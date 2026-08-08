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Nova Iron & Steel Share Price

NSE
BSE

NOVA IRON & STEEL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Nova Iron & Steel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.55 Closed
-1.34₹ -0.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nova Iron & Steel Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.09₹13.25
₹12.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.54₹16.68
₹12.55
Open Price
₹12.09
Prev. Close
₹12.72
Volume
2,641

Source: Dion Global

Nova Iron & Steel Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nova Iron & Steel		-0.322.37-4.13-4.92-16.28-13.08-5.89
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2.1618.8321.0265.8946.1347.7195.85
Jindal Steel		-0.396.02-12.77-7.759.9218.6521.30
Sarda Energy & Minerals		-3.620.48-16.23-3.26-10.6138.2945.56
Godawari Power & Ispat		-0.35-3.52-20.77-6.3026.4729.0627.59
Gallantt Ispat		-1.59-8.83-30.214.56-21.5094.0051.22
Jai Balaji Industries		13.55-4.22-21.88-10.02-41.4118.2037.97
MSP Steel & Power		4.65-13.01-10.3217.7413.0448.7124.75
Scan Steels		-0.2750.0662.6391.5487.4119.04-1.07
Suraj Products		-1.29-3.35-7.710.79-19.57-0.5627.46
Vaswani Industries		1.78-3.27-9.60-7.272.8132.5330.41
Bihar Sponge Iron		0.49-2.13-15.9310.22-12.0611.775.34
Chennai Ferrous Industries		1.84-11.08-19.10-18.18-32.44-15.7138.93
Ashirwad Steels & Industries		-1.376.51-13.99-19.68-28.96-9.4811.14
Ankit Metal & Power		-0.628.11-2.44-10.11-18.37-14.50-3.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nova Iron & Steel has declined 16.28% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.13%), Jindal Steel (9.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Nova Iron & Steel has underperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (95.85%) and Jindal Steel (21.30%).

Nova Iron & Steel Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nova Iron & Steel Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.4712.26
1012.4212.35
2012.512.42
5012.4312.44
10012.2612.51
20012.8713.01

Source: Dion Global

Nova Iron & Steel Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nova Iron & Steel saw a rise in promoter holding to 44.18%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.32%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 54.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nova Iron & Steel Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 05:32 AM IST ISTNova Iron & Stee - Disclosure As Per Regulation 10(7) Of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011
Jul 17, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTNova Iron & Stee - Disclosure As Per Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Jul 15, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTNova Iron & Stee - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTNova Iron & Stee - Disclosure As Per Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Jul 09, 2026, 07:13 PM IST ISTNova Iron & Stee - Receipt Of Provisional Attachment Order From The Directorate Of Enforcement ('ED')Ref: Our Earlier Dis

Source: Dion Global

About Nova Iron & Steel

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L02710CT1989PLC010052 and registration number is 010052. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 416.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hardev Chand Verma
    Chairman
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Yadav
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Kusum Naruka
    Director
  • Mr. Suraj Prakash Chaudhary
    Director

FAQs on Nova Iron & Steel Share Price

What is the share price of Nova Iron & Steel?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nova Iron & Steel is ₹12.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nova Iron & Steel?

The Nova Iron & Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nova Iron & Steel?

The market cap of Nova Iron & Steel is ₹45.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nova Iron & Steel?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nova Iron & Steel are ₹13.25 and ₹12.09.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nova Iron & Steel?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nova Iron & Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nova Iron & Steel is ₹16.68 and 52-week low of Nova Iron & Steel is ₹10.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nova Iron & Steel performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nova Iron & Steel has shown returns of -1.34% over the past day, 2.37% for the past month, -4.13% over 3 months, -16.28% over 1 year, -13.08% across 3 years, and -5.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nova Iron & Steel?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nova Iron & Steel are 0.00 and 1.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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