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kalpana V Merchant
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Prakash D Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anjan C Ray
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hitech Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Hitech Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hitech Corporation is ₹320.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hitech Corporation?

The Hitech Corporation is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hitech Corporation?

The market cap of Hitech Corporation is ₹550.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hitech Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hitech Corporation are ₹320.50 and ₹320.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hitech Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hitech Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hitech Corporation is ₹334.00 and 52-week low of Hitech Corporation is ₹112.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hitech Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hitech Corporation has shown returns of 0.47% over the past day, 1.75% for the past month, 116.7% over 3 months, 76.1% over 1 year, 10.12% across 3 years, and 7.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hitech Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hitech Corporation are 36.25 and 1.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hitech Corporation News

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