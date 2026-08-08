Here's the live share price of Suraj Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Suraj Products
|-1.29
|-3.35
|-7.71
|0.79
|-19.57
|-0.56
|27.46
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2.16
|18.83
|21.02
|65.89
|46.13
|47.71
|95.85
|Jindal Steel
|-0.39
|6.02
|-12.77
|-7.75
|9.92
|18.65
|21.30
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|-3.62
|0.48
|-16.23
|-3.26
|-10.61
|38.29
|45.56
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|-0.35
|-3.52
|-20.77
|-6.30
|26.47
|29.06
|27.59
|Gallantt Ispat
|-1.59
|-8.83
|-30.21
|4.56
|-21.50
|94.00
|51.22
|Jai Balaji Industries
|13.55
|-4.22
|-21.88
|-10.02
|-41.41
|18.20
|37.97
|MSP Steel & Power
|4.65
|-13.01
|-10.32
|17.74
|13.04
|48.71
|24.75
|Scan Steels
|-0.27
|50.06
|62.63
|91.54
|87.41
|19.04
|-1.07
|Vaswani Industries
|1.78
|-3.27
|-9.60
|-7.27
|2.81
|32.53
|30.41
|Bihar Sponge Iron
|0.49
|-2.13
|-15.93
|10.22
|-12.06
|11.77
|5.34
|Nova Iron & Steel
|-0.32
|2.37
|-4.13
|-4.92
|-16.28
|-13.08
|-5.89
|Chennai Ferrous Industries
|1.84
|-11.08
|-19.10
|-18.18
|-32.44
|-15.71
|38.93
|Ashirwad Steels & Industries
|-1.37
|6.51
|-13.99
|-19.68
|-28.96
|-9.48
|11.14
|Ankit Metal & Power
|-0.62
|8.11
|-2.44
|-10.11
|-18.37
|-14.50
|-3.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Suraj Products has declined 19.57% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.13%), Jindal Steel (9.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Suraj Products has outperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (95.85%) and Jindal Steel (21.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|218.62
|221.32
|10
|220.94
|221.72
|20
|225.38
|223.83
|50
|231.18
|227.1
|100
|226.48
|230.35
|200
|243.68
|250.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Suraj Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 20, 2026, 07:51 PM IST IST
|Suraj Products - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR),2015
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Suraj Products - Intimation About Maintenance Of Power Plant.
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:06 PM IST IST
|Suraj Products - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Suraj Products - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
|May 27, 2026, 01:29 AM IST IST
|Suraj Products - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Suraj Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942OR1991PLC002865 and registration number is 002865. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 303.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suraj Products is ₹222.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suraj Products is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Suraj Products is ₹253.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Suraj Products are ₹223.95 and ₹213.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suraj Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suraj Products is ₹444.70 and 52-week low of Suraj Products is ₹156.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suraj Products has shown returns of 1.12% over the past day, -3.35% for the past month, -7.71% over 3 months, -19.57% over 1 year, -0.56% across 3 years, and 27.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suraj Products are 13.52 and 1.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global