Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASHIRWAD STEELS & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Sponge Iron | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.25 Closed
1.070.31
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.55₹29.40
₹29.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.60₹39.82
₹29.25
Open Price
₹29.40
Prev. Close
₹28.94
Volume
2,257

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.58
  • R229.92
  • R330.43
  • Pivot
    29.07
  • S128.73
  • S228.22
  • S327.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.6628.77
  • 1020.4428.9
  • 2020.1829.3
  • 5020.6929.01
  • 10018.727.33
  • 20017.825.02

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.86-5.2227.7933.0238.63262.00220.72
10.364.3337.4622.3964.60221.13217.42
-0.25-15.3470.7197.04275.605,493.783,195.80
16.8422.24106.94114.88169.20822.43472.11
5.157.1372.2070.57111.26701.16370.52
27.5473.82250.96477.87499.901,365.222,902.62
9.897.2225.9229.6128.30171.0125.34
6.322.2974.1658.0847.21194.8871.88
2.424.6322.4623.4036.63156.9138.82
-2.860.3438.5334.0125.5357.62-19.87
8.8520.6172.85114.37181.161,271.32562.13
13.0513.0510.1122.020.61112.3147.86
24.4824.3125.4822.5827.59354.21119.64
4.09-0.22-2.63-5.72-0.561,171.43836.84
21.54-10.7463.1553.3453.34138.29155.07
2.596.5720.08-13.81-8.382,770.221,779.45
20.9026.56-12.43-31.36-46.09205.66398.46

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd.

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67100WB1986PLC040201 and registration number is 040201. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Sponge Iron. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Baninder Singh Sahni
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dalbir Chhibbar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Chhabra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sushma Chhibbar
    Director
  • Mr. Vishesh Chhibbar
    Director
  • Mr. Puranmal Agarwal
    Director

FAQs on Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd. is ₹36.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd. is 2.24 and PB ratio of Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd. is 0.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd. is ₹29.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd. is ₹39.82 and 52-week low of Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd. is ₹16.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

