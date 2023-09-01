Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|15 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/2002 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101WB2002PLC094979 and registration number is 094979. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other basic iron and steel n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 756.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 141.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. is ₹42.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. is -0.31 and PB ratio of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. is -0.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. is ₹3.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. is ₹6.90 and 52-week low of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. is ₹2.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.