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Vaswani Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

VASWANI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Vaswani Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹52.65 Closed
1.78₹ 0.92
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vaswani Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.55₹53.05
₹52.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.00₹70.09
₹52.65
Open Price
₹51.80
Prev. Close
₹51.73
Volume
2,717

Source: Dion Global

Vaswani Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vaswani Industries		1.78-3.27-9.60-7.272.8132.5330.41
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2.1618.8321.0265.8946.1347.7195.85
Jindal Steel		-0.396.02-12.77-7.759.9218.6521.30
Sarda Energy & Minerals		-3.620.48-16.23-3.26-10.6138.2945.56
Godawari Power & Ispat		-0.35-3.52-20.77-6.3026.4729.0627.59
Gallantt Ispat		-1.59-8.83-30.214.56-21.5094.0051.22
Jai Balaji Industries		13.55-4.22-21.88-10.02-41.4118.2037.97
MSP Steel & Power		4.65-13.01-10.3217.7413.0448.7124.75
Scan Steels		-0.2750.0662.6391.5487.4119.04-1.07
Suraj Products		-1.29-3.35-7.710.79-19.57-0.5627.46
Bihar Sponge Iron		0.49-2.13-15.9310.22-12.0611.775.34
Nova Iron & Steel		-0.322.37-4.13-4.92-16.28-13.08-5.89
Chennai Ferrous Industries		1.84-11.08-19.10-18.18-32.44-15.7138.93
Ashirwad Steels & Industries		-1.376.51-13.99-19.68-28.96-9.4811.14
Ankit Metal & Power		-0.628.11-2.44-10.11-18.37-14.50-3.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vaswani Industries has gained 2.81% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.13%), Jindal Steel (9.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Vaswani Industries has outperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (95.85%) and Jindal Steel (21.30%).

Vaswani Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vaswani Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
552.0952.32
1052.4352.5
2053.2453.1
5055.4454.4
10055.2555.17
20056.6854.99

Source: Dion Global

Vaswani Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vaswani Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vaswani Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:07 PM IST ISTVaswani Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited (Standalone) Financial Results Of The Co
Jul 22, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTVaswani Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 01:17 AM IST ISTVaswani Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 08, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTVaswani Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jun 05, 2026, 01:31 AM IST ISTVaswani Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On June 4, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Vaswani Industries

Vaswani Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28939CT2003PLC015964 and registration number is 015964. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 467.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rituraj Peswani
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Yashwant Vaswani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Jha
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Satya Narayan Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Supriya Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chittaranjan Parida
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vaswani Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Vaswani Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaswani Industries is ₹52.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vaswani Industries?

The Vaswani Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vaswani Industries?

The market cap of Vaswani Industries is ₹173.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vaswani Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vaswani Industries are ₹53.05 and ₹50.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vaswani Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaswani Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaswani Industries is ₹70.09 and 52-week low of Vaswani Industries is ₹46.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vaswani Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vaswani Industries has shown returns of 1.78% over the past day, -3.27% for the past month, -9.6% over 3 months, 2.81% over 1 year, 32.53% across 3 years, and 30.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vaswani Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vaswani Industries are 40.91 and 1.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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