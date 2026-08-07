Here's the live share price of Ashirwad Steels & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ashirwad Steels & Industries
|-1.37
|6.51
|-13.99
|-19.68
|-28.96
|-9.48
|11.14
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2.16
|18.83
|21.02
|65.89
|46.13
|47.71
|95.85
|Jindal Steel
|-0.39
|6.02
|-12.77
|-7.75
|9.92
|18.65
|21.3
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|-3.62
|0.48
|-16.23
|-3.26
|-10.61
|38.29
|45.56
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|-0.35
|-3.52
|-20.77
|-6.3
|26.47
|29.06
|27.59
|Gallantt Ispat
|-1.59
|-8.83
|-30.21
|4.56
|-21.5
|94
|51.22
|Jai Balaji Industries
|13.55
|-4.22
|-21.88
|-10.02
|-41.41
|18.2
|37.97
|MSP Steel & Power
|4.65
|-13.01
|-10.32
|17.74
|13.04
|48.71
|24.75
|Scan Steels
|-0.27
|50.06
|62.63
|91.54
|87.41
|19.04
|-1.07
|Suraj Products
|-1.29
|-3.35
|-7.71
|0.79
|-19.57
|-0.56
|27.46
|Vaswani Industries
|1.78
|-3.27
|-9.6
|-7.27
|2.81
|32.53
|30.41
|Bihar Sponge Iron
|0.49
|-2.13
|-15.93
|10.22
|-12.06
|11.77
|5.34
|Nova Iron & Steel
|-0.32
|2.37
|-4.13
|-4.92
|-16.28
|-13.08
|-5.89
|Chennai Ferrous Industries
|1.84
|-11.08
|-19.1
|-18.18
|-32.44
|-15.71
|38.93
|Ankit Metal & Power
|-0.62
|8.11
|-2.44
|-10.11
|-18.37
|-14.5
|-3.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ashirwad Steels & Industries has declined 28.96% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.13%), Jindal Steel (9.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashirwad Steels & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (95.85%) and Jindal Steel (21.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.14
|22.45
|10
|22.14
|22.3
|20
|21.76
|22.28
|50
|23.02
|22.8
|100
|23.32
|23.7
|200
|25.92
|25.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ashirwad Steels & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Ashirwad Steels - Results - Financial Results Jun 30, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Ashirwad Steels - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR), 2015
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|Ashirwad Steels - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Ashirwad Steels - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Ashirwad Steels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67100WB1986PLC040201 and registration number is 040201. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Sponge Iron. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashirwad Steels & Industries is ₹22.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashirwad Steels & Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ashirwad Steels & Industries is ₹27.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashirwad Steels & Industries are ₹22.98 and ₹21.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashirwad Steels & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashirwad Steels & Industries is ₹37.20 and 52-week low of Ashirwad Steels & Industries is ₹17.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashirwad Steels & Industries has shown returns of -3.01% over the past day, 6.51% for the past month, -13.99% over 3 months, -28.96% over 1 year, -9.48% across 3 years, and 11.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashirwad Steels & Industries are 13.77 and 0.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global