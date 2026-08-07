What is the share price of Ashirwad Steels & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashirwad Steels & Industries is ₹22.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Ashirwad Steels & Industries? The Ashirwad Steels & Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashirwad Steels & Industries? The market cap of Ashirwad Steels & Industries is ₹27.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashirwad Steels & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashirwad Steels & Industries are ₹22.98 and ₹21.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashirwad Steels & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashirwad Steels & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashirwad Steels & Industries is ₹37.20 and 52-week low of Ashirwad Steels & Industries is ₹17.00 as on .

How has the Ashirwad Steels & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Ashirwad Steels & Industries has shown returns of -3.01% over the past day, 6.51% for the past month, -13.99% over 3 months, -28.96% over 1 year, -9.48% across 3 years, and 11.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashirwad Steels & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashirwad Steels & Industries are 13.77 and 0.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global