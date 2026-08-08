What is the share price of Suraj Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suraj Products is ₹222.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Suraj Products? The Suraj Products is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suraj Products? The market cap of Suraj Products is ₹253.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Suraj Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Suraj Products are ₹223.95 and ₹213.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suraj Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suraj Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suraj Products is ₹444.70 and 52-week low of Suraj Products is ₹156.20 as on .

How has the Suraj Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Suraj Products has shown returns of 1.12% over the past day, -3.35% for the past month, -7.71% over 3 months, -19.57% over 1 year, -0.56% across 3 years, and 27.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suraj Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suraj Products are 13.52 and 1.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global