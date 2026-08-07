Here's the live share price of Commercial Syn Bags along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-2.43
|-14.33
|-23.16
|-36.32
|-16.45
|26.58
|24.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Commercial Syn Bags has gained 69.90% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Commercial Syn Bags has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|205.25
|208.45
|10
|193.11
|202.92
|20
|193.15
|195.69
|50
|175.38
|182.53
|100
|164.79
|172.27
|200
|159.67
|159.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Commercial Syn Bags remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.06%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Commercial Syn Bags - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Commercial Syn Bags - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:40 PM IST IST
|Commercial Syn Bags - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 27, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Commercial Syn Bags - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
|May 31, 2026, 01:24 AM IST IST
|Commercial Syn Bags - Statement On Deviation Or Variation Of Funds In Proceeds Of Preferential Issue For The Quarter Ended 31
Source: Dion Global
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25202MP1984PLC002669 and registration number is 002669. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 383.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Commercial Syn Bags is ₹224.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Commercial Syn Bags is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Commercial Syn Bags is ₹898.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Commercial Syn Bags are ₹226.80 and ₹204.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Commercial Syn Bags stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Commercial Syn Bags is ₹228.25 and 52-week low of Commercial Syn Bags is ₹127.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Commercial Syn Bags has shown returns of 8.49% over the past day, 17.76% for the past month, 47.48% over 3 months, 71.26% over 1 year, 55.8% across 3 years, and 40.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Commercial Syn Bags are 34.15 and 5.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global