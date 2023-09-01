Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vaswani Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28939CT2003PLC015964 and registration number is 015964. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 374.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vaswani Industries Ltd. is ₹84.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vaswani Industries Ltd. is 12.44 and PB ratio of Vaswani Industries Ltd. is 0.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaswani Industries Ltd. is ₹28.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaswani Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaswani Industries Ltd. is ₹28.40 and 52-week low of Vaswani Industries Ltd. is ₹15.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.