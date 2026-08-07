Here's the live share price of Bihar Sponge Iron along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bihar Sponge Iron
|0.49
|-2.13
|-15.93
|10.22
|-12.06
|11.77
|5.34
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2.16
|18.83
|21.02
|65.89
|46.13
|47.71
|95.85
|Jindal Steel
|-0.39
|6.02
|-12.77
|-7.75
|9.92
|18.65
|21.3
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|-3.62
|0.48
|-16.23
|-3.26
|-10.61
|38.29
|45.56
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|-0.35
|-3.52
|-20.77
|-6.3
|26.47
|29.06
|27.59
|Gallantt Ispat
|-1.59
|-8.83
|-30.21
|4.56
|-21.5
|94
|51.22
|Jai Balaji Industries
|13.55
|-4.22
|-21.88
|-10.02
|-41.41
|18.2
|37.97
|MSP Steel & Power
|4.65
|-13.01
|-10.32
|17.74
|13.04
|48.71
|24.75
|Scan Steels
|-0.27
|50.06
|62.63
|91.54
|87.41
|19.04
|-1.07
|Suraj Products
|-1.29
|-3.35
|-7.71
|0.79
|-19.57
|-0.56
|27.46
|Vaswani Industries
|1.78
|-3.27
|-9.6
|-7.27
|2.81
|32.53
|30.41
|Nova Iron & Steel
|-0.32
|2.37
|-4.13
|-4.92
|-16.28
|-13.08
|-5.89
|Chennai Ferrous Industries
|1.84
|-11.08
|-19.1
|-18.18
|-32.44
|-15.71
|38.93
|Ashirwad Steels & Industries
|-1.37
|6.51
|-13.99
|-19.68
|-28.96
|-9.48
|11.14
|Ankit Metal & Power
|-0.62
|8.11
|-2.44
|-10.11
|-18.37
|-14.5
|-3.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bihar Sponge Iron has declined 12.06% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.13%), Jindal Steel (9.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Bihar Sponge Iron has underperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (95.85%) and Jindal Steel (21.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.42
|12.31
|10
|12.42
|12.39
|20
|12.55
|12.49
|50
|12.8
|12.71
|100
|12.9
|12.79
|200
|12.49
|12.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bihar Sponge Iron remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Bihar Sponge - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The 1St Quarte
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Bihar Sponge - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
|Jul 17, 2026, 08:27 PM IST IST
|Bihar Sponge - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
|Jul 09, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Bihar Sponge - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Bihar Sponge - Audited Financial Results For The 4Th Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026 And Outcome Of Board Meeting Hel
Source: Dion Global
Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106JH1982PLC001633 and registration number is 001633. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Sponge Iron. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 245.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bihar Sponge Iron is ₹12.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bihar Sponge Iron is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bihar Sponge Iron is ₹111.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bihar Sponge Iron are ₹12.99 and ₹12.11.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bihar Sponge Iron stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bihar Sponge Iron is ₹16.78 and 52-week low of Bihar Sponge Iron is ₹9.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bihar Sponge Iron has shown returns of 0.65% over the past day, -2.13% for the past month, -15.93% over 3 months, -12.06% over 1 year, 11.77% across 3 years, and 5.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bihar Sponge Iron are 9.88 and -3.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global