Here's the live share price of Oricon Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-2.43
|-14.33
|-23.16
|-36.32
|-16.45
|26.58
|24.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Oricon Enterprises has declined 0.04% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Oricon Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|53.39
|53.71
|10
|54.18
|54.12
|20
|55.68
|54.95
|50
|57.3
|57.08
|100
|61.36
|59.02
|200
|60.76
|58.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Oricon Enterprises saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.70%, while DII stake decreased to 0.30%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Oricon Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026 To Be Held On A
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Oricon Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Oricon Enterprises - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI ( LODR) Regulations,2015
|Jun 08, 2026, 05:12 PM IST IST
|Oricon Enterprises - Additional Details Required For Corporate Announcment Filed Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI ( LODR), 2015
|Jun 03, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Oricon Enterprises - Disclosure Under Regulation 31 A(8) (C) Of SEBI ( LODR) Regulations,2015.
Source: Dion Global
Oricon Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28100MH1968PLC014156 and registration number is 014156. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of liquid and gaseous fuels, illuminating oils, lubricating oils or greases or other products from crude petroleum or bituminous minerals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oricon Enterprises is ₹53.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oricon Enterprises is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Oricon Enterprises is ₹840.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Oricon Enterprises are ₹54.46 and ₹51.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oricon Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oricon Enterprises is ₹73.00 and 52-week low of Oricon Enterprises is ₹49.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oricon Enterprises has shown returns of -1.85% over the past day, -4.43% for the past month, -17.27% over 3 months, -0.04% over 1 year, 29.89% across 3 years, and 11.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oricon Enterprises are 32.65 and 0.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.
Source: Dion Global