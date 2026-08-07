Here's the live share price of Ankit Metal & Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ankit Metal & Power
|-0.62
|8.11
|-2.44
|-10.11
|-18.37
|-14.50
|-3.78
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2.16
|18.83
|21.02
|65.89
|46.13
|47.71
|95.85
|Jindal Steel
|-0.39
|6.02
|-12.77
|-7.75
|9.92
|18.65
|21.30
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|-3.62
|0.48
|-16.23
|-3.26
|-10.61
|38.29
|45.56
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|-0.35
|-3.52
|-20.77
|-6.30
|26.47
|29.06
|27.59
|Gallantt Ispat
|-1.59
|-8.83
|-30.21
|4.56
|-21.50
|94.00
|51.22
|Jai Balaji Industries
|13.55
|-4.22
|-21.88
|-10.02
|-41.41
|18.20
|37.97
|MSP Steel & Power
|4.65
|-13.01
|-10.32
|17.74
|13.04
|48.71
|24.75
|Scan Steels
|-0.27
|50.06
|62.63
|91.54
|87.41
|19.04
|-1.07
|Suraj Products
|-1.29
|-3.35
|-7.71
|0.79
|-19.57
|-0.56
|27.46
|Vaswani Industries
|1.78
|-3.27
|-9.60
|-7.27
|2.81
|32.53
|30.41
|Bihar Sponge Iron
|0.49
|-2.13
|-15.93
|10.22
|-12.06
|11.77
|5.34
|Nova Iron & Steel
|-0.32
|2.37
|-4.13
|-4.92
|-16.28
|-13.08
|-5.89
|Chennai Ferrous Industries
|1.84
|-11.08
|-19.10
|-18.18
|-32.44
|-15.71
|38.93
|Ashirwad Steels & Industries
|-1.37
|6.51
|-13.99
|-19.68
|-28.96
|-9.48
|11.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ankit Metal & Power has declined 18.37% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.13%), Jindal Steel (9.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Ankit Metal & Power has underperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (95.85%) and Jindal Steel (21.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.56
|1.58
|10
|1.51
|1.56
|20
|1.5
|1.53
|50
|1.53
|1.54
|100
|1.56
|1.58
|200
|1.67
|1.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ankit Metal & Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 21, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Ankit Metal & Power - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Feb 21, 2025, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Ankit Metal & Power - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Feb 11, 2025, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Ankit Metal & Power - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jan 22, 2025, 05:04 PM IST IST
|Ankit Metal & Power - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jan 14, 2025, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Ankit Metal & Power - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Source: Dion Global
Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/2002 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101WB2002PLC094979 and registration number is 094979. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other basic iron and steel n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 853.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 141.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2023.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ankit Metal & Power is ₹1.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ankit Metal & Power is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ankit Metal & Power is ₹22.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ankit Metal & Power are ₹1.60 and ₹1.53.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ankit Metal & Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ankit Metal & Power is ₹2.19 and 52-week low of Ankit Metal & Power is ₹1.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ankit Metal & Power has shown returns of 4.58% over the past day, 8.11% for the past month, -2.44% over 3 months, -18.37% over 1 year, -14.5% across 3 years, and -3.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ankit Metal & Power are -0.09 and -0.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global