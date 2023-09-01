What is the Market Cap of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd.? The market cap of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. is ₹80.28 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. is 6.53 and PB ratio of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. is -1.27 as on .

What is the share price of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. is ₹8.90 as on .