Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|14.26
|6.68
|-14.56
|-33.69
|-30.22
|237.67
|374.68
|-3.50
|9.80
|8.93
|2.87
|10.85
|123.03
|6.88
|2.42
|26.02
|35.44
|81.09
|144.83
|791.64
|298.57
|-1.61
|-13.58
|-1.78
|22.81
|16.57
|-31.32
|62.34
|10.20
|-4.23
|-8.69
|-10.28
|-42.73
|80.01
|104.89
|26.00
|9.27
|14.84
|14.07
|-38.34
|42.10
|52.39
|5.11
|4.06
|49.93
|74.99
|20.79
|255.60
|-4.82
|6.71
|6.38
|1.42
|15.44
|-34.68
|55.19
|143.31
|7.74
|23.85
|68.99
|99.89
|53.18
|403.47
|464.44
|3.65
|0.43
|-7.43
|31.34
|36.40
|1.68
|-2.60
|-2.63
|2.92
|28.00
|70.67
|24.01
|6,208.16
|2,786.34
|12.46
|11.91
|21.11
|9.31
|-19.93
|186.02
|332.38
|7.33
|-6.95
|14.98
|45.76
|0.55
|296.80
|235.75
|4.12
|0.21
|-16.47
|15.84
|82.11
|260.05
|187.60
|2.88
|-12.12
|-14.21
|2.23
|-43.91
|50.09
|98.61
|-2.04
|7.55
|6.01
|11.39
|7.95
|7.95
|7.95
|-5.55
|-2.88
|20.66
|17.32
|-7.91
|145.26
|90.05
|1.55
|-0.64
|7.27
|20.54
|-30.82
|21.96
|-32.41
|-6.70
|-24.09
|-4.05
|71.28
|176.60
|2,335.41
|2,572.00
|9.83
|16.76
|94.05
|123.92
|37.96
|233.81
|193.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25202MP1984PLC002669 and registration number is 002669. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 321.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. is ₹253.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. is 39.07 and PB ratio of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. is 2.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. is ₹63.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. is ₹154.40 and 52-week low of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. is ₹52.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.