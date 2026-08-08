What is the share price of Nova Iron & Steel? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nova Iron & Steel is ₹12.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Nova Iron & Steel? The Nova Iron & Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nova Iron & Steel? The market cap of Nova Iron & Steel is ₹45.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nova Iron & Steel? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nova Iron & Steel are ₹13.25 and ₹12.09.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nova Iron & Steel? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nova Iron & Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nova Iron & Steel is ₹16.68 and 52-week low of Nova Iron & Steel is ₹10.54 as on .

How has the Nova Iron & Steel performed historically in terms of returns? The Nova Iron & Steel has shown returns of -1.34% over the past day, 2.37% for the past month, -4.13% over 3 months, -16.28% over 1 year, -13.08% across 3 years, and -5.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nova Iron & Steel? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nova Iron & Steel are 0.00 and 1.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global