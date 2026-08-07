What is the share price of Bihar Sponge Iron? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bihar Sponge Iron is ₹12.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Bihar Sponge Iron? The Bihar Sponge Iron is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bihar Sponge Iron? The market cap of Bihar Sponge Iron is ₹111.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bihar Sponge Iron? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bihar Sponge Iron are ₹12.99 and ₹12.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bihar Sponge Iron? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bihar Sponge Iron stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bihar Sponge Iron is ₹16.78 and 52-week low of Bihar Sponge Iron is ₹9.15 as on .

How has the Bihar Sponge Iron performed historically in terms of returns? The Bihar Sponge Iron has shown returns of 0.65% over the past day, -2.13% for the past month, -15.93% over 3 months, -12.06% over 1 year, 11.77% across 3 years, and 5.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bihar Sponge Iron? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bihar Sponge Iron are 9.88 and -3.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global