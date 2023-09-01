Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

COMMERCIAL SYN BAGS LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹63.37 Closed
5.513.31
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.05₹64.80
₹63.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.00₹154.40
₹63.37
Open Price
₹60.10
Prev. Close
₹60.06
Volume
83,837

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R165.28
  • R267.42
  • R370.03
  • Pivot
    62.67
  • S160.53
  • S257.92
  • S355.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5299.9658.2
  • 10299.1958.16
  • 20290.6458.88
  • 50285.2562.86
  • 100277.7370.07
  • 200272.0178.46

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.266.68-14.56-33.69-30.22237.67374.68
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. Share Holdings

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Commercial Syn Bags Ltd.

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25202MP1984PLC002669 and registration number is 002669. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 321.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Choudhary
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Ranjana Choudhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Virendra Singh Pamecha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Milind Mahajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Bansal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Commercial Syn Bags Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd.?

The market cap of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. is ₹253.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. is 39.07 and PB ratio of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. is 2.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. is ₹63.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. is ₹154.40 and 52-week low of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. is ₹52.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data