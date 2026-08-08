Here's the live share price of Vaswani Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vaswani Industries
|1.78
|-3.27
|-9.60
|-7.27
|2.81
|32.53
|30.41
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2.16
|18.83
|21.02
|65.89
|46.13
|47.71
|95.85
|Jindal Steel
|-0.39
|6.02
|-12.77
|-7.75
|9.92
|18.65
|21.30
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|-3.62
|0.48
|-16.23
|-3.26
|-10.61
|38.29
|45.56
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|-0.35
|-3.52
|-20.77
|-6.30
|26.47
|29.06
|27.59
|Gallantt Ispat
|-1.59
|-8.83
|-30.21
|4.56
|-21.50
|94.00
|51.22
|Jai Balaji Industries
|13.55
|-4.22
|-21.88
|-10.02
|-41.41
|18.20
|37.97
|MSP Steel & Power
|4.65
|-13.01
|-10.32
|17.74
|13.04
|48.71
|24.75
|Scan Steels
|-0.27
|50.06
|62.63
|91.54
|87.41
|19.04
|-1.07
|Suraj Products
|-1.29
|-3.35
|-7.71
|0.79
|-19.57
|-0.56
|27.46
|Bihar Sponge Iron
|0.49
|-2.13
|-15.93
|10.22
|-12.06
|11.77
|5.34
|Nova Iron & Steel
|-0.32
|2.37
|-4.13
|-4.92
|-16.28
|-13.08
|-5.89
|Chennai Ferrous Industries
|1.84
|-11.08
|-19.10
|-18.18
|-32.44
|-15.71
|38.93
|Ashirwad Steels & Industries
|-1.37
|6.51
|-13.99
|-19.68
|-28.96
|-9.48
|11.14
|Ankit Metal & Power
|-0.62
|8.11
|-2.44
|-10.11
|-18.37
|-14.50
|-3.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vaswani Industries has gained 2.81% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.13%), Jindal Steel (9.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Vaswani Industries has outperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (95.85%) and Jindal Steel (21.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|52.09
|52.32
|10
|52.43
|52.5
|20
|53.24
|53.1
|50
|55.44
|54.4
|100
|55.25
|55.17
|200
|56.68
|54.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vaswani Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:07 PM IST IST
|Vaswani Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited (Standalone) Financial Results Of The Co
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Vaswani Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 01:17 AM IST IST
|Vaswani Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 08, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Vaswani Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jun 05, 2026, 01:31 AM IST IST
|Vaswani Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On June 4, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Vaswani Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28939CT2003PLC015964 and registration number is 015964. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 467.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaswani Industries is ₹52.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vaswani Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vaswani Industries is ₹173.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vaswani Industries are ₹53.05 and ₹50.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaswani Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaswani Industries is ₹70.09 and 52-week low of Vaswani Industries is ₹46.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vaswani Industries has shown returns of 1.78% over the past day, -3.27% for the past month, -9.6% over 3 months, 2.81% over 1 year, 32.53% across 3 years, and 30.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vaswani Industries are 40.91 and 1.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global