Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BIHAR SPONGE IRON LTD.

Sector : Steel - Sponge Iron | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.90 Closed
1.140.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.53₹8.93
₹8.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.71₹11.79
₹8.90
Open Price
₹8.70
Prev. Close
₹8.80
Volume
28,079

Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.04
  • R29.19
  • R39.44
  • Pivot
    8.79
  • S18.64
  • S28.39
  • S38.24

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.438.7
  • 108.528.65
  • 208.628.69
  • 508.78.83
  • 1008.98.96
  • 20010.079.11

Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.09-0.22-2.63-5.72-0.561,171.43836.84
10.364.3337.4622.3964.60221.13217.42
-0.25-15.3470.7197.04275.605,493.783,195.80
16.8422.24106.94114.88169.20822.43472.11
5.157.1372.2070.57111.26701.16370.52
27.5473.82250.96477.87499.901,365.222,902.62
9.897.2225.9229.6128.30171.0125.34
6.322.2974.1658.0847.21194.8871.88
2.424.6322.4623.4036.63156.9138.82
-2.860.3438.5334.0125.5357.62-19.87
8.8520.6172.85114.37181.161,271.32562.13
13.0513.0510.1122.020.61112.3147.86
24.4824.3125.4822.5827.59354.21119.64
21.54-10.7463.1553.3453.34138.29155.07
2.596.5720.08-13.81-8.382,770.221,779.45
20.9026.56-12.43-31.36-46.09205.66398.46
0.86-5.2227.7933.0238.63262.00220.72

Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. Share Holdings

Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd.

Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106JH1982PLC001633 and registration number is 001633. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Sponge Iron. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Modi
    Chairman & President
  • Mrs. Kumkum Modi
    Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Modi
    Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Modi
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Modi
    Director
  • Mr. Aditya Kumar Modi
    Director
  • Mr. Anirudh Kumar Modi
    Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Chander Chawla
    Director
  • Mr. Shiv Shankar Agarwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Asha Agarwal
    Director

FAQs on Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd.?

The market cap of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. is ₹80.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. is 6.53 and PB ratio of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. is -1.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. is ₹8.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. is ₹11.79 and 52-week low of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. is ₹7.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

