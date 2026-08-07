Here's the live share price of Chennai Ferrous Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chennai Ferrous Industries
|1.84
|-11.08
|-19.10
|-18.18
|-32.44
|-15.71
|38.93
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2.16
|18.83
|21.02
|65.89
|46.13
|47.71
|95.85
|Jindal Steel
|-0.39
|6.02
|-12.77
|-7.75
|9.92
|18.65
|21.30
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|-3.62
|0.48
|-16.23
|-3.26
|-10.61
|38.29
|45.56
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|-0.35
|-3.52
|-20.77
|-6.30
|26.47
|29.06
|27.59
|Gallantt Ispat
|-1.59
|-8.83
|-30.21
|4.56
|-21.50
|94.00
|51.22
|Jai Balaji Industries
|13.55
|-4.22
|-21.88
|-10.02
|-41.41
|18.20
|37.97
|MSP Steel & Power
|4.65
|-13.01
|-10.32
|17.74
|13.04
|48.71
|24.75
|Scan Steels
|-0.27
|50.06
|62.63
|91.54
|87.41
|19.04
|-1.07
|Suraj Products
|-1.29
|-3.35
|-7.71
|0.79
|-19.57
|-0.56
|27.46
|Vaswani Industries
|1.78
|-3.27
|-9.60
|-7.27
|2.81
|32.53
|30.41
|Bihar Sponge Iron
|0.49
|-2.13
|-15.93
|10.22
|-12.06
|11.77
|5.34
|Nova Iron & Steel
|-0.32
|2.37
|-4.13
|-4.92
|-16.28
|-13.08
|-5.89
|Ashirwad Steels & Industries
|-1.37
|6.51
|-13.99
|-19.68
|-28.96
|-9.48
|11.14
|Ankit Metal & Power
|-0.62
|8.11
|-2.44
|-10.11
|-18.37
|-14.50
|-3.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Chennai Ferrous Industries has declined 32.44% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.13%), Jindal Steel (9.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Chennai Ferrous Industries has outperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (95.85%) and Jindal Steel (21.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|79.15
|78.23
|10
|79.53
|79.26
|20
|82.74
|81.31
|50
|87.13
|85.08
|100
|86.32
|88.6
|200
|97.28
|95.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Chennai Ferrous Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|Chennai Ferrous Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of The Co
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|Chennai Ferrous Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Chennai Ferrous Ind. - Results-Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Chennai Ferrous Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financi
|May 25, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Chennai Ferrous Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approve The Standalone Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Q
Source: Dion Global
Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310TN2010PLC075626 and registration number is 075626. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Sponge Iron. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 132.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chennai Ferrous Industries is ₹80.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chennai Ferrous Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chennai Ferrous Industries is ₹29.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chennai Ferrous Industries are ₹81.50 and ₹77.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chennai Ferrous Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chennai Ferrous Industries is ₹147.95 and 52-week low of Chennai Ferrous Industries is ₹57.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chennai Ferrous Industries has shown returns of -0.47% over the past day, -11.08% for the past month, -19.1% over 3 months, -32.44% over 1 year, -15.71% across 3 years, and 38.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chennai Ferrous Industries are 8.57 and 0.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global