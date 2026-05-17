In January 1968, a 27-year-old Dilip Piramal incorporated VIP Industries as a small subsidiary of Blow Plast Ltd. Fifty-seven years later, in July 2025, at the age of 75, he signed it away.

The buyer was a consortium led by Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Renuka Ramnath’s private equity firm. The price was ₹388 per share. The combined acquisition was 31.89% of equity, taken in two tranches between September and December 2025.

By March 2026, the Piramal family had stepped aside. Renuka Ramnath was Chairperson. Atul Jain was the new MD and CEO. Six new senior executives had been hired. The first full investor presentation under new ownership had been published. And the stock was trading at ₹303, roughly 18% below the price at which the buyer had just taken control.

VIP Industries: Share price history last 5 years

Source: http://www.tradingview.com

This is the second ‘management change’ play this ‘ Special Situation Alert’ series has covered. The first was Restaurant Brands Asia (Special Situations #1), where a young promoter replaced an exiting PE firm.

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VIP is the inverse setup where a private equity firm is replacing a tired founder. The mental model is the same. The mechanics, the motivations, and the timelines are different.

Will it work? Let’s find out.

The Promoter Change Pattern, and Why VIP Fits It

When a private equity firm acquires a controlling stake in a listed Indian company, results show up typically in 1-3 years, which are not guaranteed. But the variable that decides the outcome is less about the price but more about what kind of operating shape the business was in when they walked in.

Recent examples of PE taking control of listed companies in India:

Company Year PE Firm Sold By Deal Price What Happened Next Mphasis 2016 Blackstone Hewlett Packard ₹430 Hit ₹3,660 in 5 yrs (8.5x peak); Blackstone partially exited 2021 at ₹1,677 (3.9x), full exit 2025 Hexaware 2013 Baring PE Founders + General Atlantic ₹135 Delisted 2020 at ₹475 (3.5x in 7 yrs); Baring then sold to Carlyle 2021 at $3bn valuation Eureka Forbes 2022 Advent Shapoorji Pallonji ₹210 (open offer) Listed at ₹495, hit ₹640 by 2024 (3x of open offer price) Crompton Greaves Consumer 2015 Advent + Temasek Avantha Group ₹158 Hit ₹420 by 2021 (2.7x); both PE firms have since exited VIP Industries 2025 Multiples Piramal family ₹388 TBD Source: Company announcements, BSE filings, public deal disclosures, www.screener.in

The pattern is consistent. A PE firm comes in, takes time to set the business up (year 1 is usually the cleanup year), then growth tends to follow.

Mphasis under Blackstone went from a declining captive-IT services firm to one of India’s fastest-growing mid-cap IT companies. Hexaware under Baring saw revenue almost triple over the seven years before delisting. Crompton Consumer under Advent and Temasek went from a non-core appendage of a debt-laden conglomerate to one of India’s most profitable consumer electrical companies.

These are not exceptions. They are the rule, when the PE firm is patient and the business is fixable.

But it does not always work. There are equally many examples where a PE-controlled listed company has gone sideways or worse. Educomp, Reliance Communications-era PE bets, several distressed buyouts where the PE firm overpaid at the top of a cycle. PE control is not a guarantee. It is a probability shift.

What separates the good outcomes from the bad ones, in the cases worth studying, are two things.

Patient capital and the operational prowess of the new owner.

For VIP, both questions have early answers worth examining. The new owner is Multiples Alternate Asset Management, and the rest of this piece is about whether what they bought is genuinely fixable.

Why Piramal Sold, and Who Multiples Is

Why the family sold

Three things were happening simultaneously when Dilip Piramal decided to exit.

First, market share was collapsing.

VIP’s calendar year market share dropped from 47% in CY20 to 38% in CY24, and CRISIL estimated it at 29% by December 2025.

Safari, now run by Sudhir Jatia, the former MD of VIP Industries whom the Piramal family eased out in 2011 to make way for Dilip Piramal’s daughter, went from roughly 3% market share to 32% over the same period.

The rest went to direct-to-consumer entrants on e-commerce selling cabin luggage below ₹1,100.

Second, P&L deteriorated

VIP Industries: Consolidated operating performance, FY24 to 9M FY26

Particulars (₹ Cr) FY24 FY25 9M FY25 9M FY26 Revenue 2,245 2,178 1,684 1,422 EBITDA 205 93 76 (159) EBITDA Margin 9.1% 4.3% 4.5% (11.2%) PAT 54 (69) NA NA PAT Margin 2.4% (3.2%) – – Source: VIP Q4 FY25 Investor Presentation, p.16; Crisil Rating Rationale, 6 March 2026 (Key Financial Indicators)

EBITDA fell more than half in FY25, then turned negative in 9M FY26, which included a ₹122 crore of inventory provisioning. Revenue declined 16% year-on-year over the same period.

During this period Net inventory fell from ₹916 in March 2024 to ₹472 in March 2026.

VIP Industries: Net inventory trajectory, Mar-25 to Mar-26

Source: VIP Industries Investor Presentations, Q4 FY25 and Q4 FY26. Data points: Mar-24 ₹916 Cr → Mar-25 ₹698 Cr → Sep-25 ₹591 Cr → Mar-26 ₹472 Cr

Third, Carlton went to court. In July 2025, the Delhi High Court restrained VIP from using the Carlton mark for bags in a long-running passing-off dispute with Carlton Shoes Ltd. Sales of Carlton, the company’s premium pillar, were halted for almost a month.

The Supreme Court later allowed inventory liquidation till June 2026, but the underlying suits remain pending. Carlton was 6 to 7% of revenue and 100% of the premium brand story.

Put together: a structural share loss, an operating collapse, a brand under legal cloud, a 75-year-old founder with no operational successor (his daughter Radhika Piramal, who had previously served as MD, was no longer in an executive role), and an outgoing MD (Neetu Kashiramka) who publicly told analysts on the Q1 FY26 call that she could not commit to strategy decisions because ‘we are in the transition phase where shareholder change is going to happen soon’.

The seller’s motivation or lack thereof is obvious.

The deal price of ₹388 was approximately 15% below the prevailing market price in July 2025. Founder families do not usually accept a 15% discount when they have the upper hand. They accept it when they want to quietly move on.

Who is ‘Multiples’

Multiples Alternate Asset Management was founded by Renuka Ramnath in 2009 after a 23-year career at ICICI Bank, the last decade of which she led ICICI Venture, India’s largest PE platform of its time. Multiples is now managing its fourth fund (vintage ~₹6,500 crore), from which the VIP investment was made.

The track record matters because in a promoter change deal, who the new owner is determines almost everything that comes next.

Multiples Alternate Asset Management: Selected portfolio outcomes

Investment Vintage Entry Detail Outcome Hold Period PVR Cinemas Fund II (2014) ₹350 Cr at ₹700/sh Grew from <30 to 1,000+ screens; INOX merger 2022 10+ years Vastu Housing Finance Fund III Control stake AUM scaled ~₹1,000 Cr to ₹10,000+ Cr 7+ years, held Indian Energy Exchange Fund I (pre-IPO) Pre-IPO equity Multi-bagger exit post-listing ~10 years RBL Bank Fund II (2017) Pref. Equity @ ₹515/share 9 years on stock remains below ₹515/share. ~ 9 years VIP Industries Fund IV (2025) ₹388/sh, 31.89% In progress Started Sep 2025 Source: Multiples public disclosures, http://www.multiplesequity.com, company filings

What these have in common: long holding periods (typically 7 to 10 years), operational involvement (board seats, strategy resets, senior management hires), and an exit method that is not delisting.

Multiples builds businesses to a re-rated public market valuation and then exits gradually through secondary block sales or strategic transactions.

The game plan for Public shareholders would be to ride along with the new promoter.

The deal in four parts

VIP Industries: Deal structure summary

Stage / Component Shares Involved Amount (₹ Cr) Deal Price (₹) Timeline Cumulative Acquirer Stake Pre-Deal Status – – – – 0.00% 1. SPA: Tranche 1 (Piramal sale) ~84 lakh ~₹325 Cr 388 Closed Sep 2025; SHA effective; Multiples reclassified as promoter 5.89% 2. Open Offer (SEBI mandatory) Up to 3.7 crore Up to ₹1,437 Cr 388 Launched Nov 2025, closed Dec 2025 31.89% 3. Senior team build-out – – – Q4 FY26: New CFO, CSO, CMO, Head E-com, CIO, Design Head 31.89% Total deployed by acquirer consortium ~4.5 crore (combined) ~₹1,750 Cr 388 Sep-Dec 2025 31.89% Source: Crisil Rating Rationales (23 Dec 2025, 6 Mar 2026); VIP Q4 FY26 Investor Presentation, p.3 and p.12; Open Offer Detailed Public Statement

Co-investors and persons acting in concert include Samvibhag Securities Pvt Ltd, Profitex Ventures LLP, and Siddhartha Sacheti (Carat lane co-founder).

The deal is structurally clean, with no convertible debt, no preference shares, and no complex earnouts. The fourth and implicit phase is operational repair, which is where the next 18 months get judged.

The Six-Month Scorecard. Is The Business Fixable?

The Q4 FY26 investor presentation, published mid-May 2026, is the first full operating disclosure under new ownership. It is the most important document any prospective shareholder can read, given there is not much else to base our opinion on.

Four data points stand out.

Channel inventory normalised. When Multiples took control, distributors and retailers were sitting on roughly 90 days of stock, much of it old design. By March 2026, all channels were below 60 days. The company spent ₹40 to 50 crore providing liquidation support to clear the channel.

Company inventory cleaned up. Gross inventory units reduced from 45 lakh to 28 lakh. Net inventory dropped from ₹698 crore in March 2025 to ₹472 crore in March 2026. Cumulative provisions of ₹130 crore were absorbed in the P&L. Management’s explicit guidance is ‘no further provisions expected’.

This resulted in negative EBITDA margins and a 6 to 8% gross margin hit during FY26.

Net debt reduced despite operating losses. Net debt fell from ₹367 crore (Mar 2025) to ₹295 crore (Mar 2026), a ₹72 crore reduction in a year when the company reported operating losses. The funding came from inventory liquidation and the sale of two non-core land parcels which yielded a net profit of ₹63 crore in Q3 FY26.

One more non-core asset (book value ₹5 crore against market value of ₹116 crore in aggregate across all three) remains identified for monetisation.

Bangladesh turned profitable. The Bangladesh manufacturing subsidiary, historically the company’s biggest under-utilisation problem, generated ₹8 crore profit in Q1 FY26 (versus ₹11 crore loss in Q1 FY25) and ₹9 crore EBITDA in Q4 FY26 alone backed by capacity utilisation crossing 80%. This is the most visible operating swing in the entire transformation so far, although, meaningless on a consolidated basis.

Offline turning, online still bleeding

Page 8 of the Q4 FY26 deck has the cleanest visualisation of the turnaround so far. Standalone revenue split into offline plus Caprese (the bulk of the business) and online.

VIP Industries: Standalone revenue, H1 vs H2 FY26, by channel

Source: VIP Q4 FY26 Investor Presentation, p.8.

Offline degrowth has been arrested by roughly two-thirds in H2FY26. But online remains a problem. The new management is explicit that part of the Q4 weakness was a conscious decision to reduce primary stocking in e-commerce.

Early signals from April 2026 point in the right direction. Retailers billed up more than 30% YoY, general trade secondary sales up more than 35% YoY. Sure, this is only one month of data, not a trend, but the direction matters.

The underlying margin gap that isn’t yet closed

The standalone EBITDA bridge in the Q4 Investor presentation shows what is one-time and what is real.

VIP Industries: Standalone EBITDA bridge, FY26 (₹ Cr)

Line item Q1 FY26 Q2 FY26 Q3 FY26 Q4 FY26 Reported EBITDA 29 (96) (74) (79) Less: One-time inventory provisions (13) (55) (64) 0 Less: Channel liquidation support 0 0 0 (30) Less: Other one-time costs 0 0 0 (23) Adjusted EBITDA 16 (41) (10) (25) Source: VIP Q4 FY26 Investor Presentation, p.9. Note: Standalone numbers only; consolidated quarterly EBITDA not separately disclosed.

Even after adjustment, the adjusted EBITDA is still negative. There is a real underlying gap of approximately 6 to 8% in operating margin versus historical levels, driven by lower realisations from continued promotional intensity, the gross margin hit during inventory clean-up, and absorbed channel costs. This gap is what FY27 has to close.

Management’s stated roadmap is that H2 FY26 was ‘stabilising the ship’ (broadly done), FY27 was ‘restart growth’ (new products, supply chain optimisation, manufacturing efficiency), FY28 onwards will be ‘stronger growth’ (stable margins, operating leverage).

However, neither management nor the rating agency expects margin recovery before late FY27 at the earliest. Almost all the brokers and research houses tracking the company have either removed the company from coverage or downgraded their forward expectations.

The ₹388 Anchor, Peer Math, and What To Watch

₹388 is an interesting number. It is the price at which:

Multiples agreed to put ₹1,750+ crore of fund capital after full diligence access, management interaction, and operational control rights. The founder family with 54 years of insider knowledge agreed to exit. The SEBI takeover code required to be offered to every public shareholder.

The stock today (April 2026) trades around ₹303, roughly 21% below ₹388.

The traditional explanation for a discount to deal price is uncertainty about whether the deal will close. Here, the deal has closed. The discount, therefore, must reflect something else: Could it be the (surprise?) operating losses in 9M FY26, the Carlton litigation overhang, and the growing concerns around whether the turnaround will actually turn around?

While management actions since then (inventory clean-up, debt reduction, Bangladesh turn, channel normalisation, leadership hires) are moving in the right direction, VIP Industries has a long way to go to regain its past glory (and to get re-rated).

Safari vs VIP

Safari Industries is the cleanest peer reference. Same products, same channels, same Indian luggage market, opposite operating trajectory.

VIP Industries vs Safari Industries: Snapshot (April 2026)

Metric VIP Industries Safari Industries Market Cap (₹ Cr) 4,300 7,100 FY26 Revenue (₹ Cr) 1,858 1,995 TTM EBITDA Margin Negative 14% TTM PAT (₹ Cr) Loss (~₹338 Cr) 168 P/E (TTM) NM (losses) ~42x EV / EBITDA NM ~24x Net Debt (₹ Cr) 295 Net cash Market Share (Dec 2025) 29% 32% (latest reported) Source: http://www.screener.in, http://www.tijorifinance.com, Yahoo Finance, company filings (April 2026)

But the valuation gap exists for a reason: Safari is profitable and growing, VIP is loss-making and shrinking. But the question worth posing is: if VIP’s margin profile improves, what does the upside look like?

Note: This is not a prediction of where the stock price could head. It’s just an if-then calculation for academic purposes.

Four things to watch

Market share in Q1 and Q2 FY27. Reported at 29% in December 2025. Stabilising at 29 to 32% is the floor for the thesis. Further decline is the disconfirming signal. Adjusted EBITDA turning positive. Q1 FY27 standalone adjusted EBITDA needs to come in above zero. That is the cleanest evidence that the underlying business has stopped losing money. Carlton resolution. The Supreme Court inventory liquidation deadline of June 2026 is real. A favourable settlement or appellate ruling removes a meaningful overhang. An adverse outcome forces a brand transition that will cost years. Equity infusion by Multiples. Crisil flagged this explicitly as a credit upgrade trigger. If Multiples puts in fresh primary capital, either for growth capex or balance sheet repair, it is the strongest possible signal of long-term commitment. Watch the announcements.

In Conclusion

The bet looks something like this:

Heads: Multiples and Atul Jain execute the turnaround. Market share stabilises. Adjusted EBITDA turns positive in FY27. Margins recover to 12% by FY29. Multiple expansion follows. The stock re-rates towards Safari-like multiples & shareholders potentially get rewarded well.

Tails: Online channel erosion continues, market share leaks further below 29%, the Carlton ruling goes adverse, and the underlying margin gap stays open. The turnaround takes 5 to 6 years instead of 3 to 4. The IRR compresses.

In our opinion, VIP Industries has an uphill task. The buyer is experienced with a history of successful acquisitions, the cap structure is clean, and the underlying brand and distribution (14,000 points of sale across 1,400 towns) is genuinely difficult to replicate at any price.

One thing is for sure – VIP Industries deserves a place on the watchlist. The real story will emerge over the next four quarters.

Note: Data in this article has been drawn from VIP Industries’ own investor presentations (Q4 FY25 through Q4 FY26), the Q1 FY26 earnings call transcript, Crisil Rating Rationales dated 23 December 2025 and 6 March 2026, http://www.screener.in, and http://www.tijorifinance.com. Only in cases where data was not available have alternate but widely accepted sources been used.

Disclaimer:

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

Rahul Rao has been investing since 2014. He has helped conduct financial literacy programs for over 1,50,000 investors. He helped start a family office for a 50-year-old conglomerate and worked at an AIF, focusing on small and mid-cap opportunities. He evaluates stocks using an evidence-based, first-principles approach as opposed to comforting narratives.

Disclosure: The writer or his dependents do NOT hold shares in the securities/stocks/bonds discussed in the article.

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