What is the share price of Commercial Syn Bags? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Commercial Syn Bags is ₹224.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Commercial Syn Bags? The Commercial Syn Bags is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Commercial Syn Bags? The market cap of Commercial Syn Bags is ₹898.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Commercial Syn Bags? Today’s highest and lowest price of Commercial Syn Bags are ₹226.80 and ₹204.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Commercial Syn Bags? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Commercial Syn Bags stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Commercial Syn Bags is ₹228.25 and 52-week low of Commercial Syn Bags is ₹127.65 as on .

How has the Commercial Syn Bags performed historically in terms of returns? The Commercial Syn Bags has shown returns of 8.49% over the past day, 17.76% for the past month, 47.48% over 3 months, 71.26% over 1 year, 55.8% across 3 years, and 40.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Commercial Syn Bags? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Commercial Syn Bags are 34.15 and 5.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global