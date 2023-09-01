What is the Market Cap of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd.? The market cap of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. is ₹253.18 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd.? P/E ratio of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. is 39.07 and PB ratio of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. is 2.19 as on .

What is the share price of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. is ₹63.37 as on .