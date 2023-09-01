Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Scan Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209MH1994PLC076015 and registration number is 076015. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of direct reduction of iron (sponge iron) and other spongy ferrous products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1000.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Scan Steels Ltd. is ₹216.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Scan Steels Ltd. is -418.18 and PB ratio of Scan Steels Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scan Steels Ltd. is ₹41.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scan Steels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scan Steels Ltd. is ₹44.00 and 52-week low of Scan Steels Ltd. is ₹27.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.