Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.09
|-0.22
|-2.63
|-5.72
|-0.56
|1,171.43
|836.84
|10.36
|4.33
|37.46
|22.39
|64.60
|221.13
|217.42
|-0.25
|-15.34
|70.71
|97.04
|275.60
|5,493.78
|3,195.80
|16.84
|22.24
|106.94
|114.88
|169.20
|822.43
|472.11
|5.15
|7.13
|72.20
|70.57
|111.26
|701.16
|370.52
|27.54
|73.82
|250.96
|477.87
|499.90
|1,365.22
|2,902.62
|9.89
|7.22
|25.92
|29.61
|28.30
|171.01
|25.34
|6.32
|2.29
|74.16
|58.08
|47.21
|194.88
|71.88
|2.42
|4.63
|22.46
|23.40
|36.63
|156.91
|38.82
|-2.86
|0.34
|38.53
|34.01
|25.53
|57.62
|-19.87
|8.85
|20.61
|72.85
|114.37
|181.16
|1,271.32
|562.13
|13.05
|13.05
|10.11
|22.02
|0.61
|112.31
|47.86
|24.48
|24.31
|25.48
|22.58
|27.59
|354.21
|119.64
|21.54
|-10.74
|63.15
|53.34
|53.34
|138.29
|155.07
|2.59
|6.57
|20.08
|-13.81
|-8.38
|2,770.22
|1,779.45
|20.90
|26.56
|-12.43
|-31.36
|-46.09
|205.66
|398.46
|0.86
|-5.22
|27.79
|33.02
|38.63
|262.00
|220.72
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106JH1982PLC001633 and registration number is 001633. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Sponge Iron. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. is ₹80.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. is 6.53 and PB ratio of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. is -1.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. is ₹8.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. is ₹11.79 and 52-week low of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. is ₹7.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.