Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. Share Price

NOVA IRON & STEEL LTD.

Sector : Steel - Sponge Iron | Smallcap | BSE
₹18.11 Closed
4.990.86
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.11₹18.11
₹18.11
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.91₹23.33
₹18.11
Open Price
₹18.11
Prev. Close
₹17.25
Volume
3,114

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.11
  • R218.11
  • R318.11
  • Pivot
    18.11
  • S118.11
  • S218.11
  • S318.11

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.4916.26
  • 109.1916.24
  • 209.3316.76
  • 5010.9916.2
  • 10012.3614.69
  • 20013.4313.39

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
21.54-10.7463.1553.3453.34138.29155.07
10.364.3337.4622.3964.60221.13217.42
-0.25-15.3470.7197.04275.605,493.783,195.80
16.8422.24106.94114.88169.20822.43472.11
4.736.7071.5069.88110.41697.94368.62
27.5473.82250.96477.87499.901,365.222,902.62
9.897.2225.9229.6128.30171.0125.34
6.322.2974.1658.0847.21194.8871.88
2.424.6322.4623.4036.63156.9138.82
-2.860.3438.5334.0125.5357.62-19.87
8.8520.6172.85114.37181.161,271.32562.13
13.0513.0510.1122.020.61112.3147.86
24.4824.3125.4822.5827.59354.21119.64
4.09-0.22-2.63-5.72-0.561,171.43836.84
2.596.5720.08-13.81-8.382,770.221,779.45
20.9026.56-12.43-31.36-46.09205.66398.46
0.86-5.2227.7933.0238.63262.00220.72

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. Share Holdings

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nova Iron & Steel Ltd.

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L02710CT1989PLC010052 and registration number is 010052. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 605.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. H C Verma
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Yadav
    Director
  • Mrs. Sumiran Aggarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Suraj Prakash Chaudhary
    Director

FAQs on Nova Iron & Steel Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd.?

The market cap of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. is ₹65.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. is -31.94 and PB ratio of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. is -1.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. is ₹18.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. is ₹23.33 and 52-week low of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. is ₹7.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

