Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.59
|6.57
|20.08
|-13.81
|-8.38
|2,770.22
|1,779.45
|10.36
|4.33
|37.46
|22.39
|64.60
|221.13
|217.42
|-0.25
|-15.34
|70.71
|97.04
|275.60
|5,493.78
|3,195.80
|16.84
|22.24
|106.94
|114.88
|169.20
|822.43
|472.11
|5.15
|7.13
|72.20
|70.57
|111.26
|701.16
|370.52
|27.54
|73.82
|250.96
|477.87
|499.90
|1,365.22
|2,902.62
|9.89
|7.22
|25.92
|29.61
|28.30
|171.01
|25.34
|6.32
|2.29
|74.16
|58.08
|47.21
|194.88
|71.88
|2.42
|4.63
|22.46
|23.40
|36.63
|156.91
|38.82
|-2.86
|0.34
|38.53
|34.01
|25.53
|57.62
|-19.87
|8.85
|20.61
|72.85
|114.37
|181.16
|1,271.32
|562.13
|13.05
|13.05
|10.11
|22.02
|0.61
|112.31
|47.86
|24.48
|24.31
|25.48
|22.58
|27.59
|354.21
|119.64
|4.09
|-0.22
|-2.63
|-5.72
|-0.56
|1,171.43
|836.84
|21.54
|-10.74
|63.15
|53.34
|53.34
|138.29
|155.07
|20.90
|26.56
|-12.43
|-31.36
|-46.09
|205.66
|398.46
|0.86
|-5.22
|27.79
|33.02
|38.63
|262.00
|220.72
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310TN2010PLC075626 and registration number is 075626. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Sponge Iron. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 95.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. is ₹51.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. is 50.11 and PB ratio of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. is 1.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. is ₹142.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. is ₹234.00 and 52-week low of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. is ₹107.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.