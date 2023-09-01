Follow Us

ANKIT METAL & POWER LTD.

Sector : Steel - Sponge Iron | Smallcap | NSE
₹3.00 Closed
3.450.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.00₹3.00
₹3.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.30₹6.90
₹3.00
Open Price
₹3.00
Prev. Close
₹2.90
Volume
20,902

Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13
  • R23
  • R33
  • Pivot
    3
  • S13
  • S23
  • S33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.432.76
  • 105.592.8
  • 205.773.09
  • 506.063.67
  • 1006.514.26
  • 2008.315

Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.3820.00-18.92-35.48-50.41160.87328.57
10.514.4237.5122.4764.65221.61217.89
-0.33-15.33-2.65-2.65-2.65-2.65-2.65
16.9022.91107.98115.61169.77828.56476.08
5.067.0572.3470.59111.30703.30370.38
27.5772.29248.71475.76494.451,359.382,968.65
10.217.7226.3029.8528.71171.48-0.67
5.331.5973.6257.4246.95194.6071.69
2.774.9823.0324.2036.84156.58-99.98
-1.650.4238.3732.9625.9359.73-19.87
12.4124.3533.9861.4017.8017.8017.80
24.8324.8325.6723.1927.66393.86122.53

Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. Share Holdings

Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
15 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Ankit Metal & Power Ltd.

Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/2002 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101WB2002PLC094979 and registration number is 094979. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other basic iron and steel n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 756.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 141.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Subham Bhagat
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aritro Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sujata Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankit Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharat Malik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debasish Mukherjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ankit Metal & Power Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd.?

The market cap of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. is ₹42.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. is -0.31 and PB ratio of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. is -0.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. is ₹3.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. is ₹6.90 and 52-week low of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. is ₹2.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

