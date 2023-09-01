What is the Market Cap of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd.? The market cap of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. is ₹65.45 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. is -31.94 and PB ratio of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. is -1.24 as on .

What is the share price of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nova Iron & Steel Ltd. is ₹18.11 as on .