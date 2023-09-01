Follow Us

Vaswani Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VASWANI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Sponge Iron | Smallcap | NSE
₹28.15 Closed
3.490.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vaswani Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.05₹28.85
₹28.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.60₹28.40
₹28.15
Open Price
₹28.20
Prev. Close
₹27.20
Volume
5,93,824

Vaswani Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R128.98
  • R229.82
  • R330.78
  • Pivot
    28.02
  • S127.18
  • S226.22
  • S325.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.3424.96
  • 1020.4823.98
  • 2020.7523.08
  • 5021.622.13
  • 10020.5421.73
  • 20021.3121.35

Vaswani Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
24.8324.8325.6723.1927.66393.86122.53
10.514.4237.5122.4764.65221.61217.89
-0.33-15.33-2.65-2.65-2.65-2.65-2.65
16.9022.91107.98115.61169.77828.56476.08
5.067.0572.3470.59111.30703.30370.38
27.5772.29248.71475.76494.451,359.382,968.65
10.217.7226.3029.8528.71171.48-0.67
5.331.5973.6257.4246.95194.6071.69
2.774.9823.0324.2036.84156.58-99.98
-1.650.4238.3732.9625.9359.73-19.87
12.4124.3533.9861.4017.8017.8017.80
15.3820.00-18.92-35.48-50.41160.87328.57

Vaswani Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Vaswani Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vaswani Industries Ltd.

Vaswani Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28939CT2003PLC015964 and registration number is 015964. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 374.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ritu Raj Peswani
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Babu Lal Baghwar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Yashwant Vaswani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Satya Narayan Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Suri
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Satyawati Parashar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chittaranjan Parida
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vaswani Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vaswani Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Vaswani Industries Ltd. is ₹84.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vaswani Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vaswani Industries Ltd. is 12.44 and PB ratio of Vaswani Industries Ltd. is 0.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vaswani Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaswani Industries Ltd. is ₹28.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vaswani Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaswani Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaswani Industries Ltd. is ₹28.40 and 52-week low of Vaswani Industries Ltd. is ₹15.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

