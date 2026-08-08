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Suraj Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

SURAJ PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Suraj Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹222.00 Closed
1.12₹ 2.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Suraj Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹213.90₹223.95
₹222.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹156.20₹444.70
₹222.00
Open Price
₹223.95
Prev. Close
₹219.55
Volume
1,605

Source: Dion Global

Suraj Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Suraj Products		-1.29-3.35-7.710.79-19.57-0.5627.46
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2.1618.8321.0265.8946.1347.7195.85
Jindal Steel		-0.396.02-12.77-7.759.9218.6521.30
Sarda Energy & Minerals		-3.620.48-16.23-3.26-10.6138.2945.56
Godawari Power & Ispat		-0.35-3.52-20.77-6.3026.4729.0627.59
Gallantt Ispat		-1.59-8.83-30.214.56-21.5094.0051.22
Jai Balaji Industries		13.55-4.22-21.88-10.02-41.4118.2037.97
MSP Steel & Power		4.65-13.01-10.3217.7413.0448.7124.75
Scan Steels		-0.2750.0662.6391.5487.4119.04-1.07
Vaswani Industries		1.78-3.27-9.60-7.272.8132.5330.41
Bihar Sponge Iron		0.49-2.13-15.9310.22-12.0611.775.34
Nova Iron & Steel		-0.322.37-4.13-4.92-16.28-13.08-5.89
Chennai Ferrous Industries		1.84-11.08-19.10-18.18-32.44-15.7138.93
Ashirwad Steels & Industries		-1.376.51-13.99-19.68-28.96-9.4811.14
Ankit Metal & Power		-0.628.11-2.44-10.11-18.37-14.50-3.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Suraj Products has declined 19.57% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.13%), Jindal Steel (9.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Suraj Products has outperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (95.85%) and Jindal Steel (21.30%).

Suraj Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Suraj Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5218.62221.32
10220.94221.72
20225.38223.83
50231.18227.1
100226.48230.35
200243.68250.18

Source: Dion Global

Suraj Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Suraj Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Suraj Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 20, 2026, 07:51 PM IST ISTSuraj Products - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR),2015
Jul 17, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTSuraj Products - Intimation About Maintenance Of Power Plant.
Jul 09, 2026, 08:06 PM IST ISTSuraj Products - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTSuraj Products - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
May 27, 2026, 01:29 AM IST ISTSuraj Products - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Suraj Products

Suraj Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942OR1991PLC002865 and registration number is 002865. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 303.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. C K Bhartia
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Y K Dalmia
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Dalmia
    Promoter Director
  • Mr. Gagan Goyal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neha Singhania Kedia
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Bhagiratha Mishra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Suraj Products Share Price

What is the share price of Suraj Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suraj Products is ₹222.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Suraj Products?

The Suraj Products is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suraj Products?

The market cap of Suraj Products is ₹253.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Suraj Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Suraj Products are ₹223.95 and ₹213.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suraj Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suraj Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suraj Products is ₹444.70 and 52-week low of Suraj Products is ₹156.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Suraj Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Suraj Products has shown returns of 1.12% over the past day, -3.35% for the past month, -7.71% over 3 months, -19.57% over 1 year, -0.56% across 3 years, and 27.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suraj Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suraj Products are 13.52 and 1.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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