What is the Market Cap of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd.? The market cap of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. is ₹42.33 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. is -0.31 and PB ratio of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. is -0.05 as on .

What is the share price of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. is ₹3.00 as on .