Here's the live share price of Nova Iron & Steel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nova Iron & Steel
|-0.32
|2.37
|-4.13
|-4.92
|-16.28
|-13.08
|-5.89
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2.16
|18.83
|21.02
|65.89
|46.13
|47.71
|95.85
|Jindal Steel
|-0.39
|6.02
|-12.77
|-7.75
|9.92
|18.65
|21.30
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|-3.62
|0.48
|-16.23
|-3.26
|-10.61
|38.29
|45.56
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|-0.35
|-3.52
|-20.77
|-6.30
|26.47
|29.06
|27.59
|Gallantt Ispat
|-1.59
|-8.83
|-30.21
|4.56
|-21.50
|94.00
|51.22
|Jai Balaji Industries
|13.55
|-4.22
|-21.88
|-10.02
|-41.41
|18.20
|37.97
|MSP Steel & Power
|4.65
|-13.01
|-10.32
|17.74
|13.04
|48.71
|24.75
|Scan Steels
|-0.27
|50.06
|62.63
|91.54
|87.41
|19.04
|-1.07
|Suraj Products
|-1.29
|-3.35
|-7.71
|0.79
|-19.57
|-0.56
|27.46
|Vaswani Industries
|1.78
|-3.27
|-9.60
|-7.27
|2.81
|32.53
|30.41
|Bihar Sponge Iron
|0.49
|-2.13
|-15.93
|10.22
|-12.06
|11.77
|5.34
|Chennai Ferrous Industries
|1.84
|-11.08
|-19.10
|-18.18
|-32.44
|-15.71
|38.93
|Ashirwad Steels & Industries
|-1.37
|6.51
|-13.99
|-19.68
|-28.96
|-9.48
|11.14
|Ankit Metal & Power
|-0.62
|8.11
|-2.44
|-10.11
|-18.37
|-14.50
|-3.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nova Iron & Steel has declined 16.28% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.13%), Jindal Steel (9.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Nova Iron & Steel has underperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (95.85%) and Jindal Steel (21.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.47
|12.26
|10
|12.42
|12.35
|20
|12.5
|12.42
|50
|12.43
|12.44
|100
|12.26
|12.51
|200
|12.87
|13.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nova Iron & Steel saw a rise in promoter holding to 44.18%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.32%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 54.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:32 AM IST IST
|Nova Iron & Stee - Disclosure As Per Regulation 10(7) Of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Nova Iron & Stee - Disclosure As Per Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|Nova Iron & Stee - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Nova Iron & Stee - Disclosure As Per Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 09, 2026, 07:13 PM IST IST
|Nova Iron & Stee - Receipt Of Provisional Attachment Order From The Directorate Of Enforcement ('ED')Ref: Our Earlier Dis
Source: Dion Global
Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L02710CT1989PLC010052 and registration number is 010052. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 416.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nova Iron & Steel is ₹12.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nova Iron & Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nova Iron & Steel is ₹45.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nova Iron & Steel are ₹13.25 and ₹12.09.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nova Iron & Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nova Iron & Steel is ₹16.68 and 52-week low of Nova Iron & Steel is ₹10.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nova Iron & Steel has shown returns of -1.34% over the past day, 2.37% for the past month, -4.13% over 3 months, -16.28% over 1 year, -13.08% across 3 years, and -5.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nova Iron & Steel are 0.00 and 1.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global