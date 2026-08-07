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Commercial Syn Bags Share Price

NSE
BSE

COMMERCIAL SYN BAGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Commercial Syn Bags along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹224.95 Closed
7.63₹ 15.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Commercial Syn Bags Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹204.95₹226.80
₹224.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹127.65₹228.25
₹224.95
Open Price
₹208.60
Prev. Close
₹209.00
Volume
28,515

Source: Dion Global

Commercial Syn Bags Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-2.43-14.33-23.16-36.32-16.4526.5824.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Commercial Syn Bags has gained 69.90% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Commercial Syn Bags has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Commercial Syn Bags Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Commercial Syn Bags Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5205.25208.45
10193.11202.92
20193.15195.69
50175.38182.53
100164.79172.27
200159.67159.94

Source: Dion Global

Commercial Syn Bags Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Commercial Syn Bags remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.06%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Commercial Syn Bags Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 22, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTCommercial Syn Bags - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
Jul 15, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTCommercial Syn Bags - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
Jul 09, 2026, 06:40 PM IST ISTCommercial Syn Bags - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 27, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTCommercial Syn Bags - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
May 31, 2026, 01:24 AM IST ISTCommercial Syn Bags - Statement On Deviation Or Variation Of Funds In Proceeds Of Preferential Issue For The Quarter Ended 31

Source: Dion Global

About Commercial Syn Bags

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25202MP1984PLC002669 and registration number is 002669. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 383.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Choudhary
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Ranjana Choudhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Virendra Singh Pamecha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Milind Mahajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Bansal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Commercial Syn Bags Share Price

What is the share price of Commercial Syn Bags?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Commercial Syn Bags is ₹224.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Commercial Syn Bags?

The Commercial Syn Bags is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Commercial Syn Bags?

The market cap of Commercial Syn Bags is ₹898.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Commercial Syn Bags?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Commercial Syn Bags are ₹226.80 and ₹204.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Commercial Syn Bags?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Commercial Syn Bags stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Commercial Syn Bags is ₹228.25 and 52-week low of Commercial Syn Bags is ₹127.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Commercial Syn Bags performed historically in terms of returns?

The Commercial Syn Bags has shown returns of 8.49% over the past day, 17.76% for the past month, 47.48% over 3 months, 71.26% over 1 year, 55.8% across 3 years, and 40.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Commercial Syn Bags?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Commercial Syn Bags are 34.15 and 5.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Commercial Syn Bags News

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