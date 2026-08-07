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Ashirwad Steels & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASHIRWAD STEELS & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Ashirwad Steels & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.25 Closed
-3.01₹ -0.69
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ashirwad Steels & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.02₹22.98
₹22.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.00₹37.20
₹22.25
Open Price
₹21.60
Prev. Close
₹22.94
Volume
2,180

Source: Dion Global

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ashirwad Steels & Industries		-1.376.51-13.99-19.68-28.96-9.4811.14
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2.1618.8321.0265.8946.1347.7195.85
Jindal Steel		-0.396.02-12.77-7.759.9218.6521.3
Sarda Energy & Minerals		-3.620.48-16.23-3.26-10.6138.2945.56
Godawari Power & Ispat		-0.35-3.52-20.77-6.326.4729.0627.59
Gallantt Ispat		-1.59-8.83-30.214.56-21.59451.22
Jai Balaji Industries		13.55-4.22-21.88-10.02-41.4118.237.97
MSP Steel & Power		4.65-13.01-10.3217.7413.0448.7124.75
Scan Steels		-0.2750.0662.6391.5487.4119.04-1.07
Suraj Products		-1.29-3.35-7.710.79-19.57-0.5627.46
Vaswani Industries		1.78-3.27-9.6-7.272.8132.5330.41
Bihar Sponge Iron		0.49-2.13-15.9310.22-12.0611.775.34
Nova Iron & Steel		-0.322.37-4.13-4.92-16.28-13.08-5.89
Chennai Ferrous Industries		1.84-11.08-19.1-18.18-32.44-15.7138.93
Ankit Metal & Power		-0.628.11-2.44-10.11-18.37-14.5-3.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ashirwad Steels & Industries has declined 28.96% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.13%), Jindal Steel (9.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashirwad Steels & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (95.85%) and Jindal Steel (21.30%).

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.1422.45
1022.1422.3
2021.7622.28
5023.0222.8
10023.3223.7
20025.9225.63

Source: Dion Global

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ashirwad Steels & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ashirwad Steels & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTAshirwad Steels - Results - Financial Results Jun 30, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTAshirwad Steels - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR), 2015
Jul 24, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTAshirwad Steels - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 23, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTAshirwad Steels - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 10, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTAshirwad Steels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Ashirwad Steels & Industries

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67100WB1986PLC040201 and registration number is 040201. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Sponge Iron. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pravin Kumar Chhabra
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dalbir Chhibbar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishesh Chhibbar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sushma Chhibbar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Baninder Singh Sahni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ashirwad Steels & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Ashirwad Steels & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashirwad Steels & Industries is ₹22.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ashirwad Steels & Industries?

The Ashirwad Steels & Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashirwad Steels & Industries?

The market cap of Ashirwad Steels & Industries is ₹27.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashirwad Steels & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashirwad Steels & Industries are ₹22.98 and ₹21.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashirwad Steels & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashirwad Steels & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashirwad Steels & Industries is ₹37.20 and 52-week low of Ashirwad Steels & Industries is ₹17.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ashirwad Steels & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ashirwad Steels & Industries has shown returns of -3.01% over the past day, 6.51% for the past month, -13.99% over 3 months, -28.96% over 1 year, -9.48% across 3 years, and 11.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashirwad Steels & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashirwad Steels & Industries are 13.77 and 0.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ashirwad Steels & Industries News

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