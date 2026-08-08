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Oricon Enterprises Share Price

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BSE

ORICON ENTERPRISES

Somany Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Oricon Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹53.52 Closed
-1.85₹ -1.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Oricon Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.65₹54.46
₹53.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.47₹73.00
₹53.52
Open Price
₹51.65
Prev. Close
₹54.53
Volume
906

Source: Dion Global

Oricon Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-2.43-14.33-23.16-36.32-16.4526.5824.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Oricon Enterprises has declined 0.04% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Oricon Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Oricon Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Oricon Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
553.3953.71
1054.1854.12
2055.6854.95
5057.357.08
10061.3659.02
20060.7658.4

Source: Dion Global

Oricon Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Oricon Enterprises saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.70%, while DII stake decreased to 0.30%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Oricon Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTOricon Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026 To Be Held On A
Jul 13, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTOricon Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTOricon Enterprises - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI ( LODR) Regulations,2015
Jun 08, 2026, 05:12 PM IST ISTOricon Enterprises - Additional Details Required For Corporate Announcment Filed Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI ( LODR), 2015
Jun 03, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTOricon Enterprises - Disclosure Under Regulation 31 A(8) (C) Of SEBI ( LODR) Regulations,2015.

Source: Dion Global

About Oricon Enterprises

Oricon Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28100MH1968PLC014156 and registration number is 014156. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of liquid and gaseous fuels, illuminating oils, lubricating oils or greases or other products from crude petroleum or bituminous minerals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Adarsh Somani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. B K Toshniwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Varun Somani
    Director
  • Mr. Shravan Kumar Malani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumant Mimani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Biyani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Oricon Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Oricon Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oricon Enterprises is ₹53.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Oricon Enterprises?

The Oricon Enterprises is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oricon Enterprises?

The market cap of Oricon Enterprises is ₹840.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Oricon Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Oricon Enterprises are ₹54.46 and ₹51.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oricon Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oricon Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oricon Enterprises is ₹73.00 and 52-week low of Oricon Enterprises is ₹49.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Oricon Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Oricon Enterprises has shown returns of -1.85% over the past day, -4.43% for the past month, -17.27% over 3 months, -0.04% over 1 year, 29.89% across 3 years, and 11.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oricon Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oricon Enterprises are 32.65 and 0.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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