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Scan Steels Share Price

NSE
BSE

SCAN STEELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Scan Steels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹62.50 Closed
-1.45₹ -0.92
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Scan Steels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.60₹63.00
₹62.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.40₹67.32
₹62.50
Open Price
₹60.60
Prev. Close
₹63.42
Volume
8,694

Source: Dion Global

Scan Steels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Scan Steels		-0.2750.0662.6391.5487.4119.04-1.07
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2.1618.8321.0265.8946.1347.7195.85
Jindal Steel		-0.396.02-12.77-7.759.9218.6521.30
Sarda Energy & Minerals		-3.620.48-16.23-3.26-10.6138.2945.56
Godawari Power & Ispat		-0.35-3.52-20.77-6.3026.4729.0627.59
Gallantt Ispat		-1.59-8.83-30.214.56-21.5094.0051.22
Jai Balaji Industries		13.55-4.22-21.88-10.02-41.4118.2037.97
MSP Steel & Power		4.65-13.01-10.3217.7413.0448.7124.75
Suraj Products		-1.29-3.35-7.710.79-19.57-0.5627.46
Vaswani Industries		1.78-3.27-9.60-7.272.8132.5330.41
Bihar Sponge Iron		0.49-2.13-15.9310.22-12.0611.775.34
Nova Iron & Steel		-0.322.37-4.13-4.92-16.28-13.08-5.89
Chennai Ferrous Industries		1.84-11.08-19.10-18.18-32.44-15.7138.93
Ashirwad Steels & Industries		-1.376.51-13.99-19.68-28.96-9.4811.14
Ankit Metal & Power		-0.628.11-2.44-10.11-18.37-14.50-3.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Scan Steels has gained 87.41% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.13%), Jindal Steel (9.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Scan Steels has underperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (95.85%) and Jindal Steel (21.30%).

Scan Steels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Scan Steels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
558.6162.13
1053.5258.38
2049.9953.56
5042.8846.54
10038.0441.73
20036.4139.11

Source: Dion Global

Scan Steels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Scan Steels saw a rise in promoter holding to 49.29%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.98%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Scan Steels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:20 AM IST ISTScan Steels - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Intimation Of Listing Of 21,44,239 Equity Shares Of Rs.10/- Each Issu
Jul 28, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTScan Steels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 28, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTScan Steels - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Outcome Of Board Meeting.
Jul 28, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTScan Steels - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) -Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor & Cost Auditor Of The Company For T
Jul 28, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTScan Steels - Outcome Of Board Meeting-Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarte

Source: Dion Global

About Scan Steels

Scan Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209MH1994PLC076015 and registration number is 076015. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of direct reduction of iron (sponge iron) and other spongy ferrous products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 838.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Gadodia
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Patro
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankur Madaan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jitendriya Mohanty
    Independent Director
  • Ms. P Monalisha
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mrs. Sushama Anuj Yadav
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Scan Steels Share Price

What is the share price of Scan Steels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scan Steels is ₹62.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Scan Steels?

The Scan Steels is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Scan Steels?

The market cap of Scan Steels is ₹366.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Scan Steels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Scan Steels are ₹63.00 and ₹60.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Scan Steels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scan Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scan Steels is ₹67.32 and 52-week low of Scan Steels is ₹24.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Scan Steels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Scan Steels has shown returns of -1.45% over the past day, 50.06% for the past month, 62.63% over 3 months, 87.41% over 1 year, 19.04% across 3 years, and -1.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Scan Steels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Scan Steels are 14.79 and 0.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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