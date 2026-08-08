What is the share price of Scan Steels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scan Steels is ₹62.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Scan Steels? The Scan Steels is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Scan Steels? The market cap of Scan Steels is ₹366.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Scan Steels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Scan Steels are ₹63.00 and ₹60.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Scan Steels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scan Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scan Steels is ₹67.32 and 52-week low of Scan Steels is ₹24.40 as on .

How has the Scan Steels performed historically in terms of returns? The Scan Steels has shown returns of -1.45% over the past day, 50.06% for the past month, 62.63% over 3 months, 87.41% over 1 year, 19.04% across 3 years, and -1.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Scan Steels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Scan Steels are 14.79 and 0.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global