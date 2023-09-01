Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|21.54
|-10.74
|63.15
|53.34
|53.34
|138.29
|155.07
|10.36
|4.33
|37.46
|22.39
|64.60
|221.13
|217.42
|-0.25
|-15.34
|70.71
|97.04
|275.60
|5,493.78
|3,195.80
|16.84
|22.24
|106.94
|114.88
|169.20
|822.43
|472.11
|4.73
|6.70
|71.50
|69.88
|110.41
|697.94
|368.62
|27.54
|73.82
|250.96
|477.87
|499.90
|1,365.22
|2,902.62
|9.89
|7.22
|25.92
|29.61
|28.30
|171.01
|25.34
|6.32
|2.29
|74.16
|58.08
|47.21
|194.88
|71.88
|2.42
|4.63
|22.46
|23.40
|36.63
|156.91
|38.82
|-2.86
|0.34
|38.53
|34.01
|25.53
|57.62
|-19.87
|8.85
|20.61
|72.85
|114.37
|181.16
|1,271.32
|562.13
|13.05
|13.05
|10.11
|22.02
|0.61
|112.31
|47.86
|24.48
|24.31
|25.48
|22.58
|27.59
|354.21
|119.64
|4.09
|-0.22
|-2.63
|-5.72
|-0.56
|1,171.43
|836.84
|2.59
|6.57
|20.08
|-13.81
|-8.38
|2,770.22
|1,779.45
|20.90
|26.56
|-12.43
|-31.36
|-46.09
|205.66
|398.46
|0.86
|-5.22
|27.79
|33.02
|38.63
|262.00
|220.72
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L02710CT1989PLC010052 and registration number is 010052. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 605.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. is ₹65.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. is -31.94 and PB ratio of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. is -1.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. is ₹18.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. is ₹23.33 and 52-week low of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. is ₹7.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.