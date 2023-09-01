Follow Us

CHENNAI FERROUS INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Sponge Iron | Smallcap | BSE
₹142.65 Closed
1.391.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹140.00₹143.95
₹142.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹107.80₹234.00
₹142.65
Open Price
₹143.95
Prev. Close
₹140.70
Volume
3,692

Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1144.4
  • R2146.15
  • R3148.35
  • Pivot
    142.2
  • S1140.45
  • S2138.25
  • S3136.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5182.98140.84
  • 10186.9140.45
  • 20177.03139.06
  • 50170.46135.54
  • 100207.46137.47
  • 200159.76144.14

Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.596.5720.08-13.81-8.382,770.221,779.45
10.364.3337.4622.3964.60221.13217.42
-0.25-15.3470.7197.04275.605,493.783,195.80
16.8422.24106.94114.88169.20822.43472.11
5.157.1372.2070.57111.26701.16370.52
27.5473.82250.96477.87499.901,365.222,902.62
9.897.2225.9229.6128.30171.0125.34
6.322.2974.1658.0847.21194.8871.88
2.424.6322.4623.4036.63156.9138.82
-2.860.3438.5334.0125.5357.62-19.87
8.8520.6172.85114.37181.161,271.32562.13
13.0513.0510.1122.020.61112.3147.86
24.4824.3125.4822.5827.59354.21119.64
4.09-0.22-2.63-5.72-0.561,171.43836.84
21.54-10.7463.1553.3453.34138.29155.07
20.9026.56-12.43-31.36-46.09205.66398.46
0.86-5.2227.7933.0238.63262.00220.72

Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd.

Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310TN2010PLC075626 and registration number is 075626. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Sponge Iron. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 95.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R Natarajan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. A Balasubramanian
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Mohan Chitra
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Venkatasubramanian Pichaiswaminathan
    Additional Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. is ₹51.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. is 50.11 and PB ratio of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. is 1.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. is ₹142.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. is ₹234.00 and 52-week low of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. is ₹107.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

