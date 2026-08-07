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Bihar Sponge Iron Share Price

NSE
BSE

BIHAR SPONGE IRON

Modis Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Bihar Sponge Iron along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.40 Closed
0.65₹ 0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bihar Sponge Iron Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.11₹12.99
₹12.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.15₹16.78
₹12.40
Open Price
₹12.44
Prev. Close
₹12.32
Volume
23,385

Source: Dion Global

Bihar Sponge Iron Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bihar Sponge Iron		0.49-2.13-15.9310.22-12.0611.775.34
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2.1618.8321.0265.8946.1347.7195.85
Jindal Steel		-0.396.02-12.77-7.759.9218.6521.3
Sarda Energy & Minerals		-3.620.48-16.23-3.26-10.6138.2945.56
Godawari Power & Ispat		-0.35-3.52-20.77-6.326.4729.0627.59
Gallantt Ispat		-1.59-8.83-30.214.56-21.59451.22
Jai Balaji Industries		13.55-4.22-21.88-10.02-41.4118.237.97
MSP Steel & Power		4.65-13.01-10.3217.7413.0448.7124.75
Scan Steels		-0.2750.0662.6391.5487.4119.04-1.07
Suraj Products		-1.29-3.35-7.710.79-19.57-0.5627.46
Vaswani Industries		1.78-3.27-9.6-7.272.8132.5330.41
Nova Iron & Steel		-0.322.37-4.13-4.92-16.28-13.08-5.89
Chennai Ferrous Industries		1.84-11.08-19.1-18.18-32.44-15.7138.93
Ashirwad Steels & Industries		-1.376.51-13.99-19.68-28.96-9.4811.14
Ankit Metal & Power		-0.628.11-2.44-10.11-18.37-14.5-3.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bihar Sponge Iron has declined 12.06% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.13%), Jindal Steel (9.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Bihar Sponge Iron has underperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (95.85%) and Jindal Steel (21.30%).

Bihar Sponge Iron Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bihar Sponge Iron Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.4212.31
1012.4212.39
2012.5512.49
5012.812.71
10012.912.79
20012.4912.91

Source: Dion Global

Bihar Sponge Iron Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bihar Sponge Iron remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bihar Sponge Iron Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTBihar Sponge - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The 1St Quarte
Jul 21, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTBihar Sponge - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
Jul 17, 2026, 08:27 PM IST ISTBihar Sponge - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
Jul 09, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTBihar Sponge - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTBihar Sponge - Audited Financial Results For The 4Th Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026 And Outcome Of Board Meeting Hel

Source: Dion Global

About Bihar Sponge Iron

Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106JH1982PLC001633 and registration number is 001633. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Sponge Iron. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 245.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Modi
    Chairman & President
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Salil Seth
    Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Modi
    Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Modi
    Director
  • Mr. Aditya Kumar Modi
    Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Aggarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Adhish Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Rohit Chawdhary
    Director
  • Ms. Mohi Kumari
    Director
  • Mrs. Kumkum Modi
    Director

FAQs on Bihar Sponge Iron Share Price

What is the share price of Bihar Sponge Iron?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bihar Sponge Iron is ₹12.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bihar Sponge Iron?

The Bihar Sponge Iron is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bihar Sponge Iron?

The market cap of Bihar Sponge Iron is ₹111.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bihar Sponge Iron?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bihar Sponge Iron are ₹12.99 and ₹12.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bihar Sponge Iron?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bihar Sponge Iron stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bihar Sponge Iron is ₹16.78 and 52-week low of Bihar Sponge Iron is ₹9.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bihar Sponge Iron performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bihar Sponge Iron has shown returns of 0.65% over the past day, -2.13% for the past month, -15.93% over 3 months, -12.06% over 1 year, 11.77% across 3 years, and 5.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bihar Sponge Iron?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bihar Sponge Iron are 9.88 and -3.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Bihar Sponge Iron News

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