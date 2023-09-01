Follow Us

SCAN STEELS LTD.

Sector : Steel - Sponge Iron | Smallcap | BSE
₹41.40 Closed
3.551.42
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Scan Steels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.90₹42.95
₹41.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.50₹44.00
₹41.40
Open Price
₹39.90
Prev. Close
₹39.98
Volume
1,59,121

Scan Steels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R142.93
  • R244.47
  • R345.98
  • Pivot
    41.42
  • S139.88
  • S238.37
  • S336.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.4838.63
  • 1036.7137.91
  • 2037.3837.5
  • 5037.6736.98
  • 10036.2436.16
  • 20037.2535.76

Scan Steels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.0513.0510.1122.020.61112.3147.86
10.364.3337.4622.3964.60221.13217.42
-0.25-15.3470.7197.04275.605,493.783,195.80
16.8422.24106.94114.88169.20822.43472.11
5.157.1372.2070.57111.26701.16370.52
27.5473.82250.96477.87499.901,365.222,902.62
9.897.2225.9229.6128.30171.0125.34
6.322.2974.1658.0847.21194.8871.88
2.424.6322.4623.4036.63156.9138.82
-2.860.3438.5334.0125.5357.62-19.87
8.8520.6172.85114.37181.161,271.32562.13
24.4824.3125.4822.5827.59354.21119.64
4.09-0.22-2.63-5.72-0.561,171.43836.84
21.54-10.7463.1553.3453.34138.29155.07
2.596.5720.08-13.81-8.382,770.221,779.45
20.9026.56-12.43-31.36-46.09205.66398.46
0.86-5.2227.7933.0238.63262.00220.72

Scan Steels Ltd. Share Holdings

Scan Steels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Aug, 2022Board MeetingA.G.M.
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Scan Steels Ltd.

Scan Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209MH1994PLC076015 and registration number is 076015. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of direct reduction of iron (sponge iron) and other spongy ferrous products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1000.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Gadodia
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Patro
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankur Madaan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Punit Kedia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shravan Kumar Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Debjani Sahu
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Scan Steels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Scan Steels Ltd.?

The market cap of Scan Steels Ltd. is ₹216.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Scan Steels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Scan Steels Ltd. is -418.18 and PB ratio of Scan Steels Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Scan Steels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scan Steels Ltd. is ₹41.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Scan Steels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scan Steels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scan Steels Ltd. is ₹44.00 and 52-week low of Scan Steels Ltd. is ₹27.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

