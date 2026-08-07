Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ankit Metal & Power Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANKIT METAL & POWER

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Ankit Metal & Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.60 Closed
4.58₹ 0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ankit Metal & Power Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.53₹1.60
₹1.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.26₹2.19
₹1.60
Open Price
₹1.53
Prev. Close
₹1.53
Volume
9,259

Source: Dion Global

Ankit Metal & Power Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ankit Metal & Power		-0.628.11-2.44-10.11-18.37-14.50-3.78
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2.1618.8321.0265.8946.1347.7195.85
Jindal Steel		-0.396.02-12.77-7.759.9218.6521.30
Sarda Energy & Minerals		-3.620.48-16.23-3.26-10.6138.2945.56
Godawari Power & Ispat		-0.35-3.52-20.77-6.3026.4729.0627.59
Gallantt Ispat		-1.59-8.83-30.214.56-21.5094.0051.22
Jai Balaji Industries		13.55-4.22-21.88-10.02-41.4118.2037.97
MSP Steel & Power		4.65-13.01-10.3217.7413.0448.7124.75
Scan Steels		-0.2750.0662.6391.5487.4119.04-1.07
Suraj Products		-1.29-3.35-7.710.79-19.57-0.5627.46
Vaswani Industries		1.78-3.27-9.60-7.272.8132.5330.41
Bihar Sponge Iron		0.49-2.13-15.9310.22-12.0611.775.34
Nova Iron & Steel		-0.322.37-4.13-4.92-16.28-13.08-5.89
Chennai Ferrous Industries		1.84-11.08-19.10-18.18-32.44-15.7138.93
Ashirwad Steels & Industries		-1.376.51-13.99-19.68-28.96-9.4811.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ankit Metal & Power has declined 18.37% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.13%), Jindal Steel (9.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Ankit Metal & Power has underperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (95.85%) and Jindal Steel (21.30%).

Ankit Metal & Power Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ankit Metal & Power Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.561.58
101.511.56
201.51.53
501.531.54
1001.561.58
2001.671.73

Source: Dion Global

Ankit Metal & Power Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ankit Metal & Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Ankit Metal & Power Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 21, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTAnkit Metal & Power - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Feb 21, 2025, 11:32 PM IST ISTAnkit Metal & Power - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Feb 11, 2025, 09:55 PM IST ISTAnkit Metal & Power - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jan 22, 2025, 05:04 PM IST ISTAnkit Metal & Power - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jan 14, 2025, 09:07 PM IST ISTAnkit Metal & Power - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors

Source: Dion Global

About Ankit Metal & Power

Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/2002 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101WB2002PLC094979 and registration number is 094979. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other basic iron and steel n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 853.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 141.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2023.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Subham Bhagat
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aritro Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sujata Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharat Malik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debasish Mukherjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ankit Metal & Power Share Price

What is the share price of Ankit Metal & Power?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ankit Metal & Power is ₹1.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ankit Metal & Power?

The Ankit Metal & Power is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ankit Metal & Power?

The market cap of Ankit Metal & Power is ₹22.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ankit Metal & Power?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ankit Metal & Power are ₹1.60 and ₹1.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ankit Metal & Power?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ankit Metal & Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ankit Metal & Power is ₹2.19 and 52-week low of Ankit Metal & Power is ₹1.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ankit Metal & Power performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ankit Metal & Power has shown returns of 4.58% over the past day, 8.11% for the past month, -2.44% over 3 months, -18.37% over 1 year, -14.5% across 3 years, and -3.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ankit Metal & Power?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ankit Metal & Power are -0.09 and -0.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ankit Metal & Power News

More Ankit Metal & Power News
Market Pulse