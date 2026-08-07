What is the share price of Ankit Metal & Power? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ankit Metal & Power is ₹1.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Ankit Metal & Power? The Ankit Metal & Power is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ankit Metal & Power? The market cap of Ankit Metal & Power is ₹22.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ankit Metal & Power? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ankit Metal & Power are ₹1.60 and ₹1.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ankit Metal & Power? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ankit Metal & Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ankit Metal & Power is ₹2.19 and 52-week low of Ankit Metal & Power is ₹1.26 as on .

How has the Ankit Metal & Power performed historically in terms of returns? The Ankit Metal & Power has shown returns of 4.58% over the past day, 8.11% for the past month, -2.44% over 3 months, -18.37% over 1 year, -14.5% across 3 years, and -3.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ankit Metal & Power? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ankit Metal & Power are -0.09 and -0.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global