Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of packaging companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on packaging stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Cosmo First
|889.95
|18.35
|2.11
|19.56
|AGI Greenpac
|725.00
|14.75
|2.08
|1.86
|Uflex
|490.00
|9.65
|2.01
|7.53
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|112.50
|0.70
|0.63
|17.97
|Polyplex Corporation
|1116.00
|5.35
|0.48
|2.58
|VIP Industries
|315.80
|1.05
|0.33
|3.59
|Safari Industries (India)
|1485.00
|-6.15
|-0.41
|2.03
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|EPL
|227.00
|-1.80
|-0.79
|16.91
|Jindal Poly Films
|623.00
|-11.05
|-1.74
|0.81
|Time Technoplast
|203.00
|-4.30
|-2.07
|171.08
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|7000.00
|-341.90
|-4.66
|6.09
|Huhtamaki India
|274.45
|-13.55
|-4.70
|15.38
The top gainers among the Packaging sector stocks today are Cosmo First (up 2.11%) and AGI Greenpac (up 2.08%). On the other hand, the top losers include Huhtamaki India (down 4.70%) and Garware Hi-Tech Films (down 4.66%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Packaging sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|LIC MF Small Cap Fund
|4.91
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|17.58
|LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund
|4.21
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|11.05
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV
|4.20
|Safari Industries (India)
|11.75
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III
|4.05
|Safari Industries (India)
|11.92