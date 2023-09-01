Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Suraj Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942OR1991PLC002865 and registration number is 002865. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 236.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Suraj Products Ltd. is ₹318.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Suraj Products Ltd. is 11.35 and PB ratio of Suraj Products Ltd. is 3.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suraj Products Ltd. is ₹279.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suraj Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suraj Products Ltd. is ₹297.40 and 52-week low of Suraj Products Ltd. is ₹76.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.