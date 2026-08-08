What is the share price of Oricon Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oricon Enterprises is ₹53.52 as on .

What kind of stock is Oricon Enterprises? The Oricon Enterprises is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oricon Enterprises? The market cap of Oricon Enterprises is ₹840.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Oricon Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Oricon Enterprises are ₹54.46 and ₹51.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oricon Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oricon Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oricon Enterprises is ₹73.00 and 52-week low of Oricon Enterprises is ₹49.47 as on .

How has the Oricon Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Oricon Enterprises has shown returns of -1.85% over the past day, -4.43% for the past month, -17.27% over 3 months, -0.04% over 1 year, 29.89% across 3 years, and 11.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oricon Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oricon Enterprises are 32.65 and 0.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global