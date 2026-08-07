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Chennai Ferrous Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHENNAI FERROUS INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Chennai Ferrous Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹80.90 Closed
-0.47₹ -0.38
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Chennai Ferrous Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.00₹81.50
₹80.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.00₹147.95
₹80.90
Open Price
₹81.50
Prev. Close
₹81.28
Volume
607

Source: Dion Global

Chennai Ferrous Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chennai Ferrous Industries		1.84-11.08-19.10-18.18-32.44-15.7138.93
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2.1618.8321.0265.8946.1347.7195.85
Jindal Steel		-0.396.02-12.77-7.759.9218.6521.30
Sarda Energy & Minerals		-3.620.48-16.23-3.26-10.6138.2945.56
Godawari Power & Ispat		-0.35-3.52-20.77-6.3026.4729.0627.59
Gallantt Ispat		-1.59-8.83-30.214.56-21.5094.0051.22
Jai Balaji Industries		13.55-4.22-21.88-10.02-41.4118.2037.97
MSP Steel & Power		4.65-13.01-10.3217.7413.0448.7124.75
Scan Steels		-0.2750.0662.6391.5487.4119.04-1.07
Suraj Products		-1.29-3.35-7.710.79-19.57-0.5627.46
Vaswani Industries		1.78-3.27-9.60-7.272.8132.5330.41
Bihar Sponge Iron		0.49-2.13-15.9310.22-12.0611.775.34
Nova Iron & Steel		-0.322.37-4.13-4.92-16.28-13.08-5.89
Ashirwad Steels & Industries		-1.376.51-13.99-19.68-28.96-9.4811.14
Ankit Metal & Power		-0.628.11-2.44-10.11-18.37-14.50-3.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Chennai Ferrous Industries has declined 32.44% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.13%), Jindal Steel (9.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Chennai Ferrous Industries has outperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (95.85%) and Jindal Steel (21.30%).

Chennai Ferrous Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Chennai Ferrous Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
579.1578.23
1079.5379.26
2082.7481.31
5087.1385.08
10086.3288.6
20097.2895.63

Source: Dion Global

Chennai Ferrous Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chennai Ferrous Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Chennai Ferrous Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTChennai Ferrous Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of The Co
Jul 10, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTChennai Ferrous Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTChennai Ferrous Ind. - Results-Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 29, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTChennai Ferrous Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financi
May 25, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTChennai Ferrous Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approve The Standalone Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Q

Source: Dion Global

About Chennai Ferrous Industries

Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310TN2010PLC075626 and registration number is 075626. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Sponge Iron. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 132.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R Natarajan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. N Ramakrishnan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. M Saravanan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. J Rathna Jayasheela
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Chennai Ferrous Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Chennai Ferrous Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chennai Ferrous Industries is ₹80.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chennai Ferrous Industries?

The Chennai Ferrous Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chennai Ferrous Industries?

The market cap of Chennai Ferrous Industries is ₹29.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chennai Ferrous Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chennai Ferrous Industries are ₹81.50 and ₹77.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chennai Ferrous Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chennai Ferrous Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chennai Ferrous Industries is ₹147.95 and 52-week low of Chennai Ferrous Industries is ₹57.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Chennai Ferrous Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chennai Ferrous Industries has shown returns of -0.47% over the past day, -11.08% for the past month, -19.1% over 3 months, -32.44% over 1 year, -15.71% across 3 years, and 38.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chennai Ferrous Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chennai Ferrous Industries are 8.57 and 0.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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