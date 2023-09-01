What is the Market Cap of Scan Steels Ltd.? The market cap of Scan Steels Ltd. is ₹216.74 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Scan Steels Ltd.? P/E ratio of Scan Steels Ltd. is -418.18 and PB ratio of Scan Steels Ltd. is 0.59 as on .

What is the share price of Scan Steels Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scan Steels Ltd. is ₹41.40 as on .