Suraj Products Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SURAJ PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Steel - Sponge Iron | Smallcap | BSE
₹279.75 Closed
0.631.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Suraj Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹279.75₹282.95
₹279.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹76.05₹297.40
₹279.75
Open Price
₹282.95
Prev. Close
₹278.00
Volume
18,761

Suraj Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1281.88
  • R2284.02
  • R3285.08
  • Pivot
    280.82
  • S1278.68
  • S2277.62
  • S3275.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 581.82271.17
  • 1081.55268.59
  • 2082.63259.11
  • 5089.08227.65
  • 10085.29196.45
  • 20099.71165.64

Suraj Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.8520.6172.85114.37181.161,271.32562.13
10.274.2537.3522.2964.47220.88217.17
-0.25-15.3470.7197.04275.605,493.783,195.80
16.8422.24106.94114.88169.20822.43472.11
4.736.7071.5069.88110.41697.94368.62
27.5473.82250.96477.87499.901,365.222,902.62
9.897.2225.9229.6128.30171.0125.34
6.322.2974.1658.0847.21194.8871.88
2.424.6322.4623.4036.63156.9138.82
-2.860.3438.5334.0125.5357.62-19.87
13.0513.0510.1122.020.61112.3147.86
24.4824.3125.4822.5827.59354.21119.64
4.09-0.22-2.63-5.72-0.561,171.43836.84
21.54-10.7463.1553.3453.34138.29155.07
2.596.5720.08-13.81-8.382,770.221,779.45
20.9026.56-12.43-31.36-46.09205.66398.46
0.86-5.2227.7933.0238.63262.00220.72

Suraj Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Suraj Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Suraj Products Ltd.

Suraj Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942OR1991PLC002865 and registration number is 002865. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 236.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. C K Bhartia
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Y K Dalmia
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Dalmia
    Promoter Director
  • Mr. Gagan Goyal
    Executive Director

FAQs on Suraj Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Suraj Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Suraj Products Ltd. is ₹318.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suraj Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Suraj Products Ltd. is 11.35 and PB ratio of Suraj Products Ltd. is 3.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Suraj Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suraj Products Ltd. is ₹279.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suraj Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suraj Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suraj Products Ltd. is ₹297.40 and 52-week low of Suraj Products Ltd. is ₹76.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

