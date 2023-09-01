Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Oricon Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ORICON ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹25.10 Closed
1.410.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Oricon Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.55₹25.45
₹25.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.15₹38.50
₹25.10
Open Price
₹25.00
Prev. Close
₹24.75
Volume
96,030

Oricon Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R125.42
  • R225.88
  • R326.32
  • Pivot
    24.98
  • S124.52
  • S224.08
  • S323.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.1524.69
  • 1029.4324.46
  • 2029.9224.2
  • 5032.6823.75
  • 10029.5623.42
  • 20032.1424.21

Oricon Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.450.407.9621.55-30.2823.34-31.89
-3.1710.149.443.1911.08123.667.01
1.1425.0233.5879.24142.89783.92553.87
-1.68-13.66-1.9522.5516.23-31.2162.37
9.85-4.63-8.94-10.56-42.9679.34103.72
26.129.1814.8314.28-38.3242.4052.46
4.933.6649.6774.7820.54255.73-5.38
6.876.721.6915.63-34.6255.45144.26
7.6023.3969.44101.2353.4145.7545.75
3.490.43-7.7831.2036.521.51-2.50
-2.762.4627.4970.5024.476,206.802,800.21
11.8811.4920.688.89-20.23185.05334.12
7.47-6.7615.1846.130.85299.32236.18
4.160.35-16.3916.1581.80257.85190.84
2.85-12.16-14.322.57-43.7849.1499.48
-2.237.606.1212.18-13.56623.12544.36
-3.99-1.2621.1618.33-6.74147.5389.10
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.331.8417.0042.521.2944.6444.64
8.9261.0751.3936.43165.31423.38345.80

Oricon Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Oricon Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Oricon Enterprises Ltd.

Oricon Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28100MH1968PLC014156 and registration number is 014156. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of liquid and gaseous fuels, illuminating oils, lubricating oils or greases or other products from crude petroleum or bituminous minerals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 504.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Susheel G Somani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Adarsh Somani
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. B K Toshniwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumant Mimani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K G Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Ganga Ram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Biyani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sujata Parekh Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Varun Somani
    Director

FAQs on Oricon Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Oricon Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Oricon Enterprises Ltd. is ₹394.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oricon Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Oricon Enterprises Ltd. is 39.4 and PB ratio of Oricon Enterprises Ltd. is 0.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Oricon Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oricon Enterprises Ltd. is ₹25.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oricon Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oricon Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oricon Enterprises Ltd. is ₹38.50 and 52-week low of Oricon Enterprises Ltd. is ₹15.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data