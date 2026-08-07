What is the share price of Chennai Ferrous Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chennai Ferrous Industries is ₹80.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Chennai Ferrous Industries? The Chennai Ferrous Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chennai Ferrous Industries? The market cap of Chennai Ferrous Industries is ₹29.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Chennai Ferrous Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Chennai Ferrous Industries are ₹81.50 and ₹77.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chennai Ferrous Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chennai Ferrous Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chennai Ferrous Industries is ₹147.95 and 52-week low of Chennai Ferrous Industries is ₹57.00 as on .

How has the Chennai Ferrous Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Chennai Ferrous Industries has shown returns of -0.47% over the past day, -11.08% for the past month, -19.1% over 3 months, -32.44% over 1 year, -15.71% across 3 years, and 38.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chennai Ferrous Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chennai Ferrous Industries are 8.57 and 0.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global