Here's the live share price of Scan Steels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Scan Steels
|-0.27
|50.06
|62.63
|91.54
|87.41
|19.04
|-1.07
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2.16
|18.83
|21.02
|65.89
|46.13
|47.71
|95.85
|Jindal Steel
|-0.39
|6.02
|-12.77
|-7.75
|9.92
|18.65
|21.30
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|-3.62
|0.48
|-16.23
|-3.26
|-10.61
|38.29
|45.56
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|-0.35
|-3.52
|-20.77
|-6.30
|26.47
|29.06
|27.59
|Gallantt Ispat
|-1.59
|-8.83
|-30.21
|4.56
|-21.50
|94.00
|51.22
|Jai Balaji Industries
|13.55
|-4.22
|-21.88
|-10.02
|-41.41
|18.20
|37.97
|MSP Steel & Power
|4.65
|-13.01
|-10.32
|17.74
|13.04
|48.71
|24.75
|Suraj Products
|-1.29
|-3.35
|-7.71
|0.79
|-19.57
|-0.56
|27.46
|Vaswani Industries
|1.78
|-3.27
|-9.60
|-7.27
|2.81
|32.53
|30.41
|Bihar Sponge Iron
|0.49
|-2.13
|-15.93
|10.22
|-12.06
|11.77
|5.34
|Nova Iron & Steel
|-0.32
|2.37
|-4.13
|-4.92
|-16.28
|-13.08
|-5.89
|Chennai Ferrous Industries
|1.84
|-11.08
|-19.10
|-18.18
|-32.44
|-15.71
|38.93
|Ashirwad Steels & Industries
|-1.37
|6.51
|-13.99
|-19.68
|-28.96
|-9.48
|11.14
|Ankit Metal & Power
|-0.62
|8.11
|-2.44
|-10.11
|-18.37
|-14.50
|-3.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Scan Steels has gained 87.41% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.13%), Jindal Steel (9.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Scan Steels has underperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (95.85%) and Jindal Steel (21.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|58.61
|62.13
|10
|53.52
|58.38
|20
|49.99
|53.56
|50
|42.88
|46.54
|100
|38.04
|41.73
|200
|36.41
|39.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Scan Steels saw a rise in promoter holding to 49.29%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.98%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:20 AM IST IST
|Scan Steels - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Intimation Of Listing Of 21,44,239 Equity Shares Of Rs.10/- Each Issu
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Scan Steels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Scan Steels - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Outcome Of Board Meeting.
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Scan Steels - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) -Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor & Cost Auditor Of The Company For T
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Scan Steels - Outcome Of Board Meeting-Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarte
Source: Dion Global
Scan Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209MH1994PLC076015 and registration number is 076015. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of direct reduction of iron (sponge iron) and other spongy ferrous products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 838.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scan Steels is ₹62.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Scan Steels is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Scan Steels is ₹366.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Scan Steels are ₹63.00 and ₹60.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scan Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scan Steels is ₹67.32 and 52-week low of Scan Steels is ₹24.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Scan Steels has shown returns of -1.45% over the past day, 50.06% for the past month, 62.63% over 3 months, 87.41% over 1 year, 19.04% across 3 years, and -1.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Scan Steels are 14.79 and 0.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global