What is the Market Cap of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. is ₹51.42 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. is 50.11 and PB ratio of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. is 1.14 as on .

What is the share price of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd. is ₹142.65 as on .