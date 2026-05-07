The global markets are trading on a higher note on hopes that the US and Iran are likely to reach a peace deal. Oil prices have steadied after a shsrp 11% slide overnight. Following this, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a cautious start, down 52 points or 0.21% to trade at 24,465.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 298 points or 1.24% higher at 24,330, while the BSE Sensex rose 940 points or 1.22% to close at 77,958.

Key global and domestic cues to know on May 07, 2026

Asian Markets

The Asian indices on Thursday morning rallied as soon as they opened. Japanese stocks rose more than 4%, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 hitting 62,000 for the first time. The Nikkei 225 advanced 3.72% while the Topix added 1.91%. South Korea’s Kospi added 1.17% while the small-cap Kosdaq Index slid 0.4%. Investors are looking past US threats to Iran.

US markets

The US markets closed Wednesday’s trade on a higher note after the US and Iran were nearing an agreement to end the war. The S&P 500 advanced 1.46% to 7,365.12, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.02% and ended at 25,838.94. Both indices touched new highs and closed at records. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 612.34 points, or 1.24%, to close at 49,910.59.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 1.24% to trade at $96.23 per barrel. Brent crude futures traded 0.92% higher at $102.11 this morning. On COMEX, crude prices surged 1.24% to trade at $96.26 a barrel.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,52,450 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen by 1.59% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,52,190 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,14,337.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,707.60 an ounce, up 0.28%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate rose 3.84% at Rs 2.53 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices rose 0.44% on Thursday to trade at $77.64 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 4,882.15 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 5,934.38 crore on May 06, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was up 0.01% at 98.05. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.71% to close at 94.61 to the dollar on May 06.

Top sectors in Wednesday’s trade

The Transport sector’s stocks rose the most in Wednesday’s trade, rising 6.34% in market capitalisation. Further, Aviation stocks were followed by the Packaging sector stocks, which were further followed by the Tourism stocks. However, the Electric Equipment sector stocks fell the most, dropping 1.56%.

Best and worst performing business groups

The Indiabulls Group’s market cap rose the most in Wednesday’s session, rising 5.94%. It was followed by the Hindujas Group. In the list of Hindujas Group stocks, Ashok Leyland’s share surged 4.74%. Apart from that, Ambani Group’s market capitalisation fell the most, falling 1.5%.