Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.86
|-5.22
|27.79
|33.02
|38.63
|262.00
|220.72
|10.36
|4.33
|37.46
|22.39
|64.60
|221.13
|217.42
|-0.25
|-15.34
|70.71
|97.04
|275.60
|5,493.78
|3,195.80
|16.84
|22.24
|106.94
|114.88
|169.20
|822.43
|472.11
|5.15
|7.13
|72.20
|70.57
|111.26
|701.16
|370.52
|27.54
|73.82
|250.96
|477.87
|499.90
|1,365.22
|2,902.62
|9.89
|7.22
|25.92
|29.61
|28.30
|171.01
|25.34
|6.32
|2.29
|74.16
|58.08
|47.21
|194.88
|71.88
|2.42
|4.63
|22.46
|23.40
|36.63
|156.91
|38.82
|-2.86
|0.34
|38.53
|34.01
|25.53
|57.62
|-19.87
|8.85
|20.61
|72.85
|114.37
|181.16
|1,271.32
|562.13
|13.05
|13.05
|10.11
|22.02
|0.61
|112.31
|47.86
|24.48
|24.31
|25.48
|22.58
|27.59
|354.21
|119.64
|4.09
|-0.22
|-2.63
|-5.72
|-0.56
|1,171.43
|836.84
|21.54
|-10.74
|63.15
|53.34
|53.34
|138.29
|155.07
|2.59
|6.57
|20.08
|-13.81
|-8.38
|2,770.22
|1,779.45
|20.90
|26.56
|-12.43
|-31.36
|-46.09
|205.66
|398.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & A.G.M.
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67100WB1986PLC040201 and registration number is 040201. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Sponge Iron. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd. is ₹36.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd. is 2.24 and PB ratio of Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd. is 0.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd. is ₹29.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd. is ₹39.82 and 52-week low of Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd. is ₹16.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.